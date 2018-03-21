Things to do in York, Lancaster, Chester

Special events
▪ Oakdale Baptist Church in Rock Hill presents a live narrated Easter scene/mini drama depicting the crucifixion, burial, resurrection and appearance of the risen Jesus to Mary and Thomas, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday in Food Lion parking lot across from Lowe’s on Springdale Road. Music by Merlin Powell, Susan and Jeff Johnson, Wade Belk and Candy Dempstey. Open to the public. Repeats every 30 minutes.
▪ Carolina Gardens Senior Living at Rock Hill community yard sale, 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at 1785 Lexington Commons Drive. The annual Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m. March 29 with free lunch and Easter baskets provided for children. RSVP at 803-207-8000.
▪ Sterling Lodge No. 344 and Living Beauty Temple No. 709 Easter Egg hunt for ages 2-10, noon-2 p.m. Saturday at 1644 Ogden Road, Rock Hill. Hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks provided. Open to the public. Chinese auction, 1 p.m. March 31. Drop time, noon. Hot dogs, sausage dogs, chips and drinks available.
▪ “Children’s Day on the Farm,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday is the annual family event at Historic Brattonsville, 1444 Brattonsville Road, McConnells. Focus on farm life in the Carolina Piedmont during the 18th and 19th centuries. The historical work and play of children are highlighted with candle-dipping, butter churning, toys, games and dressing up in period-style clothing. Ongoing demonstrations feature traditional textile arts from the cotton gin to indigo dying, historical cooking on open hearths and blacksmithing. Pony rides available for $5. Performances by Signora Bella, an 18th century-style equilibrist, at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Food concessions available; picnic baskets welcome. Details: 803-684-2327 or chmuseums.org.
▪ Ukrainian Easter egg decorating workshop with a soup and sandwich dinner, 4-7:30 p.m. Sunday at Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill. Learn to decorate eggs using traditional tools, patterns, dyes and wax coating. Cost: $30 adults; $15, ages 12-18. Open to the community. RSVP to rbrooksdiv@gmail.com or 803-207-1674. Proceeds to youth for a summer conference.
▪ 36th annual Easter Egg Classic for children ages 2-11, 3:30 p.m. March 29 at Winthrop recreational area, behind the Winthrop Coliseum. The free event offers more than 50,000 eggs containing candy and prizes from Easter baskets to Coca-Cola six packs. Special appearances by Paw Patrol and the Easter Bunny. The first run is at 3:45 pm. Get a collection bag when entering the Winthrop Recreational Area. No baskets or non-official bags. Prizes must be picked up by 6 p.m. on the day of the event. Details: eastereggclassic.com.
▪ Hospice and Community Care campus will host local veterans for coffee and pastries, 9 a.m. March 29 at the campus on India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Veterans can gather for fellowship and in recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day lay wreaths on the service monuments at the Hospice & Community Care Veteran Garden. Details: 803-329-1500 or HospiceCommunityCare.org.
▪ Juneteenth Rock Hill Celebration committee seeks entertainers, musicians, hairstylists, vendors and volunteers for the 2018 Juneteenth Rock Hill Celebration of Freedom, June 15-16 at Fountain Park, downtown Rock Hill. Activities will kick off June 15 with a Food Truck Friday. Festivities continue 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 16 with a Freedom Fest and talent showcase, on the grounds of Mt. Prospect Baptist Church and Friendship Jr. College. Deadline to apply is April 27. Details: sburris@visityorkcounty.com or 803-487-1618.
Fundraisers
▪ Lakewood Baptist Church will have a Family Feud fundraiser, 7 p.m. Saturday at the church on Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill. Dinner at 6 p.m. Faculty members from Rawlinson Road and Dutchman Creek middle schools and Rock Hill and Northwestern high schools will play. Tickets: $10 for dinner and game; $5, game only. Proceeds go to the church’s book bag ministry for local schools.
▪ Vendors are needed for the Westminster Towers Spring Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 7 in Heritage Hall, Rock Hill. The fundraising event is for the Life Enrichment department. Door prizes and raffles. Details: 803-328-5018 or dmartineau@westminstertowers.org.
Meetings
▪ MaxAbilities of York County, 7 p.m. Thursday at the administration building, 7900 Park Place Road in the East York Industrial Park, off S.C. 5 in York.
▪ Rock Hill branch of the NAACP general meeting, 9 a.m. Saturday at Bannon Hall, 902 Crawford Road.
▪ Indian Land Sons of the American Revolution Chapter, March 27 in the Oak Room at Hickory Tavern, 8364 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. Lunch, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; meeting, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Details: 803-228-0248.
