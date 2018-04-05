Things to do in York, Lancaster, Chester

Special events
▪ Hickory Grove Fire Department hash, barbecue and annual tractor show, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Hickory Grove Park/Ball Field, Wylie Avenue. To reserve a yard sale spot for $10, call 925-2626. Details on the tractor show contact any Hickory Grove firefighter or Fire Chief Kenny Gilfillan at 803-925-2626. All proceeds go to the fire department.
▪ Members of the Eta Alpha Omega chapter will host its “A Strand of Cultured Pearls” Debutante Cotillion Scholarship Program, 6 p.m. Saturday at the Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center. Six debutantes will be presented. Proceeds will support scholarships for debutantes and community programs sponsored by the chapter
▪ Winthrop University Vision of Prayze Gospel Choir presents “Spring Gospel Explosion,” 3 p.m. Sunday in Richardson Ballroom at DiGiorgio Campus Center, Rock Hill. The event features performances by gospel choirs from Winthrop, Clemson and Claflin universities, along with the Flint Hill Baptist Church Praise Team. Free and open to the public.
▪ St. John's United Methodist Church offers Line Dance classes, 7-8 p.m. April 10 and 17 in St. John’s Center at the church, 321 S. Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Open to all ages and dance levels. Cost: $10 for two lessons with proceeds to the organ fund. No partner needed. Details: 803-372-1315 or email pathollisgrant@cs.com.
Fundraisers
▪ Westminster Towers spring show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in Rock Hill at Heritage Hall featuring vendors, plants, door prizes and a hot dog lunch. Free and open to the public.
▪ Masters Car Club Shriner’s Car Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 14 at the Shriner’s Club, 2065 McConnells Highway, Rock Hill. Hot dogs, drinks, chips and bake sale items available. Entry fee, $20. Proceeds to the Shriners Hospital.
▪ York Comprehensive High Student Council hosts Do it for Doty 5K Color Run/Walk, 8:30 a.m. April 14 at York Comprehensive High School. Proceeds go to the York County Sheriff’s Foundation to the Injured Officers’ Fund for Randy Clinton, Kyle Cummings, Buddy Brown and the family of late Det. Mike Doty. Details and sign up: runsignup.com/Race/SC/York/DoItforDoty5KColorRunWalk.
▪ Woman’s Club of Rock Hill hosts Bubbles and Berries Brunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 15 at the clubhouse, 607 Aiken Ave. The brunch is a Come-See-Me event. Buffet menu: baked ham, grilled chicken, frittatas and strawberry-themed dishes and desserts served with champagne. Gift boutique with handmade items for sale. Tickets: $30. RSVP: 803-415-7278. Proceeds go to the restoration of the club’s property at 600 College Ave.
Clubs
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club for their Pre-SOS Dance, 7 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill, with DJ Steve Coley. Admission, $3 members; $7 guests. Dinner provided by the club. Menu: meat loaf, mashed potatoes and a vegetable.
▪ Rock Hill Music Club presents its 2018 Winthrop University scholarship award winners in concert, 3 p.m. Sunday in the Frances Mae Barnes Recital Hall behind Byrnes Auditorium at Winthrop University. Free and open to public. No parking fee. Donations accepted to support the Rock Hill Music Club Scholarship Fund.
▪ Newcomers of York County general meeting, 11:30 a.m. April 11 at Gettys Art Center, 201 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Debra Heintz, executive director of the Arts Council of York County, will speak. Boxed lunch offered for $10. RSVP to 508-397-2273 or YCNreservations@yahoo.com by 10 p.m. Thursday.
Meetings
▪ TPA of America Post K, a nonprofit community service organization that sponsors children’s safety programs and a hearing-impaired scholarship, 6 p.m. Thursday at York Seafood. Details: 803-328-1654.
