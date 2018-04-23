Come-See-Me coloring contest winners announced

Grand Prize winners of the 2018 Come-See-Me Coloring Contest were Harshita Poovannan and Caroline Birdsong.
Winners in their age categories were:
Ages 0 – 2 years
First: Titus Shellenberger
Second: Victoria Mueller
Third: Ander Gordon
Fourth: Caroline Longstreth
Fifth: Hannah Simmonds
Sixth: Miguel Figuero
Honorable mention
Sutton
Charlie Blaisdell
Sumner
Ahan Hafiz
Ages 3 – 4 years
First: Caroline Stanford
Second: Lilly Dee Broome
Third: Benjamin Luedeke
Fourth: Lily Jane Davis / Fourth: Lydia Hodge
Fifth: Lily Wyatt
Sixth: Mia Ridley
Honorable mention
Bryson Singer
Peyton Barrineau
John Marshall Hinson
Ages 5-6 years
First: Julia Newman
Second: Michael Lessard III
Third: Varna Chandramohan
Fourth: Ella Grace Hicks
Fifth: Lauren Mick
Sixth: Olivia Blanke
Honorable mention
Blake Willis
Lydia Ghent
Collins McFadden
Olivia Kiehn
Ages 7-8 years
First: Lucy Ann Smith
Second: Aideen Gordon
Third: Eli Birdsong
Fourth: Taralyn Shellenberger
Fifth: Mason Evans
Sixth: Reagan Broussard
Honorable mention
Abigail Harmon
Genesis Barber
Ava DiFiore
Chloé Landon McCullough
Ages 9-10 years
First: Oviya
Second: Will Birdsong
Third: Phoebe Nance
Fourth: Ethan Mick
Fifth: Owen Tomkins
Sixth: Ariana Walk
Honorable mention
Shiland Barber
Blake Davis
Kelly Adams
Ages 11-12 years
First: Teresa Shellenberger
Second: Rebecca Pruette
Third: Rachel Courtney
Fourth: Timothy Shellenberger
Ages 13-14 years
First: Sarah White
Second: Karlee Adams
Third: Abby Hogue
Fourth: Kayleigh Mick
Fifth: Ashlyne Courtney
15-18 years
First: Kaitlyn Baker
Second: Nautica Barber
Third: Aly Hogue
Adult
First: Jennie Shellenberger
Second: Kavitha Chandramohan
Third: Michelle DiEduardo
Fourth: April Birdsong
Fifth: Ashley Gordon
Sixth: Barbara Roberts
Honorable mention
Raelene Cavanough
Beau Brussard
Samantha Rose
Torbjorn Holmberg
Exceptional Artists
First: Carly C.
Second: Meshae Soloyman
Third: Miley B.
Fourth: Lashaunda McIver
Fifth: Markelth Dais
Sixth: Cameron Neely
Honorable mention
Markell Huff
Sara M.
Jordon Cooper
Sky B.
