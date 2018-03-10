York Co. to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, plus other area events

St. Patrick’s Day
▪ Clover’s 20th anniversary St. Patrick’s Day Festival kicks off 6-9 p.m. March 16 in the parking lot of Boyd’s Tire & Appliance with food trucks and live music by the Contagious Blues Band. March 17 features the 5K Leprechaun Leap Run/Walk hosted by the YMCA, live music, dancing, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, kids zone, annual dog show and more on Main Street downtown.
▪ 12th annual Baxter Village Spring Festival and 11th annual St. Patrick's Parade, 2-6 p.m. March 17 in Baxter Village, Fort Mill. The St. Patrick's Parade kicks off at 5 p.m. The festival features more than 100 exhibitors, crafts and activities, games and contests, food and beverages, Irish dancers and bagpipers. The parade is open to any community organization or business. No registration; be in the Baxter YMCA north parking lot by 4:30 p.m. Prizes awarded for best decorated entry, best decorated golf cart and most spirited. Details: baxteractivities@gmail.com.
▪ 10th annual St. Patrick's Day on Main, 4-10 p.m. March 17 on Main Street, Rock Hill, will feature live Irish music, children’s area, food and beverages. Entertainment includes: Dennis Springs & Sons of the Full Moon, 4-6:30 p.m. and Brynmor, 7-10 p.m.
Special events
▪ Bethel United Methodist Church Soup Kitchen, 11:30 a.m. March 15 at the church on Curtis Avenue, Rock Hill. Open to the community. Donations accepted. The kitchen is open Thursdays through March 22.
▪ Reminisce with Betty Jo Rhea, 2-3 p.m. March 16 to celebrate Women's History Month. The Rock Hill library is hosting a question and answer session with Rhea, Rock Hill's first woman. Elected as mayor in 1986, she served for 12 years. Register online or 981-5845.
▪ Rock Hill High School Band of Distinction hosts the 2018 Bearcat CWEA competition March 17 at the school, 320 W. Springdale Road. This event includes more than 80 student and independent groups competing in Color Guard, Indoor Winds and Percussion. First performance at 8:30 a.m.; last performance at 9:20 p.m. Awards ceremonies at 12:15, 4:45 and 9:45 p.m. Open to the public. Tickets: $10, age 13 and older; $8; available at the door.
▪ 2018 Glencairn BloomFest planning committee seeks vendors and sponsors, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 19 at Glencairn Garden. BloomFest features garden-themed vendors, music, food, garden tours and a plant sale. Children’s activities celebrating National Kids to Parks Day are featured. Vendors wanted. Sponsorships are available and include an invitation to a Garden Party, May 17, with guest speaker local naturalist Andrew Lazenby. Sponsorships support the Glencairn Garden fund, a component fund of Foundation For The Carolinas. Vendor and sponsor applications: cityofrockhill.com/bloomfest or 803-329-5620.
▪ Oakdale Baptist Church in Rock Hill presents a live narrated Easter scene/mini drama depicting the Crucifixion, burial, Resurrection and appearance of the risen Jesus to Mary and Thomas, 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 22-24 in Food Lion parking lot across from Lowe’s on Springdale Road. Music by Merlin Powell, Susan and Jeff Johnson, Wade Belk and Candy Dempstey. Open to the public. Repeats every 30 minutes.
Fundraisers
▪ St. John’s United Methodist Church in Fort Mill’s WEE School consignment sale is accepting gently worn children’s clothing and other items for its sale 9 a.m.-7 p.m. March 16 and 8 a.m.-noon March 17 at the church, Tom Hall Street. Participants choose the sale price and earn 60 percent. No fee. Details: 803-548-6557 or stjumcweeschool@gmail.com to get a consignor number for your drop off day of March 13-14. Most items half price March 17. Proceeds to St. John’s UMC WEE School.
▪ Optimist Club of Rock Hill annual Charity Golf Tournament and Auction, 12:15 p.m. Captain’s choice shotgun start March 20 at Rock Hill Country Club. Charity auction, 10 a.m. until players have returned for awards. Bidding also is open to those not playing in the tournament. Lunch for players, 11 a.m.-noon with a brief live auction. Proceeds to youth programs in the community
▪ School Psychologists' Association of Catawba second annual fundraising event, 4:30-7 p.m. March 23 at Hickory Tavern, 2674 Celanese Road, Rock Hill. Hickory Tavern will donate 10 percent of total bill to The Children's Attention Home in York County. All proceeds from a brown bag auction will be donated to the nonprofit organization that serves children ages birth to 21 with temporary shelter and individualized care for children who have been removed from their homes because of abuse, abandonment, and/or neglect. Bring cash or check for the auction. Credit cards not accepted. Details: spaccatawba@gmail.com.
Meetings
▪ National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Jackson’s Cafeteria, Rock Hill. Business meeting at noon.
▪ York County Marine Corp League's local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: 803-517-7253.
