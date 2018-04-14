Things to do in York, Lancaster, Chester

Special events
▪ Anne Springs Close Greenway 23rd Earth Day Celebration, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday in Fort Mill. Free entry. A horseback parade led by Greenway founder and namesake Anne Springs Close is at noon. There will be more than two dozen exhibitors and food trucks. Activities include: lead-line horse rides, canoeing, kayaking and cane-pole fishing, Border Collie demonstrations, kids zone, guided nature and history hikes, “Meet the Animal” demos and petting zoo and “Meet the Farmer” Market with fresh produce for sale.
▪ Historic Rock Hill’s second annual Antique Car Show is 2-6 p.m. Saturday at the White House and White Street and Elizabeth Avenue. The show is in conjunction with the 2018 Come-See-Me festival,and will feature restored cars from the early 1900s to 1950s, with emphasis on the Anderson model, manufactured in Rock Hill in the early 1900s. The Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service will exhibit its “World War I: Lessons and Legacies.” Admission: $5 and free for ages 6 and younger. In case of rain the show will be postponed. Details or to register a car: 803-329-1020 or historicrockhill.com. Proceeds to Historic Rock Hill.
▪ Veterans Resource Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 24 on the North Lawn of the South Carolina Capitol in Columbia. The free event is sponsored by the South Carolina Veterans Advocacy Council. Veterans can connect with local agencies and organizations that provide resources to veterans and their families.
▪ Lake Wylie’s 32nd Home & Garden Tour, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 28 will features seven homes within seven miles of each other. Homes in RiverPointe, Cooks Cove, River Hills and Hands Mill will be on tour. Lunch at the River Hills Country Club features a strolling Chico’s fashion show. At one stop, a 9-year-old violinist will entertain. Tour tickets are $20 at Bagel Boat, 4090 Charlotte Highway and the day of the event at the River Hills entrance gate. Luncheon tickets, $16, available at the country club the day of the tour. Tour proceeds go to the Fay Bergman Scholarship. Details: 803-831-2455 or 803-831-2547.
▪ “An Educator’s Passion,” works by York County art teachers, runs through April 29 at Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill. A free, public reception is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the center. The exhibit includes works by 20 teachers from Fort Mill, Rock Hill and York schools. “Fresh from the Studio” featuring works by students who have participated in classes offered by the Fort Mill Art Guild at the Center for the Arts, are on display in the Perimeter Gallery. Rock Hill High School photo exhibit is on display in the Edmund D. Lewandowski classroom gallery.
Fundraisers
▪ Mount Vernon United Methodist Church fourth annual fish fry, 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the church, 2150 Smithford Road, Hickory Grove. Menu: Fish, fries and hush puppies, cooked on-site by the men of the church, and dessert. Plates: $10, adults, eat in or take out; $4, ages 4-12, eat in only. Proceeds to missions and church building/improvement fund.
▪ A benefit concert, “Gloria” by Vivaldi and service for the Children’s Attention Home will be 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill. Free will offering accepted.
▪ The fourth annual Live Well Clover 5K Run/Walk is at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 117 S. Main St., Clover. Registration opens at 7:30am. Pre-registration is $25; day of is $30. Live Well Clover is a volunteer-based effort aimed at growing a healthy and active community. Details or to register: cloversc.org or racesonline.com.
▪ Master Gardeners of York County annual Spring Plant Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. April 22 at Glencairn Gardens Learning Center, 825 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. A variety of bulbs, perennials, shrubs, grasses, vines, herbs and vegetables, most under $10, will be on sale. Plants are donated by members of the MGYC Association and are inspected by a certified plant inspector. Master Gardeners will be available to discuss plant selections and assist with plant problems. A basket, bag or cart to carry purchase is suggested. Proceeds support MGYC education and community service projects. Details: yorkmg.org or lizglaserhille@gmail.com.
▪ North Chester Saddle Club will sponsor a Saddle-Up horseback trail ride for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 3 p.m. April 22. All donations collected at the gate will benefit St. Jude’s children and their families medical needs. A free hot dog meal at the end of the ride. Details: 803-385-7351 or 803-581-5941; northchestersaddleclub@yahoo.com.
▪ The Clover Rotary Club Pancake Supper is 5-7 p.m. April 24 at First United Methodist Church, 124 Bethel St. Clover. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased in advance at Clover Chiropractic Care, 216 S. Main St. or at the door. Includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and your choice of beverages. Proceeds go to the Rotary Club’s Scholarship Fund for Clover High School. Details: cloverrotary.org.
▪ Adult Spectrum Transitions with Friendly Billiards will host its inaugural Pig Pickin’ promoting Autism Awareness, noon-5 p.m. April 28 at Friendly Billiards, 1037 Camden Ave., Rock Hill. A $10 wristband includes food, drinks and activities. There will be face painting, bounce houses and live music by Matt Tucker. Bring lawn chairs. Proceeds to Adult Spectrum Transitions. Details: adultspectrumtransitions.org.
