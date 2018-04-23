Things to do in York, Lancaster, Chester

Special events
The Museum of York County hosts the annual Earth Day Birthday on April 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 4621 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill. The event is in partnership with the City of Rock Hill and York County Collection & Recycling. The family-friendly festival is free. Earth Day Birthday will feature over 25 educational exhibits, each with a hands-on environmental message. Ongoing activities include games, planetarium programs, museum exhibits, and a scavenger hunt that offers a chance to win great prizes such as a kayak and bicycle. Food, tie-dyeing t-shirts, and the Master Gardeners’ plant sale are special activities available with purchases on a cash-only basis. Details: chmuseums.org/upcoming-events-myco/ or 803-329-2121.
▪ The annual Ag + Art Tour of Lancaster County is seeking artisans to participate in the tour 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 9 and 1-5 p.m. June 10. The tour is free and features agricultural locations, with artisans showing and selling handcrafted items. There is no fee for artisans to participate. Details and to apply: agandarttour.com/artisans. Deadline to apply is Friday.
▪ “Putting a Face on Syria: Hope through Education,” a Syrian Friendship Dinner, is 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church Activities Center, 420 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Proceeds go to awareness and the work of educating Syrian children living in refugee camps in Lebanon. Catered by the Jasmine Grill of Charlotte, the dinner features a video presentation from the schools and children involved in the program and music of the region by Yassin Chickha. Suggested donation, tax-deductable, is $20. Tickets are available at the church office, at the door or call 366-7029. The series is sponsored by Providence Presbytery, Global Committee of Providence Presbytery, Winthrop University Peace, Justice and Conflict Resolution Studies Program, and Winthrop University Departments of History, Political Science and Interdisciplinary Studies.
▪ Lake Wylie’s 32nd Home & Garden Tour, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday will features seven homes within seven miles of each other. Homes in RiverPointe, Cooks Cove, River Hills and Hands Mill will be on tour. Lunch at the River Hills Country Club features a strolling Chico’s fashion show. At one stop, a 9-year-old violinist will entertain. Tour tickets are $20 at Bagel Boat, 4090 Charlotte Highway and the day of the event at the River Hills entrance gate. Luncheon tickets, $16, available at the country club the day of the tour. Tour proceeds go to the Fay Bergman Scholarship. Details: 803-831-2455 or 803-831-2547.
Fundraisers
▪ India Hook United Methodist Women Spring Yard Sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the church on Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill. The sale features toys, books, linens, jewelry, furniture, household and yard/gardening tools, purses, lamps, electrical appliances, Christmas decorations, pictures and more. Sausage and egg biscuits and breakfast foods will be on sale. Hot dogs with all the trimmings and baked goods available.
▪ Grace Lutheran Church youth yard sale and barbecue, 8 a.m. Saturday at the church on Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. Proceeds to the National Youth Gathering fund.
▪ Masters Car Club benefit car show and barbecue, 5-9 p.m. Friday at Providence Baptist Church, 1947 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill. Plates, $8.50; car registration, $20 and includes barbecue plate. Door prizes and live music. Proceeds go to the church’s parking lot project. Details: 803-324-0597.
▪ Clover Rotary Club Pancake Supper 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, 124 Bethel St. Clover. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased in advance at Clover Chiropractic Care, 216 S. Main St. or at the door. Includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and your choice of beverages. Proceeds go to the Rotary Club’s Scholarship Fund for Clover High School. Details: cloverrotary.org.
▪ Adult Spectrum Transitions with Friendly Billiards will host its inaugural Pig Pickin’ promoting Autism Awareness, noon-5 p.m. Saturday at Friendly Billiards, 1037 Camden Ave., Rock Hill. A $10 wristband includes food, drinks and activities. There will be face painting, bounce houses and live music by Matt Tucker. Bring lawn chairs. Proceeds to Adult Spectrum Transitions. Details: adultspectrumtransitions.org.
Meetings
▪ York County Board of Rural Fire Control , 7 p.m. Thursday at the Anna K. Hubbard Fire Training Center, McFarland Road, York. Meal provided for board members at 6:30 p.m.
▪ Rock Hill NAACP chapter general meeting, 3 p.m. April 29 (note date change) St. Mary Bannon Hall located at 802 Crawford Road. April is Fair Housing month and there will be a presentation from Habitat for Humanity of York County.
▪ Indian Land Sons of the American Revolution, Tuesday in the Oak Room at Hickory Tavern, 8364 Charlotte Highway. Lunch, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; meeting, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Details:| 803-228-0248.
▪ Catawba Council of the South Carolina Silver Haired Legislature, 11 a.m. Wednesday at Highland Park Senior Center, 917 Standard St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-684-9288.
