Things to do in York, Lancaster, Chester

Special events
▪ Reminisce with Betty Jo Rhea, 2-3 p.m. Friday to celebrate Women's History Month. The Rock Hill library is hosting a question-and-answer session with Rhea, Rock Hill's first woman. Elected as mayor in 1986, she served for 12 years. Register: 981-5845.
▪ The Brotherhood Ministry at Boyd Hill Baptist Church monthly breakfast meeting, 9 a.m. Saturday will honor the four York County officers injured in the line of duty in January. Free and open to the public.
▪ Women’s History Month event, 10 a.m. Saturday at Union Baptist Church, Hands Mill Highway, Rock Hill. The Female RE-Enactors of Distinction (FREED) will perform reenactments and dramatic readings relating to African-American women during the Civil War era. Free and open to the public.
Never miss a local story.
▪ Rock Hill High School Band of Distinction hosts the 2018 Bearcat CWEA competition Saturday at the school, 320 W. Springdale Road. This event includes more than 80 student and independent groups competing in color guard, indoor winds and percussion. First performance at 8:30 a.m.; last performance at 9:20 p.m. Awards ceremonies at 12:15, 4:45 and 9:45 p.m. Open to the public. Tickets: $10, age 13 and older; $8; available at the door.
▪ Bethel United Methodist Church Soup Kitchen, 11:30 a.m. Thursday and March 22 at the church on Curtis Avenue, Rock Hill. Open to the community. Donations accepted.
▪ “Children’s Day on the Farm,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 24 is the annual family event at Historic Brattonsville that focuses on farm life in the Carolina Piedmont during the 18th and 19th centuries. The historical work and play of children are highlighted with candle-dipping, butter churning, toys, games and dressing up in period-style clothing. Ongoing demonstrations feature traditional textile arts from the cotton gin to indigo dying, historical cooking on open hearths and blacksmithing. Pony rides available for $5. Performances by Signora Bella, an 18th century-style equilibrist, at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Food concessions available by the Friends of Historic Brattonsville. Picnic baskets are welcome. Located at 1444 Brattonsville Road, McConnells, the road will be closed; please follow detour signs. Details: 803-684-2327 or chmuseums.org.
▪ Carolina Gardens Senior Living at Rock Hill community yard sale, 7 a.m.-noon March 24 at 1785 Lexington Commons Drive. The annual Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m. March 29 with free lunch and Easter baskets provided for children. RSVP to Sophia Chacon at 803-207-8000
▪ Ukrainian Easter egg decorating workshop with a soup and sandwich dinner, 4-7:30 p.m. March 25 at Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill. Learn to decorate eggs using traditional tools, patterns, dyes and wax coating. Cost: $30 adults; $15, ages 12-18. Open to the community. RSVP to rbrooksdiv@gmail.com or 803-207-1674. Proceeds to youth for a summer conference.
▪ 36th annual Easter Egg Classic for children ages 2-11 will be 3:30 p.m. March 29 at a new location – the Winthrop recreational area, behind the Winthrop Coliseum. The free event offers more than 50,000 eggs containing candy and prizes. The prizes range from Easter baskets to Coca-Cola six packs. Special appearances by Paw Patrol and the Easter Bunny. The first run will begin promptly at 3:45 pm. Get a collection bag when entering the Winthrop Recreational Area. No baskets or non-official bags. Prizes must be picked up by 6 p.m. on the day of the event. Details: eastereggclassic.com.
Fundraisers
▪ Mount Holly United Methodist Church semi-annual fish fry, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at the church on S.C. 901, Rock Hill. Prepared by Twin Tops Fish Camp, plates include flounder, chicken or combo, hush puppies, slaw and fries. Tickets: $10, adults; $7, age 10 and younger. Free lunch delivery to local businesses with 6 or more. Details: 803-524-4423; walk-ins welcome.
▪ Nation Ford High Marine Corps ROTC pancake breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Fort Mill school's JROTC building. Tickets are $8, available at the door.