▪ Carolina Yards, a program of Clemson Extension Service, is the topic for First Friday in the Garden program, 11 a.m. Friday at Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. The Carolina Yards program helps homeowners create healthy, watershed-friendly landscapes. Free and open to the public.
▪ York County Marine Corp League's local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. April 10 at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league is made up of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: 803-517-7253.
▪ Western York County Youth Council, 9 a.m. April 14 at Greater York Chamber of Commerce. Western York County branch of the NAACP, 6 p.m. April 19 at the chamber.
▪ Make-A-Wish South Carolina regional volunteer meeting, 7 p.m. April 19 at Baxter Village YMCA, Fort Mill. Anyone interested in volunteering is welcome. Details: bbrown@sc.wish.org.
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass will host The Griggs, 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 at Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 6 p.m.; food service at 6:30 p.m. Details: AllisonCreekBluegrass.com.
▪ Jazz at Allison Creek featuring The David Pankey Trio, 6 p.m. April 14 at Allison Creek Church, 5780 Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Limited seating is available. Donations at the door: $10, adults; $5, youth and free age 12 and younger. Donations help maintain church properties, including Common Ground, winding trails with meditation stations for all to enjoy. Items made of reclaimed wood will be on sale. Details: 803-366-1302 or 803-487-0617.
Reunions
▪ Former students of Hillcrest Elementary School, noon Saturday at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 320 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
▪ Emmett Scott High School Class of 1967 April birthday celebration, 5:30 p.m. Monday at Rock Hill Diner, 2254 Cherry Road.
▪ Rock Hill High School Class of 1959, 1 p.m. Tuesday for fellowship and lunch at the Golden Corral, Anderson Road. All classmates, spouses and friends are invited.
Support groups
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s support group, 1:30 p.m. April 18 in the community room at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Donna Adams, a registered pharmacist. will discuss Parkinson's medicines and medicines used for other purposes. Open to all patients and caregivers. Light refreshments. Details: 803-328-5587.
York County Library
▪ The York County Library in Rock Hill offers the following free programs in April. Register online at yclibrary.org.
Why I Love My Library, Monday-April 30, Celebrate National Library week all month. Say why you love your library and be eligible to win a $25 gift card. Fill out a “love note” and place it in the entry box. A random drawing will to determine the winner.
Computer Lab Fridays: Drop-in, 10 a.m.-noon Friday. Staff will have an open computer lab set up for patrons to use to get their questions about computers, tablets and laptops answered. No registration required.
Genealogy Group, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday. This small support group meets once a month to discuss research, techniques, new sources and help each other learn. All skill levels welcome. No registration necessary.
Volunteers
▪ Area Eleven Special Olympics needs 900 volunteers for its Spring Games April 13 at Manchester Meadows in Rock Hill. More than 1,000 Special Olympics athletes from York and Chester counties will compete in track and field events. Volunteer registration is at 9 a.m.; events, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Large groups or clubs wanting to volunteer email area11sosc@hotmail.com in advance. Volunteers and spectators park in the Events at Manchester parking lot, 1965 Cinema Drive. Shuttles will take to the park and will run continuously throughout the games. No rain date is scheduled. Inclement weather announcements will be posted at cityofrockhill.com/prt and 803-329-5620.
Tax assistance
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program will open at Rock Hill City Hall in the Wellness Center for free tax-preparation assistance. Volunteers are IRS certified and trained by the S.C. and N.C. department of revenues. Volunteers will electronically file federal and states income tax returns.
Site locations:
▪ Rock Hill City Hall on the first floor in the Wellness Center, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday through April 16. No return started after 4 p.m.
▪ York Technical College in Building A, second floor computer lab, 9 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday through April 12 and 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 14.
Bring current year’s tax forms, W-2 and 1099s. Information regarding other income. Information for all deductions/credits. A copy of last year’s tax return. Proof of account for direct deposit of refund (voided check). Social Security or Individual Taxpayer Identification cards for you, spouse and dependents. Proof of identification for yourself and spouse.
