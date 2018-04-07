Things to do in York, Lancaster, Chester

Special events
▪ In conjunction with South Carolina’s Victim’s Rights Week, the York County Coroner’s Office and its C.A.R.E Team is hosting a Candlelight Vigil for victims of violent crime, 8 p.m. Tuesday at York County Coroner’s Office, 933 Heckle Boulevard, suite 103, Rock Hill. Families, friends and community members are invited to remember those who have been lost. Light refreshments and candles will be provided.
▪ Historic Rock Hill will host an Antique, Art & Craft Fair, in conjunction with the Come-See-Me Festival, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the historic White Home. Local businesses and artists will offer hand-crafted goods, artwork and antique and vintage work. Admission, $5. Tickets available in advance at historicrockhill.com or at the gate. Proceeds benefit Historic Rock Hill’s educational programs and efforts to market the White Home as a premier rental venue. Details: 803-329-1020.
▪ York County Choral Society will perform Carl Off's choral work “Carmina Burana” at 4 p.m. April 15 in Byrnes Auditorium, Rock Hill. The YCCS Chamber Singers also will perform works by Schutz, Brahms, Gjeilo and Rheinberger. Katherine Kinsey is artistic director and Amy Morris, assistant director and accompanist. Tickets: $20, adults; $10, seniors; $5 for students with ID. Tickets available at the door. Details: yorkchoralsociety.org.
▪ Historic Rock Hill’s second annual Antique Car Show is 2-6 p.m. April 21 at the White House and White Street and Elizabeth Avenue. The show is in conjunction with the 2018 Come-See-Me festival,and will feature restored cars from the early 1900s to 1950s, with emphasis on the Anderson model, manufactured in Rock Hill in the early 1900s. The Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service will exhibit its “World War I: Lessons and Legacies.” Admission: $5 and free for ages 6 and younger. In case of rain the show will be postponed. Details or to register a car: 803-329-1020 or historicrockhill.com. Proceeds to Historic Rock Hill.
▪ New Orleans Saints tight end Ben Watson will headline the third annual Lancaster County Fellowship of Christian Athletes banquet, 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 23 at Second Baptist Church. Dinner provided by Outback Steakhouse. Watson attended Northwestern High School in Rock Hill. Tickets are $75. Table sponsorships available. Details: https://fca.webconnex.com/LancasterFCABanquet. Proceeds to Lancaster County FCA activities.
▪ Veterans Resource Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 24 on the North Lawn of the South Carolina Capitol in Columbia. The free event is sponsored by the South Carolina Veterans Advocacy Council. Veterans can connect with local agencies and organizations that provide resources to veterans and their families.
Fundraisers
▪ Beth Shiloh Presbyterian Church yard sale and bake sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the family life center, 1184 N. Shiloh Road, York. Hot dogs available, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
▪ Masters Car Club Shriner’s Car Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Shriner’s Club, 2065 McConnells Highway, Rock Hill. Hot dogs, drinks, chips and bake sale items available. Entry fee, $20. Proceeds to the Shriners Hospital.
▪ York Comprehensive High Student Council hosts Do it for Doty 5K Color Run/Walk, 8:30 a.m. Saturday at York Comprehensive High School. Proceeds go to the York County Sheriff’s Foundation to the Injured Officers’ Fund for Randy Clinton, Kyle Cummings, Buddy Brown and the family of late Det. Mike Doty. Details and sign up: runsignup.com/Race/SC/York/DoItforDoty5KColorRunWalk.
▪ Plant sale to benefit York County Christian Women’s Job Corps (Grounds of Grace), 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Family Trust Federal Credit Union at Dave Lyle Boulevard and Hood Center Drive, Rock Hill. The ministry encourages spiritual, professional and personal growth in women. Plants donated by Farmer’s Exchange. Details on the sale: 803-984-5200. Details on the ministry or to volunteer: 803-327-6077.
▪ Woman’s Club of Rock Hill hosts Bubbles and Berries Brunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 15 at the clubhouse, 607 Aiken Ave. The brunch is a Come-See-Me event. Buffet menu: baked ham, grilled chicken, frittatas and strawberry-themed dishes and desserts served with champagne. Gift boutique with handmade items for sale. Tickets: $30. RSVP: 803-415-7278. Proceeds go to the restoration of the club’s property at 600 College Ave.
▪ St. John's United Methodist Church offers Line Dance classes, 7-8 p.m. Tuesday and April 17 in St. John’s Center at the church, 321 S. Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Open to all ages and dance levels. Cost: $10 for two lessons with proceeds to the organ fund. No partner needed. Details: 803-372-1315 or email pathollisgrant@cs.com.
▪ The fourth annual Live Well Clover 5K Run/Walk is at 8:30 a.m. April 21 at First Baptist Church, 117 S. Main St., Clover. Registration opens at 7:30am. Pre-registration is $25; day of is $30. Live Well Clover is a volunteer-based effort aimed at growing a healthy and active community. Details or to register: cloversc.org or racesonline.com.
▪ The Clover Rotary Club Pancake Supper is 5-7 p.m. April 24 at First United Methodist Church, 124 Bethel St. Clover. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased in advance at Clover Chiropractic Care, 216 S. Main St. or at the door. Includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and your choice of beverages. Proceeds go to the Rotary Club’s Scholarship Fund for Clover High School. Details: cloverrotary.org.
Meetings
▪ York County Marine Corp League's local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league is made up of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: 803-517-7253.