▪ Lakewood Baptist Church will have a Family Feud fundraiser, 7 p.m. March 24 at the church on Mount Gallant Road. Dinner at 6 p.m. Faculty members from Rawlinson Road and Dutchman Creek middle schools and Rock Hill and Northwestern high schools will play. Tickets: $10 for dinner and game; $5, game only. Proceeds go to the church’s book bag ministry for local schools.
▪ St. John’s United Methodist Church in Fort Mill’s WEE School consignment sale, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday (most items half price) at the church, Tom Hall Street. Proceeds to St. John’s UMC WEE School.
▪ School Psychologists' Association of Catawba second annual fundraising event, 4:30-7 p.m. March 23 at Hickory Tavern, 2674 Celanese Road, Rock Hill. Hickory Tavern will donate 10 percent of total bill to The Children's Attention Home in York County. All proceeds from a brown bag auction will be donated to the nonprofit organization that serves children ages birth to 21 with temporary shelter and individualized care for children who have been removed from their homes because of abuse, abandonment, and/or neglect. Bring cash or check for the auction. Credit cards not accepted. Details: spaccatawba@gmail.com.
Meetings
▪ Spencer Estates Neighborhood Association, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at City Operations Center, 757 S. Anderson Road, Rock Hill. A representative from the Come-See-Me Festival will speak.
▪ York Soil & Water Conservation District commissioners, 10 a.m. March 20 at the USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Highway,York. Open to the public. Details: 803-670-3018.
▪ York SC Forward, 6-8 p.m. March 20 at Sylvia Theater, 27 N. Congess St., York. Jason Broadwater will give a presentation on the strategic plan developed with the York Economic Development Corp. for the city of York. Plan available at YorkSCForward.com.
▪ Catawba Council of the South Carolina Silver Haired Legislature, 11 a.m. March 21 at Highland Park Senior Center, 917 Standard St., Rock Hill. The council serves Chester, Lancaster, Union and York counties. Details: Barbara Bugg, 803-684-9288.
Recreation
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism will host a Community Bike Ride 2 p.m. Sunday from Cherry Park to Winthrop Lake. All riders must wear a helmet and be able to ride a bike without training wheels. A limited number of loaner bikes and helmets available for ages 10 and older on a first come basis 30 minutes prior to the departure time. Rides can be canceled due to bad weather. Details: 803-326-2479 or bikerockhill@cityofrockhill.com.
Book signing
▪ A pre-release book signing for the novel “The Secret to Southern Charm” by bestselling author Kristy Woodson Harvey, hosted by Westminster Towers, 4 p.m, March 21 in Heritage Hall, 1330 India Hook Road in Rock Hill. Reservations are $25. Seating is limited. Attendees will meet the author, have afternoon tea and get a signed paperback. RSVP to Dawn Martineau at 803-328-5018 or dmartineau@westminstertowers.org
▪ Chaplain Lynn Potter will have book signing for, “Chloe’s Cry,” 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 24 at Shepherds Fold Bookstore 415 Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Details: 803-327-2589 or 803-372-8271
Entertainment
▪ 2018 Southern Sound Series will host Mark O’Connor and his family band, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at McCelvey Center’s Lowry Family Theatre in York. O’Conner is a three-time Grammy Award winner. O’Connor has appeared on hundreds of commercial country albums and collaborated with Johnny Cash, Wynton Marsalis, Dolly Parton and Yo-Yo Ma. The band features his son Forrest, daughter-in-law Kate and wife Maggie, Joe Smart and Geoff Saunders. Tickets: $25-$40. Available at chmuseums.org/southernsoundseries.
Support groups
▪ Scleroderma support group meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill. Details: piedmontsuptgrp@yahoo.com or 803-802-9332.
▪ The Rock Hill chapter of the National Federation of the Blind, 6:30 p.m. March 26 (fourth Monday of each month) at the American Red Cross, 2000 Piedmont Ave. Dinner meeting. New members and volunteers welcome. Details: 803-366-1832 or 803-554-9183
Send news and photos (JPEGs) to communitynews@heraldonline.com or 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Comments