Things to do in York, Lancaster, Chester

Special events
▪ Anne Springs Close Greenway 23rd Earth Day Celebration, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday in Fort Mill. Free entry. A horseback parade led by Greenway founder and namesake Anne Springs Close is at noon. There will be more than two dozen exhibitors and food trucks. Activities include: lead-line horse rides, canoeing, kayaking and cane-pole fishing, Border Collie demonstrations, kids zone, guided nature and history hikes, “Meet the Animal” demos and petting zoo and “Meet the Farmer” Market with fresh produce for sale.
▪ Historic Rock Hill’s second annual Antique Car Show is 2-6 p.m. Saturday at the White House and White Street and Elizabeth Avenue. The show is in conjunction with the 2018 Come-See-Me festival,and will feature restored cars from the early 1900s to 1950s, with emphasis on the Anderson model, manufactured in Rock Hill in the early 1900s. The Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service will exhibit its “World War I: Lessons and Legacies.” Admission: $5 and free for ages 6 and younger. In case of rain the show will be postponed. Details or to register a car: 803-329-1020 or historicrockhill.com. Proceeds to Historic Rock Hill.
▪ “Putting a Face on Syria: Hope through Education,” a Syrian Friendship Dinner, is 5-7 p.m. April 28 at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church Activities Center, 420 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Proceeds go to awareness and the work of educating Syrian children living in refugee camps in Lebanon. Catered by the Jasmine Grill of Charlotte, the dinner features a video presentation from the schools and children involved in the program and music of the region by Yassin Chickha. Suggested donation, tax-deductable, is $20. Tickets are available at the church office, at the door or call 366-7029. The series is sponsored by Providence Presbytery, Global Committee of Providence Presbytery, Winthrop University Peace, Justice and Conflict Resolution Studies Program, and Winthrop University Departments of History, Political Science and Interdisciplinary Studies.
Fundraisers
▪ Masters Car Club benefit car show and barbecue, 5-9 p.m. April 27 at Providence Baptist Church, 1947 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill. Plates, $8.50; car registration, $20 and includes barbecue plate. Door prizes and live music. Proceeds go to the church’s parking lot project. Details: 803-324-0597.
▪ Mount Vernon United Methodist Church fourth annual fish fry, 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the church, 2150 Smithford Road, Hickory Grove. Menu: Fish, fries and hush puppies, cooked on-site by the men of the church, and dessert. Plates: $10, adults, eat in or take out; $4, ages 4-12, eat in only. Proceeds to missions and church building/improvement fund.
▪ Mount Calvary AME Zion Church fish fry, noon Saturday, 2000 Neelys Creek Road. Plates, sandwiches, hot dogs and fixings available for sale. Proceeds to church projects.
▪ Covenant Presbyterian Men of the Church barbecue sale, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the church at the corner of Celanese and Mount Gallant roads. Plates, $8; pounds, $10 and sandwiches, $4.50. Proceeds to missions and church grounds.
▪ A benefit concert, “Gloria” by Vivaldi and service for the Children’s Attention Home 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill. Free will offering accepted.
▪ The fourth annual Live Well Clover 5K Run/Walk, 8:30 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 117 S. Main St., Clover. Registration opens at 7:30am. Pre-registration is $25; day of is $30. Live Well Clover is a volunteer-based effort aimed at growing a healthy and active community. Details or to register: cloversc.org or racesonline.com.
▪ Master Gardeners of York County annual Spring Plant Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Glencairn Gardens Learning Center, 825 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. A variety of bulbs, perennials, shrubs, grasses, vines, herbs and vegetables, most under $10, will be on sale. Plants are donated by members of the MGYC Association and are inspected by a certified plant inspector. Master Gardeners will be available to discuss plant selections and assist with plant problems. A basket, bag or cart to carry purchase is suggested. Proceeds support MGYC education and community service projects. Details: yorkmg.org or lizglaserhille@gmail.com.
▪ North Chester Saddle Club will sponsor a Saddle-Up horseback trail ride for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 3 p.m. Sunday. All donations collected at the gate will benefit St. Jude’s children and their families medical needs. A free hot dog meal at the end of the ride. Details: 803-385-7351 or 803-581-5941; northchestersaddleclub@yahoo.com.