▪ Convention of States district captains informational meeting, 3-5 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Mill Library, 1818 Second Baxter Crossing. Discussion includes how to slow Congress’ out-of-control spending, establish term limits and more. Open to public. Details: 803-487-6336 or 803-323-7102.
▪ Western York County Youth Council, 9 a.m. Saturday at Greater York Chamber of Commerce. Western York County branch of the NAACP, 6 p.m. April 19 at the chamber.
▪ Make-A-Wish South Carolina regional volunteer meeting, 7 p.m. April 19 at Baxter Village YMCA, Fort Mill. Anyone interested in volunteering is welcome. Details: bbrown@sc.wish.org.
Recreation
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism will host a Community Bike Ride at 2 p.m. April 15 from Northside Recreation Center to Manchester Meadows. Rides are offered the third Sunday of each month through October. They cover about five miles through neighborhoods, parks and public facilities at a leisurely pace with frequent stops. Dates and locations are available at bikerockhill.com. A limited number of loaner bikes and helmets for ages 10+ are available on a first come basis 30 minutes prior to the departure time. Rides can be canceled due to bad weather. Details: 803-326-2479 or bikerockhill@cityofrockhill.com.
▪ The Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department debuts its new mobile recreation programming at “REC in a Box KickOff,” 4-5 p.m. April 18 in the Old Town Amphitheater at City Hall. There will be games for all ages and a presentation to unveil the new mobile recreation vehicle. Free and open to the public. Details: 803-329-5620.
Entertainment
▪ Jazz at Allison Creek featuring The David Pankey Trio, 6 p.m. Saturday at Allison Creek Church, 5780 Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Limited seating is available. Donations at the door: $10, adults; $5, youth and free age 12 and younger. Donations help maintain church properties, including Common Ground, winding trails with meditation stations for all to enjoy. Items made of reclaimed wood will be on sale. Details: 803-366-1302 or 803-487-0617.
Reunions
▪ Emmett Scott High School Class of 1967 April birthday celebration, 5:30 p.m. Monday at Rock Hill Diner, 2254 Cherry Road.
▪ Rock Hill High School Class of 1959, 1 p.m. Tuesday for fellowship and lunch at the Golden Corral, Anderson Road. All classmates, spouses and friends are invited.
Support groups
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s support group, 1:30 p.m. April 18 in the community room at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Donna Adams, a registered pharmacist. will discuss Parkinson's medicines and medicines used for other purposes. Open to all patients and caregivers. Light refreshments. Details: 803-328-5587.
York County Library
▪ The York County Library in Rock Hill offers the following free programs in April. Register online at yclibrary.org.
Why I Love My Library, Monday-April 30, Celebrate National Library week all month. Say why you love your library and be eligible to win a $25 gift card. Fill out a “love note” and place it in the entry box. A random drawing will to determine the winner.
Good Yarn Stitching Group, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday. .All ages and skill levels are welcome. No registration required.
Chess Club, 4:30-5:15 p.m., Monday. Play or learn to play chess in a relaxed atmosphere. Ages 17 and under. No registration required.
Preschool Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Tuesday. Story time for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Due to space limitations, day care centers and other large groups of children call 803-981-5888 for a list of appropriate programs. No registration required.
Tech Tuesdays: Introduction to Microsoft Excel 2016, 2-4:00 p.m., Tuesday.Practice learning how to create, edit, and format a spreadsheet using Microsoft Excel 2016. Experience with Windows and mouse required. Register online or call 803-981-5845. Limit 12.
Chinese Lion Dance Demonstration, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday.In celebration of National Library Week, a presentation of the Chinese Lion Dance and a brief martial arts demonstration by artists from The Peaceful Dragon. Register: events.yclibrary.org or call 803-981-5845. The Peaceful Dragon is a Charlotte-based school for the study of Chinese martial arts, culture, yoga, and meditation.
True Crime Book Club, 6-7:00 p.m., Wednesday. Monthly readings and discussions about crimes, murders and mysteries and the people that committed them. Reserve a spot and request a copy of the book at the main library reference desk. Details: 803-981-5825.
Bookmobile Open House, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at Main Library, Rock Hill.
Volunteers
▪ Area Eleven Special Olympics needs 900 volunteers for its Spring Games Friday at Manchester Meadows in Rock Hill. More than 1,000 Special Olympics athletes from York and Chester counties will compete in track and field events. Volunteer registration is at 9 a.m.; events, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Large groups or clubs wanting to volunteer email area11sosc@hotmail.com in advance. Volunteers and spectators park in the Events at Manchester parking lot, 1965 Cinema Drive. Shuttles will take to the park and will run continuously throughout the games. No rain date is scheduled. Inclement weather announcements will be posted at cityofrockhill.com/prt and 803-329-5620.
Tax assistance
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program will open at Rock Hill City Hall in the Wellness Center for free tax-preparation assistance. Volunteers are IRS certified and trained by the S.C. and N.C. department of revenues. Volunteers will electronically file federal and states income tax returns.
Site locations:
▪ Rock Hill City Hall on the first floor in the Wellness Center, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday through April 16. No return started after 4 p.m.
Bring current year’s tax forms, W-2 and 1099s. Information regarding other income. Information for all deductions/credits. A copy of last year’s tax return. Proof of account for direct deposit of refund (voided check). Social Security or Individual Taxpayer Identification cards for you, spouse and dependents. Proof of identification for yourself and spouse.
