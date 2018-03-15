JoDee Collins of Charlotte models an evil eye glove she made for people going to the March For Our Lives.
JoDee Collins of Charlotte models an evil eye glove she made for people going to the March For Our Lives. Courtesy of JoDee Collins
JoDee Collins of Charlotte models an evil eye glove she made for people going to the March For Our Lives. Courtesy of JoDee Collins

Living

Remember those pink hats? Knitters have a new protest fashion for March For Our Lives.

By Ann Doss Helms

ahelms@charlotteobserver.com

March 15, 2018 09:10 AM

The creative knitters who made pink hats a national protest symbol have a new design for March 24: Evil eye gloves.

The gloves, featuring a traditional symbol used to ward off evil, will debut at March For Our Lives, a nationwide rally against gun violence organized in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

Krista Suh, a California artist who launched the pink pussyhat craze for the 2017 Women’s March, is now sharing a pattern for gloves that will create “a sea of eyes” at the marches in Washington, D.C., and across the nation. It’s designed to let elected officials know people are watching them, as well as symbolize protection for schoolchildren and other shooting victims.

JoDee Collins has organized her knitting group, Lib-CLT Stitch and Bitch, to whip up gloves for a busload of people going to the Washington march from Charlotte. Rachel Hewitt, who is active in Charlotte Women’s March, chartered the bus to Washington and says the 54 seats sold out quickly.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Students from several Charlotte-area schools are organizing a local march from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24 at First Ward Park in uptown Charlotte.

On Wednesday thousands of students across the Charlotte area rallied at schools as part of the National School Walkout to mourn the Stoneman Douglas deaths and call for an end to school shootings.

The March 24 event will feature hundreds of rallies around the world, including most of the Carolinas’ cities. It’s being organized by Stoneman Douglas students, with financial support from celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Steven Spielberg to promote gun control legislation.

Anyone who wants to knit evil eye gloves can find a pattern at http://kristasuh.com/evil-eye-glove/.

More Videos

'I'm very thankful.' Kinch's owner closes iconic Rock Hill, SC restaurant 152

'I'm very thankful.' Kinch's owner closes iconic Rock Hill, SC restaurant

Pause
Treating male hair loss 60

Treating male hair loss

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 53

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

It's only temporary - smartphone blindness 59

It's only temporary - smartphone blindness

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 86

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA

Coffee may help slow effects of aging 91

Coffee may help slow effects of aging

Do you love your heart? Start exercising! 101

Do you love your heart? Start exercising!

Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines 98

Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions? 113

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

Can you really suffer from a broken heart? 42

Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

Some people are knitting pink “pussy hats” as part of a national effort ahead of the Women’s March on Washington on Jan. 21. Here, Joy Macdonell demonstrates how to knit the hats on her YouTube channel. See the full video at https://youtu.be/AesiuE-D1Ms Joy Macdonell/YouTube

Ann Doss Helms: 704-358-5033, @anndosshelms

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'I'm very thankful.' Kinch's owner closes iconic Rock Hill, SC restaurant 152

'I'm very thankful.' Kinch's owner closes iconic Rock Hill, SC restaurant

Pause
Treating male hair loss 60

Treating male hair loss

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 53

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

It's only temporary - smartphone blindness 59

It's only temporary - smartphone blindness

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 86

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA

Coffee may help slow effects of aging 91

Coffee may help slow effects of aging

Do you love your heart? Start exercising! 101

Do you love your heart? Start exercising!

Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines 98

Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions? 113

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

Can you really suffer from a broken heart? 42

Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

'I'm very thankful.' Kinch's owner closes iconic Rock Hill, SC restaurant

View More Video