▪ Strides of Strength Theraputic Riding will host a BYOB painting party, 2-4 p.m. Sunday at 6001 Williamson Road, Rock Hill. Cost is $20 and includes canvas, paint, brushes and snacks. Only 25 seats available. Sign up at beth.gaston@stridesofstrength.org.
▪ Clover Rotary Club Pancake Supper 5-7 p.m. April 24 at First United Methodist Church, 124 Bethel St. Clover. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased in advance at Clover Chiropractic Care, 216 S. Main St. or at the door. Includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and your choice of beverages. Proceeds go to the Rotary Club’s Scholarship Fund for Clover High School. Details: cloverrotary.org.
Meetings
▪ Indian Land Sons of the American Revolution, April 24 in the Oak Room at Hickory Tavern, 8364 Charlotte Highway. Lunch, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; meeting, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Details:| 803-228-0248.
▪ Catawba Council of the South Carolina Silver Haired Legislature, 11 a.m. April 25 at Highland Park Senior Center, 917 Standard St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-684-9288.
▪ Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. April 26 at the McCelvey Center, 212 E. Jefferson St., York. John Skardon from the York County Library will discuss genealogy research and what is available at the library. Open to the public.
Clubs
▪ Ballroom Dance Club, 7:30-10 p.m. April 27 in the Oak Room of the Fort Mill Golf Club, 101 Country Club Lane, Fort Mill. Guests: $20, couples, $10, singles which includes a 30-minute dance lesson. Dances include swing and shag. Light refreshments provided and you may bring wine. Dressy casual. All skill levels are welcome. Details: 803-329-5764, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass will host “Bluegrass Traditions,” 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, on S.C. 274 near Lake Wylie. Doors open at 6 p.m. and food service begins about 6:30. Details: AllisonCreekBluegrass.com.
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre presents the classic Anne of Green Gables, by L.M. Montgomery and Sylvia Ashby, Friday-Sunday and April 26-29. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees, 3 p.m.. The production is directed by Elizabeth Marvin, a senior at Nation Ford High School.Tickets: $15, adults; $12, students/seniors; $2 discount for matinee. For tickets go to rockhilltheatre.org or call 803-326-7428.
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse reading of “Starstruck: Maw-Maw’s House of Talent,” a comedy by Judy Simpson Cook, 7:30 p.m. April 28 and 3 p.m. April 29 at the playhouse. Tickets: $18. adults and $13, students. Walk-ins are welcome but reservations are recommended at fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102.
Reunions
▪ Former students from Hillcrest Elementary School Chinese auction, Saturday at Tabernacle Church, 320 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill. Drop times are 11:30 -12:30 pm. Tickets available at the door.
▪ Rock Hill High Class of 1954, 1 p.m. April 26 at the Golden Coral, Anderson Road. All members, family and friends are invited.
▪ Rock Hill Chapter of Finley High School alumni, 5 p.m. Monday at Golden Corral, 1031 North Anderson. Members and associates invited. Details: 803-230-3325 or 704-232-0793.
▪ Blackstock High School reunion, April 28. Registration at 11 a.m. and a picnic lunch at 1 p.m. in the former gym on Schoolhouse Road. Details: 803-328-1121 or 803-581-2744.
York County Library
▪ Friends of the Library Fiction Book Sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 27 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 28 at the York library, 21 E. Liberty St. Hardcover and paperback fiction for adults and children’s paperbacks, 50 cents-$2. Proceeds benefit York County Libraries.
▪ York County Library will present the following free events open to the public. To register, visit www.events.yclibrary.org.
Computer Lab Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon, Friday. Staff will have an open computer lab set up for patrons to use. No registration required. This is a drop-in class; however there are a limited number of computers that can be used so space is limited.
STEAMtastic Family Storytime, 11 a.m.-noon, Saturday. Fun activities that will make you think, crafts to test your skills and imaginative stories. Ages 11 and under, with adult. Register online or call 981-5888.
Drop-In Craft Time, 2-4 p.m. Saturday. Create a do-it-yourself craft, while supplies last. Ages 11 and under. No registration required.
Volunteers
▪ Kindred Hospice in Rock Hill is seeking volunteers for companionship, light house keeping, spiritual and emotional support for patients and administrative and office support. Details: 803-329-0109.
Send news and photos (JPEGs) to communitynews@heraldonline.com or 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Comments