▪ Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. March 29 at the McCelvey Center, 212 E. Jefferson St., York. Jason Broadwater will give an update on the strategic plan for York developed by the Economic Development Corp.
Clubs
▪ Rock Hill Shag Club’s party, 7 p.m.-midnight March 31 at the Elk’s Club, East Main Street. Members, $5; guests, $7.
▪ Rock Hill Music Club presents its 2018 Winthrop University scholarship award winners in concert, 3 p.m. April 8 in the Frances Mae Barnes Recital Hall behind Byrnes Auditorium at Winthrop University. Free and open to public. No parking fee. Donations accepted to support the Rock Hill Music Club Scholarship Fund.
Book signing
▪ Chaplain Lynn Potter will have book signing for “Chloe’s Cry,” 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Shepherds Fold Bookstore, 415 Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Details: 803-327-2589 or 803-372-8271.
Entertainment
▪ 3 Redneck Tenors perform their musical comedy featuring classically trained veteran artists, 8 p.m. Friday at Clover School District Auditorium, S.C. 55. Written by opera-veteran Matthew Lord with music arranged by award-winning composer Craig Bohmler, and starring Mr. Lord, Blake Davidson, and Jonathan Fruge, 3 Redneck Tenors were top finalists on “America’s Got Talent.” The program ranges from gospel to country to Broadway, pop and classical. Tickets: $15. Details: 803-222-8018 or clover.k12.sc.us/csda.
▪ Don Dixon and Marti Jones benefit concert for restoration and security at Old Presbyterian Church cemetery, 7:30 p.m. March 24 at the Cultural Arts Center, Gay Street, Lancaster. Dixon is a Lancaster native. Tickets: $25 and available at 803-285-7451 or lccarts.net/tickets.
York County Library
▪ The York County Library in Rock Hill offers the following free programs in March. Register online at yclibrary.org.
Teaching Thursdays - Digital Downloads, 10 a.m.-noon Thursday. Staff will present digital downloads the library offers and how to download them. Bring tablets or e-readers you have questions about using. Register online or call 803-981-5845.
Robotics Team Meetings, 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday. Learn how to program robotics equipment and compete in challenges. Ages 11-17. Limit 50. Register online or call 803-981-5830.
Bilingual Storytime, 6-7 p.m. Thursday. Enjoy stories, rhymes and songs in English and Spanish. Ages 11 and under, with adult. No registration required.
Movies at Main, noon-2:30 p.m. Saturday. The story of the 1970 lunar mission based on actual events. This program is for adults 18 and older. Age 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.
Volunteers
▪ York County Animal Shelter adoption center needs volunteers to help improve the animal’s quality of life in the shelter and to help them find permanent homes. Volunteers help with exercising, socializing, training, providing adoption information, publicity and marketing, and public education. Volunteers must be 18 years old. Orientation and training are required. Details: 803-818-6485 or visit the shelter, 713 Justice Blvd., York.
Tax assistance
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program will open at Rock Hill City Hall in the Wellness Center for free tax-preparation assistance. Volunteers are IRS certified and trained by the SC and NC department of revenues. Volunteers will electronically file federal and states income tax returns.
Site locations:
▪ Rock Hill City Hall on the first floor in the Wellness Center, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday through April 16. No return started after 4 p.m.
▪ Winthrop University in the DiGiorgio Center second floor, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays, through March 30.
▪ York Technical College in Building A, second floor computer lab, 9 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday through April 12 and 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 14.
Bring current year’s tax forms, W-2 and 1099s. Information regarding other income. Information for all deductions/credits. A copy of last year’s tax return. Proof of account for direct deposit of refund (voided check). Social Security or Individual Taxpayer Identification cards for you, spouse and dependents. Proof of identification for yourself and spouse.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill Chapter of Finley High School alumni, 5:00 p.m. Monday at Jackson’s Cafeteria, 1735 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill. All graduates and associates welcome. Details: 803-230-3325 or 704-232-0793.
▪ Former students of Hillcrest Elementary School, noon April 7 at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 320 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
▪ Rock Hill High School Class of 1968 50th reunion, April 20-21. Details: rhhs1968.com/index.cfm.
Support groups
▪ Rock Hill chapter of the National Federation of the Blind, 6:30 p.m. March 26 (fourth Monday of each month) at the American Red Cross, 2000 Piedmont Ave. Dinner meeting. New members and volunteers welcome. Details: 803-366-1832 or 803-554-9183.
