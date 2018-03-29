Good Friday services in York, Chester and Lancaster counties

AME ZION
Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church, Stringfellow Road, Chester: Good Friday service, 7 p.m. Friday, sponsored by the Evangelism Department.
ARP
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Good Friday Tenebrae service, 7:30 p.m. Friday. Organ prelude, 7 p.m. Canticle Of The Cross, inspired by Celtic music traditions, will be presented by the adult choir, instrumentalists and narrators.
Never miss a local story.
BAPTIST
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Good Friday service, 7 p.m. Friday with the Rev. A.J. Johnson and Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Heath Springs Baptist Church, Heath Springs: Community Good Friday service, “The Seven Cries of Christ from the Cross,” 7 p.m. Friday. Seven pastors will preach for seven minutes on one of Christ’s cries. Special music by the Second Calvary Baptist Church choir, Wade Bensel, and Keith Mosely. Open to the public.
Mount Prospect Baptist Church, West Black Street, Rock Hill: Good Friday service, 7 p.m. Friday with a explanation of the Crucifixion and how it has take us from isolation of our sinful condition to a kingdom of faith.
CATHOLIC
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m. Friday. Living (outdoor) Stations of the Cross, 5 p.m. Friday. Service with veneration of the cross, 7 p.m. Friday.
St. Mary Catholic Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Good Friday Mass, 7 p.m. Friday.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Good Friday Service of Darkness, 7 p.m. Friday.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Good Friday worship, 7 p.m. Friday.
METHODIST
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Meet at Cherry Park for the annual Good Friday Cross Walk/Carry, 10 a.m. Friday. It will end at the church with prayer.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Good Friday Tenebrae service, 7 p.m. Friday at Heath Memorial United Methodist Church.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, South Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Good Friday Tenebrae service, 7 p.m. Friday. NAZARENE
Celebration Place Church of the Nazarene, York: Good Friday service and Communion, 7 p.m. Friday.
Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene, Harris Street, Fort Mill: Good Friday service, noon Friday with Holy Communion, music and reflection.
PRESBYTERIAN
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Good Friday guided meditation and prayer, 4-6 p.m. Friday in the sanctuary.
.
Send Church News items to churchnews@heraldonline.com or to 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Comments