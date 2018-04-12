Things to do in York, Lancaster, Chester

Special events
▪ The Anne Springs Close Greenway 23rd Earth Day Celebration, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 21 at the greenway. Free entry. A horseback parade led by Greenway founder and namesake, Anne Springs Close will be at noon. A deejay will perform throughout the day. More than two dozen exhibitors will be on hand and a variety of food trucks. Activities include: lead-line horse rides, canoeing, kayaking and cane-pole fishing, Border Collie demonstrations, kids zone, guided nature and history hikes, “Meet the Animal” demos and petting zoo and “Meet the Farmer” Market with fresh produce for sale.
▪ The Shepherd’s Center of Rock Hill Spring Session class offerings for its Adventures in Learning program began Monday and will run through May 14 with a variety of topics. The Shepherd’s Center provides social activities and educational programs for local seniors, of all faiths, age 50 and up. The classes in the lower level of Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave. A $20 donation is requested for six weeks of classes. Details or to sign up: shepherdscenterrh.org, Facebook page, Shepherd’s Center of Rock Hill, or 866-610-3663.
▪ Historic Rock Hill will host an Antique, Art & Craft Fair, in conjunction with the Come-See-Me Festival, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the historic White Home. Local businesses and artists will offer hand-crafted goods, artwork and antique and vintage work. Admission, $5. Tickets available in advance at historicrockhill.com or at the gate. Proceeds benefit Historic Rock Hill’s educational programs and efforts to market the White Home as a premier rental venue. Details: 803-329-1020.
▪ York County Choral Society will perform Carl Off's choral work “Carmina Burana” at 4 p.m. Sunday in Byrnes Auditorium, Rock Hill. The YCCS Chamber Singers also will perform works by Schutz, Brahms, Gjeilo and Rheinberger. Katherine Kinsey is artistic director and Amy Morris, assistant director and accompanist. Tickets: $20, adults; $10, seniors; $5 for students with ID. Tickets available at the door. Details: yorkchoralsociety.org.
▪ Leadership York County Class of 2018, a program of the chambers of commerce of York County, is working with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Piedmont Tri-County to raise awareness and erase the stigma about mental health conditions. The class is hosting an interactive art exhibit April 21 in partnership with the Live Well Clover 5K, 117 S. Main Street, Clover. The art exhibit is composed of a 6x6x7 cube structure where each side contains different components, all related to mental illnesses. The event is free and open to the public. Details: Emily Fitzgerald at emkatfitz@gmail.com.
▪ The annual Ag + Art Tour of Lancaster County is seeking artisans to participate in the tour 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 9 and 1-5 p.m. June 10. The tour is free and features agricultural locations, with artisans on site showing and selling handcrafted items. There is no fee for artisans to participate. Details and to apply: agandarttour.com/artisans. Deadline to apply is April 27.
Fundraisers
▪ Gaston Farm 4-H hot dog fundraiser, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Tractor Supply, 1839 J.A. Cochran Bypass, Chester. Plates, $5; hot dogs, $2; chips and drinks, $1.Proceeds to the National Clover Project.
▪ The Master Gardeners of York County annual Spring Plant Sale will be, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 21 and 1-4 p.m. April 22 at the Glencairn Gardens Learning Center, 825 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. A wide variety of bulbs, perennials, shrubs, grasses, vines, herbs and vegetables, most under $10, will be on sale. Plants are donated by members of the MGYC Association and are inspected by a certified plant inspector. Master Gardeners will be available to discuss plant selections and a help desk to assist with plant problems. A basket, bag or cart to carry purchase is suggested. Proceeds support MGYC education and community service projects. Details: yorkmg.org or lizglaserhille@gmail.com.
▪ The North Chester Saddle Club will sponsor a Saddle-Up horseback trail ride for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital 3 p.m. April 22. All donations collected at the gate will benefit St. Jude's children and their families medical needs. A free hot dog meal at the end of the ride. Details: Nancy S. Stewart 803-385-7351 or 803-581-5941; www.facebook.com/NorthChesterRodeo; northchestersaddleclub@yahoo.com.
▪ Beth Shiloh Presbyterian Church yard sale and bake sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the family life center, 1184 N. Shiloh Road, York. Hot dogs available, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
▪ Masters Car Club Shriner’s Car Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Shriner’s Club, 2065 McConnells Highway, Rock Hill. Hot dogs, drinks, chips and bake sale items available. Entry fee, $20. Proceeds to the Shriners Hospital.
▪ York Comprehensive High Student Council hosts Do it for Doty 5K Color Run/Walk, 8:30 a.m. Saturday at York Comprehensive High School. Proceeds go to the York County Sheriff’s Foundation to the Injured Officers’ Fund for Randy Clinton, Kyle Cummings, Buddy Brown and the family of late Det. Mike Doty. Details and sign up: runsignup.com/Race/SC/York/DoItforDoty5KColorRunWalk.
▪ Plant sale to benefit York County Christian Women’s Job Corps (Grounds of Grace), 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Family Trust Federal Credit Union at Dave Lyle Boulevard and Hood Center Drive, Rock Hill. The ministry encourages spiritual, professional and personal growth in women. Plants donated by Farmer’s Exchange. Details on the sale: 803-984-5200. Details on the ministry or to volunteer: 803-327-6077.