▪ Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the McCelvey Center, 212 E. Jefferson St., York. John Skardon from the York County Library will discuss genealogy research and what is available at the library. Open to the public. A meeting to discuss the Christmas tour will be 6:30 p.m. May 10 in room 206 at McCelvey. Open to the public.
Clubs
▪ Ballroom Dance Club, 7:30-10 p.m. Friday in the Oak Room of the Fort Mill Golf Club, 101 Country Club Lane, Fort Mill. Guests: $20, couples, $10, singles which includes a 30-minute dance lesson. Dances include swing and shag. Light refreshments provided and you may bring wine. Dressy casual. All skill levels are welcome. Details: 803-329-5764, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
▪ Newcomers of York County general meeting, 11:30 a..m. May 9 at The Shore Club at Tega Cay Golf Club, 15083 Molokai Dr., Tega Cay. The club will present checks to its year-end charities, Family Promise and The Adult Enrichment Center. Menu: Lemon Chicken, mixed veggies, pasta, salad & cookies for dessert for $17. Reservations required by calling 508-397-2273 or email YCNreservations@yahoo.com by 10 p.m. May 3.
Entertainment
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre presents the classic Anne of Green Gables, by L.M. Montgomery and Sylvia Ashby, April 26-29. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees, 3 p.m.. The production is directed by Elizabeth Marvin, a senior at Nation Ford High School.Tickets: $15, adults; $12, students/seniors; $2 discount for matinee. For tickets go to rockhilltheatre.org or call 803-326-7428.
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse reading of “Starstruck: Maw-Maw’s House of Talent,” a comedy by Judy Simpson Cook, 7:30 p.m. April 28 and 3 p.m. April 29 at the playhouse. Tickets: $18. adults and $13, students. Walk-ins are welcome but reservations are recommended at fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High Class of 1954, 1 p.m. Thursday at the Golden Coral, Anderson Road. All members, family and friends are invited.
▪ Rock Hill Chapter of Finley High School alumni, 5 p.m. Monday at Golden Corral, 1031 North Anderson. Members and associates invited. Details: 803-230-3325 or 704-232-0793.
▪ Blackstock High School reunion, Saturday. Registration at 11 a.m. and a picnic lunch at 1 p.m. in the former gym on Schoolhouse Road. Details: 803-328-1121 or 803-581-2744.
Hunger relief
▪ Second Harvest Partners, sponsored by Providence Presbytery, hunger relief site, 9 a.m. Friday at Unity Presbyterian Church, 303 Tom Hall St., Fort Mill. Volunteers will distribute food to participants who meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: Catawba Area Agency on Aging at 803-329-9670.
Support groups
▪ The Rock Hill Parkinson's Support Group second Annual Parkinson's Forum, May 19 with Dr. Christine Cooper, Movement Disorder Specialist from The Medical University of South Carolina, along with other speakers. Complimentary continental breakfast and free lunch. Pre-registration is required. Details: 803-328-5587.
York County Library
▪ Friends of the Library Fiction Book Sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 27 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 28 at the York library, 21 E. Liberty St. Hardcover and paperback fiction for adults and children’s paperbacks, 50 cents-$2. Proceeds benefit York County Libraries.
▪ York County Library in Rock Hill will present the following free events open to the public. To register, visit www.events.yclibrary.org.
The Good Yarn Stitching Group, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday. Bring a lunch or snacks. All skill levels welcome. No registration required.
Chess Club, 4:30-6 p.m. Monday. Play or learn to play chess. Ages 17 and under. No registration required.
Itty-Bitty Bookworms, 4:30-5:15 p.m. Monday. Stories, songs, fingerplays, and movement activities for ages birth-35 mos. and caregivers. Register online or call 981-5888.
Preschool Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Tuesday. Story time for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Due to space limitations, day care centers and other large groups should call 803-981-5888 for a list of programs. No registration required.
Parent Teen Game Night, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday. An evening of family gaming with dinner is provided and younger siblings are welcome. Ages 11-17, with caregiver(s). Limit 20 families. Register online or call 803-981-5825.
Identifying and Preserving Family Photographs, 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Learn the many different types of photographs, clues to help you identify relatives, preservation best practices, and storage suggestions from Winthrop archivist Gina Price White. Adults, limit 50. Register beginning April 11, online at events.yclibrary.org, call 803-981-5825, or visit a reference desk.
Volunteers
▪ Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program is seeking volunteers to serve abused and neglected children. The York County GAL Program currently serves more than 250 children. Free volunteer training will be April 30-June 4. Details: gal.sc.gov or call 803-327-9997.
▪ Kindred Hospice in Rock Hill is seeking volunteers for companionship, light house keeping, spiritual and emotional support for patients and administrative and office support. Details: 803-329-0109.
Send news and photos (JPEGs) to communitynews@heraldonline.com or 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Comments