Meetings
▪ Keystone board of directors, 6 p.m. Monday at the Keystone Youth Center, 1668 Herlong Court, Rock Hill. Open to the public. Details: 803-324-4118.
▪ Rock Hill Civitan Club, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for fellowship at Mary’s Cafe, 1349 Firetower Road. Meeting at 7 p.m. Lilly Pat Haven, president and founder of a temporary housing for human trafficking, will speak. Nominees for the new Rock Hill Civitan Servant’s Award will be recognized. To participate in the American flag display project during the year email ellabm@comporium.net.
▪ Western York County branch of the NAACP, 6 p.m. Thursday at Greater York Chamber of Commerce.
▪ Make-A-Wish South Carolina regional volunteer meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday at Baxter Village YMCA, Fort Mill. Anyone interested in volunteering is welcome. Details: bbrown@sc.wish.org.
▪ Indian Land Sons of the American Revolution, April 24 in the Oak Room at Hickory Tavern, 8364 Charlotte Highway. Lunch, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; meeting, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Details:| 803-228-0248.
▪ Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. April 26 at the McCelvey Center, 212 E. Jefferson St., York. John Skardon from the York County Library will discuss genealogy research and what is available at the library. Open to the public.
Clubs
▪ Ballroom Dance Club, 7:30-10 p.m. April 27 in the Oak Room of the Fort Mill Golf Club, 101 Country Club Lane, Fort Mill. Guests: $20, couples, $10, singles which includes a 30-minute dance lesson. Dances include swing and shag. Light refreshments provided and you may bring wine. Dressy casual. All skill levels are welcome. Details: 803-329-5764, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Debutante winners
▪ Jaylen Barkley was the winner of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Eta Alpha Omega chapter “A Strand of Cultured Pearls” 2018 Debutante Cotillion Scholarship Program Saturday at the Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center. Other winners were Alyssa Boulware, first runner up’ Nicole Freeman, second runner up; Olivia Anderson, Helen C. White Miss Memorable Award; Alyssa Boulware, Teresa Roddey Miss Leadership Award and Kelsey Kent, Miss Congeniality and Miss Valedictorian (highest GPA).
Recreation
▪ The Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department debuts its new mobile recreation programming at “REC in a Box KickOff,” 4-5 p.m. Wednesday in the Old Town Amphitheater at City Hall. There will be games for all ages and a presentation to unveil the new mobile recreation vehicle. Free and open to the public. Details: 803-329-5620.
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass will host “Bluegrass Traditions,” 7 p.m. Thursday at Allision Creek Presbyterian Church, on S.C. 274 near Lake Wylie. Doors open at 6 p.m. and food service begins about 6:30. Details: AllisonCreekBluegrass.com.
▪ The Fort Mill Community Playhouse will present a performed reading of “Starstruck: Maw-Maw’s House of Talent,” a comedy by Judy Simpson Cook, 7:30 p.m. April 28 and 3 p.m. April 29 at the playhouse. Tickets: $18. adults and $13, students. Walk-ins are welcome but reservations are recommended at fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102
Reunions
▪ Former students from Hillcrest Elementary School Chinese auction, April 21 at Tabernacle Church, 320 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill. Drop times are 11:30 -12:30 pm. Tickets available at the door.
Support groups
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s support group, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the community room at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Donna Adams, a registered pharmacist. will discuss Parkinson’s medicines and medicines used for other purposes. Open to all patients and caregivers. Light refreshments. Details: 803-328-5587.
York County Library
Author Talk with Patricia McNeely: Jefferson Davis’ Flight Through York County, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the York County Library, 138 E. Black St., Rock Hill. USC Professor Emerita McNeely will discuss “Lincoln, Sherman, Davis and the Lost Confederate Gold” and the role South Carolina played during the last days of the war. McNeely is author of “Andrew Jackson, John C. Calhoun and the Petticoat Affair;” “Sherman’s Flame and Blame Campaign through Georgia and the Carolinas … and the Burning of Columbia,” “Eyewitnesses to General Sherman’s Campaign in the Civil War,” and “Handwritten Recipes and Memories from America’s First Families.” McNeely’s presentation is co-sponsored by the S.C. Humanities Council. Details: 803-981-5845 or register at events.yclibrary.org.
Friends of the Library Fiction Book Sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 27 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 28 at the York library, 21 E. Liberty St. Hardcover and paperback fiction for adults and children’s paperbacks, 50 cents-$2. Proceeds benefit York County Libraries.
Send news and photos (JPEGs) to communitynews@heraldonline.com or 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Comments