▪ Woman’s Club of Rock Hill hosts Bubbles and Berries Brunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the clubhouse, 607 Aiken Ave. The brunch is a Come-See-Me event. Buffet menu: baked ham, grilled chicken, frittatas and strawberry-themed dishes and desserts served with champagne. Gift boutique with handmade items for sale. Tickets: $30. RSVP: 803-415-7278. Proceeds go to the restoration of the club’s property at 600 College Ave.
Meetings
▪ The Rock Hill Civitan Club, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for fellowship at Mary's Cafe, 1349 Firetower Road. Meeting at 7 p.m. Lilly Pat Haven, president and founder of a Temporary Housing for Human Trafficking, will speak. Nominees for the new Rock Hill Civitan Servant's Award will be recognized. To participate in the American Flag display project during the year contact Ella Messer at ellabm@comporium.net.
▪ Western York County Youth Council, 9 a.m. Saturday at Greater York Chamber of Commerce. Western York County branch of the NAACP, 6 p.m. April 19 at the chamber.
▪ Make-A-Wish South Carolina regional volunteer meeting, 7 p.m. April 19 at Baxter Village YMCA, Fort Mill. Anyone interested in volunteering is welcome. Details: bbrown@sc.wish.org.
Debutante winners
▪ Jaylen Barkley was the winner of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Eta Alpha Omega chapter “A Strand of Cultured Pearls” 2018 Debutante Cotillion Scholarship Program Saturday at the Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center. Other winners were Alyssa Boulware, first runner up’ Nicole Freeman, second runner up; Olivia Anderson, Helen C. White Miss Memorable Award; Alyssa Boulware, Teresa Roddey Miss Leadership Award and Kelsey Kent, Miss Congeniality and Miss Valedictorian (highest GPA).
Recreation
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism will host a Community Bike Ride at 2 p.m. Sunday from Northside Recreation Center to Manchester Meadows. Rides are offered the third Sunday of each month through October. They cover about five miles through neighborhoods, parks and public facilities at a leisurely pace with frequent stops. Dates and locations are available at bikerockhill.com. A limited number of loaner bikes and helmets for ages 10+ are available on a first come basis 30 minutes prior to the departure time. Rides can be canceled due to bad weather. Details: 803-326-2479 or bikerockhill@cityofrockhill.com.
▪ The Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department debuts its new mobile recreation programming at “REC in a Box KickOff,” 4-5 p.m. Wednesday in the Old Town Amphitheater at City Hall. There will be games for all ages and a presentation to unveil the new mobile recreation vehicle. Free and open to the public. Details: 803-329-5620.
Entertainment
▪ Jazz at Allison Creek featuring The David Pankey Trio, 6 p.m. Saturday at Allison Creek Church, 5780 Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Limited seating is available. Donations at the door: $10, adults; $5, youth and free age 12 and younger. Donations help maintain church properties, including Common Ground, winding trails with meditation stations for all to enjoy. Items made of reclaimed wood will be on sale. Details: 803-366-1302 or 803-487-0617.
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass will host “Bluegrass Traditions,” 7 p.m. April 19 at Allision Creek Presbyterian Church, on S.C. 274 near Lake Wylie. Doors open at 6 p.m. and food service begins about 6:30. Details: AllisonCreekBluegrass.com.
Reunions
▪ Former students from Hillcrest Elementary School Chinese auction, April 21 at Tabernacle Church, 320 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill. Drop times are 11:30 -12:30 pm. Tickets available at the door.
Support groups
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s support group, 1:30 p.m. April 18 in the community room at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Donna Adams, a registered pharmacist. will discuss Parkinson's medicines and medicines used for other purposes. Open to all patients and caregivers. Light refreshments. Details: 803-328-5587.
York County Library
▪ The York County Library in Rock Hill offers the following free programs in April. Register online at yclibrary.org.
Why I Love My Library, Monday-April 30, Celebrate National Library week all month. Say why you love your library and be eligible to win a $25 gift card. Fill out a “love note” and place it in the entry box. A random drawing will to determine the winner.
Robotics Team Meetings, 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday to learn how to program robotics equipment and compete in challenges. Ages 11-17. Limit 50. Register online or call 803981-5830.
Colorful Candles adult craft, 10 a.m.-noon, Friday to learn how to make beautiful candles that smell great. Lois Stimax leads the class where each participant will make a candle using a teacup or jar. All materials are provided. Ages 18 and up. Registration required. Visit events.yclibrary.org or call 803-981-5845. Limit 20. This activity is part of the Come-See-Me Festival.
Genealogy Group, 1-2:30 p.m. Friday. This small support group meets once a month to discuss research, techniques, new sources, and help each other learn more about family history. All skill levels welcome. No registration necessary.
Library Lock-In, 7-10 p.m. Friday. Celebrate NLW in an after-hours evening of gaming, escape rooms, Nerf wars and more. Ages 11-17. Register online or call 981-5830. Limit 40.
The Jolly Lollies Family Concert, 3-3:45 p.m. Saturday. High-energy family concert by singer-songwriters, Liz Corwin and Holly Johnson. The Jolly Lollies use music to guide children in imaginative play and to get everyone up and moving. All ages. No registration required.