▪ York County Genealogical and Historical Society, 3 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary of Olivet Presbyterian Church, 159 Church St., McConnells. Wade Fairey, founder of “Roots and Recall,” a website that began in York County and has expanded statewide, will speak. The property-based program allows users to search for information available on historic homes, buildings, and family histories. Open to the public.
▪ York SC Forward, 6-8 p.m. March 20 at Sylvia Theater, 27 N. Congess St., York. Jason Broadwater will give a presentation on the strategic plan developed with the York Economic Development Corp. for the City of York. Plan available at YorkSCForward.com.
Recreation
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism will host Community Bike Rides every third Sunday March-October. The free rides begin at 2 p.m. and last about 2 hours. Routes are approximately 5 miles through neighborhoods, parks and public facilities with frequent stops. All riders must wear a helmet and be able to ride a bike without training wheels. A limited number of loaner bikes and helmets available for ages 10 and older on a first come basis 30 minutes prior to the departure time. Rides can be canceled due to bad weather. Rides include:
March 18, Cherry Park to Winthrop Lake
April 15, Northside Recreation Center to Manchester Meadows
May 20, Richmond Drive Elementary to Fewell, Hargett, and Cherry Parks
June 17, Glencairn Garden to Cherry Park
Remaining dates and locations are available at bikerockhill.com. Details: 803-326-2479 or bikerockhill@cityofrockhill.com.
Volunteers
▪ Rock Hill Youth Council Youth Service Day is noon-4 p.m. Saturday. Any group of teens such as school clubs, church youth groups, scouts, are invited to participate. Teams will meet at Cherry Park Open Shelter at noon for a kick-off celebration with free food, music and free T-shirts. Groups are responsible for organizing their own service project. Register by calling 803-329-5625.
Classes
▪ Fewell Park Recreation Center, 1204 Alexander Road will offer the following classes:
Beginners and Beyond Knitting, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wednesdays, March 7-May 9 (no class March 21 and 28). Instructor: Lisa Galloway. Cost: $54.
Beginner Watercolor, 10 a.m.-noon March 12-April 23. Instructor: Herb Dumaresq. Cost: $54.
Advanced Watercolor, 10 a.m.-noon, March 13-April 17. Instructor: Herb Dumaresq. Cost: $54.
Introduction to Water Soluble Oil Painting, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 15-April 26 (no class March 29). Instructor: Brad Sabelli. Cost: $54.
Figure Drawing, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 16-April 27 (no class March 30). Instructor: Brad Sabelli. Cost: $54.
Yoga, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays (ongoing; registration not required). Instructor: Whitney Carter. Cost: $15 per class.
Register 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at the center or at cityofrockhill.com/PRT. Pre-registration is required. Details: 803-329-5645.
Seminar
▪ A class for those who want to take the Private (Pesticide) Applicator License Exam will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 20 at the York County Extension Office, 120 N. Congress St., York. Certified private applicators, as defined by federal law, are private property owners or their employees who apply restricted-use pesticides to their own property to produce agricultural commodities, or on associated non-cropland. This includes farms, ranches, greenhouses, nurseries and forests. Registration due March 16. Cost: $100 fee, payable by cash or check, includes lunch. Notify the Clemson Extension office of dietary restrictions. To register call 803-684-9919, ext. 112 or pthmpsn@clemson.edu.
York County Library
▪ The York County Library in Rock Hill offers the following free program:
The Good Yarn Stitching Group, 11:20 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday. Drop-in. All skill levels welcome. No registration required.
RHPD Got Game, Monday, 4:30-6 p.m. Monday. An afternoon of gaming with Rock Hill Police Department officers and their friends. Ages 11-17. Limit 40. Register online or call 981-5830.
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass presents RDR Bluegrass Band, 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church on S.C. 274 at Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 6 p.m. with food service at 6:30. Free and open to the public.
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse, presents “The Savannah Sipping Society,” a Jones Hope Wooten comedy, at the playhouse, 220 Main St. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $18, adults and $13, students. Walk-ins are welcome but reservations are recommended at fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102. Tickets available at Tega Cay Pharmacy or Crossings on Main; check or cash only.
▪ 2018 Southern Sound Series will host Mark O’Connor and his family band, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at McCelvey Center’s Lowry Family Theatre in York. O’Conner is a three-time Grammy Award winner. O’Connor has appeared on hundreds of commercial country albums and collaborated with Johnny Cash, Wynton Marsalis, Dolly Parton and Yo-Yo Ma. The band features his son Forrest, daughter-in-law Kate and wife Maggie, Joe Smart and Geoff Saunders. Tickets: $25-$40. Available at chmuseums.org/southernsoundseries.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High Class of 1959, 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Golden Corral, Anderson Road. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
Support groups
▪ Scleroderma support group meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill. Details: piedmontsuptgrp@yahoo.com or 803-802-9332.
