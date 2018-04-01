Things to do in York, Lancaster, Chester

Special events
▪ Carolina Yards, a program of Clemson Extension Service, is the topic for First Friday in the Garden program, 11 a.m. Friday at Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. The Carolina Yards program helps homeowners create healthy, watershed-friendly landscapes. Free and open to the public.
▪ The Winthrop University Vision of Prayze Gospel Choir “Spring Gospel Explosion,” 3 p.m. April 8 in Richardson Ballroom at DiGiorgio Campus Center, Rock Hill. The event features performances by gospel choirs from Winthrop, Clemson and Claflin universities along with the Flint Hill Baptist Church Praise Team. Free and open to the public.
▪ Historic Rock Hill will host Antique, Art, & Craft Fair, in conjunction with the Come-See-Me Festival, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. April 14 on the grounds of the historic White Home. Local businesses and artists will offer hand-crafted goods, artwork and antique and vintage work. Admission, $5. Tickets available in advance at historicrockhill.com or at the gate. Proceeds benefit Historic Rock Hill’s educational programs and efforts to market the White Home as a premier rental venue. Details: 803-329-1020.
▪ “An Educator’s Passion,” works by York County art teachers, runs through April 29 at Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill. A free, public reception is 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 19 at the center. The exhibit includes works by 20 teachers from Fort Mill, Rock Hill and York schools. “Fresh from the Studio” featuring works by students who have participated in classes offered by the Fort Mill Art Guild at the Center for the Arts, are on display in the Perimeter Gallery. Rock Hill High School photo exhibit is on display in the Edmund D. Lewandowski classroom gallery.
▪ 2018 Glencairn BloomFest planning committee seeks vendors and sponsors, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 19 at Glencairn Garden. BloomFest features garden-themed vendors, music, food, garden tours and a plant sale. Children’s activities celebrating National Kids to Parks Day are featured. Vendor deadline has been extended.. Sponsorships are available and include an invitation to a Garden Party, May 17, with guest speaker local naturalist Andrew Lazenby. Sponsorships support the Glencairn Garden fund, a component fund of Foundation For The Carolinas. Vendor and sponsor applications: cityofrockhill.com/bloomfest or 803-329-5620.
Fundraisers
▪ Westminster Towers spring show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in Rock Hill at Heritage Hall featuring vendors, plants, door prizes, and a hot dog lunch. Free and open to the public.
▪ The York Comprehensive High Student Council DO IT FOR DOTY 5K Color Run/Walk, 8:30 a.m. April 14 at York Comprehensive High School. Proceeds go to the York County Sheriff’s Foundation to the Injured Officers’ Fund for Randy Clinton, Kyle Cummings, Buddy Brown and the family of late Detective Mike Doty. Details and sign up: runsignup.com/Race/SC/York/DoItforDoty5KColorRunWalk
▪ Plant sale to benefit York County Christian Women’s Job Corps (Grounds of Grace), 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 14 at Family Trust Federal Credit Union at Dave Lyle Blvd and Hood Center Drive, Rock Hill. The ministry encourages spiritual, professional and personal growth in women. Plants donated by Farmer’s Exchange. Details on the sale: 803-984-5200. Details on the ministry or to volunteer: 803-327-6077.
▪ Woman’s Club of Rock Hill Bubbles and Berries Brunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 15 at the clubhouse, 607 Aiken Ave. The brunch is a Come-See-Me event. Buffet menu: baked ham, grilled chicken, frittatas, and strawberry themed dishes and desserts served with champagne. Gift boutique with hand made items for sale. Tickets: $30. RSVP: 803-415-7278. Proceeds go to the restoration of the club's property at 600 College Ave.
Clubs
▪ Rock Hill Civitan Club meets Tuesday at Mary's Cafe, 1349 Firetower Road, Rock Hill. Fellowship at 6:30 p.m.; business meeting, 7 p.m. Service projects include serving drinks at Area 11 Special Olympics, April 13 at Manchester Village. The club’s 63rd anniversary will be April 17. Details: ellabm@comporium.net.
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club for their Pre-SOS Dance, 7 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill with DJ, Steve Coley. Admission, $3 members; $7 guests. Dinner provided by the club. Menu: meatloaf, mashed potatoes and a vegetable.
▪ Rock Hill Music Club presents its 2018 Winthrop University scholarship award winners in concert, 3 p.m. April 8 in the Frances Mae Barnes Recital Hall behind Byrnes Auditorium at Winthrop University. Free and open to public. No parking fee. Donations accepted to support the Rock Hill Music Club Scholarship Fund.
▪ Newcomers of York County general meeting, 11:30 a.m. April 11 at Gettys Art Center, 201 E. Main St, Rock Hill. Debra Heintz, executive director of the Arts Council of York County, will speak. Boxed lunch offered for $10. RSVP to 508-397-2273 or YCNreservations@yahoo.com by 10 p.m. Thursday.
Meetings
▪ Western York County Youth Council, 9 a.m. April 14 at the Greater York Chamber of Commerce. Western York County branch of the NAACP, 6 p.m. April 19 at the chamber.
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass will host The Griggs, 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 at Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 6 p.m.; food service at 6:30 p.m. Details: AllisonCreekBluegrass.com.
▪ Jazz at Allison Creek featuring The David Pankey Trio, 6 p.m. April 14 at Allison Creek Church, 5780 Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Limited seating is available. Donations at the door: $10, adults; $5, youth and free age 12 and younger. Donations help maintain church properties, including Common Ground, winding trails with meditation stations for all to enjoy. Items made of reclaimed wood from the church’s historic properties will be on sale. Details: 803-366-1302 or 803-487-0617.
Nominations
▪ The Arts Council of York County is accepting nominations for Ben Ardrey Volunteer Award and Business and the Arts Partnership Award. Deadline for nominations is May 18. The Audrey award honors Dr. William Benjamin Ardrey, a well-known Rock Hill pediatrician for more than 30 years. Ardrey was a senior partner with Rock Hill Pediatric Associates. He worked with the Fine Arts Association and Arts Council of York County. Business and the Arts Partnership Award was created in 1992 to recognize businesses dedicated to partnership with the arts demonstrated during the calendar year. The judges represent business, the arts and government. Winners will be honored June 28 at the Arts Council of York County's annual celebration at the Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Nomination forms are available at Center for the Arts or call 803-328-2787.
York County Library
▪ The York County Library in Rock Hill offers the following free programs in April. Register online at yclibrary.org.
Why I Love My Library, Monday-April 30, Celebrate National Library week all month long. Tell us why you love your library and be eligible to win a $25 gift card. Fill out a "love note" and place it in the entry box. A random drawing will to determine the winner.
Social Media Mondays: Pinterest 101, 10 a.m.-noon Monday. Learn how to set up an account and manage basic privacy settings. Experience with Windows and the Internet required. Register online or call 981-5845.
Twenty-Something Book Club, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday. The club focuses on books that appeal to those in their 20s. This month’s book: “Eliza and Her Monsters” by Francesca Zappia.
Be.YOU.Tiful, 6-7:30 p.m. Monday. Antonio Barnes of Barnes Hair and Spa Salon, along with Nikki Miller of Nikki's Makeup Artistry, will have tips, techniques and a chance to win a free makeover. Register online or call 981-5858.
Preschool Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Tuesday. Story time for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Limited space. Day care centers and other large groups of children call 803-981-5888 for appropriate programs. No registration required.
Family Game Night, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday with board, video, and jumbo-size games. All ages, with adult. Register online or call 803-981-5888.
Exercise for Seniors, 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday. Activities include stretching and line dancing. Register online or call 803-981-5845.
Genealogy Class: City Directories, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Get the most out of researching city directories in this recurring class on genealogy. Register online or call 981-5845. Adults and teens; limit 10.
Black-Out Poetry Drop-In, 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday. Celebrate National Poetry Month and create unique poems from the pages of discarded books. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
Sensory Storytime, 6-7 p.m. Thursday. Books, songs, movement, sensory experiences, and playtime for all children, especially those with sensory integration challenges. Ages 11 and younger, with adult. No registration required.
Volunteers
▪ Area Eleven Special Olympics needs 900 volunteers for its Spring Games April 13 at Manchester Meadows. More than 1,000 Special Olympics athletes from York and Chester counties will compete in track and field events. Volunteer registration is at 9 a.m.; events, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Large groups or clubs wanting to volunteer email area11sosc@hotmail.com in advance. Volunteers and spectators park in the Events at Manchester parking lot, 1965 Cinema Drive. Shuttles will take to the park and will run continuously throughout the games. No rain date is scheduled. Inclement weather announcements will be posted at cityofrockhill.com/prt and 803-329-5620.
Tax assistance
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program will open at Rock Hill City Hall in the Wellness Center for free tax-preparation assistance. Volunteers are IRS certified and trained by the SC and NC department of revenues. Volunteers will electronically file federal and states income tax returns.
Site locations:
▪ Rock Hill City Hall on the first floor in the Wellness Center, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday through April 16. No return started after 4 p.m.
▪ York Technical College in Building A, second floor computer lab, 9 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday through April 12 and 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 14.
Bring current year’s tax forms, W-2 and 1099s. Information regarding other income. Information for all deductions/credits. A copy of last year’s tax return. Proof of account for direct deposit of refund (voided check). Social Security or Individual Taxpayer Identification cards for you, spouse and dependents. Proof of identification for yourself and spouse.
Reunions
▪ Former students of Hillcrest Elementary School, noon Saturday at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 320 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
▪ Emmett Scott High School Class of 1967 April birthday celebration, 5:30 p.m. April 9 at Rock Hill Diner, 2254 Cherry Road.
▪ Rock Hill High School Class of 1968 50th reunion, April 20-21. Details: rhhs1968.com/index.cfm.
Support groups
▪ Adult Enrichment Center of Rock Hill caregiver support group, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday 359 Park Ave. Details: 803-327-7448.
Send news and photos (JPEGs) to communitynews@heraldonline.com or 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730.
