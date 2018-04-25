Things to do in York, Lancaster, Chester

Special events
▪ Museum of York County hosts the annual Earth Day Birthday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at 4621 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill. The event is in partnership with the city of Rock Hill and York County Collection & Recycling. The family-friendly festival is free. Earth Day Birthday will feature more than 25 educational exhibits, each with a hands-on environmental message. Ongoing activities include games, planetarium programs, museum exhibits and a scavenger hunt that offers a chance to win prizes. Food, tie-dyeing T-shirts, and the Master Gardeners’ plant sale are special activities available with purchases on a cash-only basis. Details: chmuseums.org/upcoming-events-myco/ or 803-329-2121.
▪ “Putting a Face on Syria: Hope through Education,” a Syrian Friendship Dinner, 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church Activities Center, 420 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Proceeds go to awareness and the work of educating Syrian children living in refugee camps in Lebanon. Catered by the Jasmine Grill of Charlotte, the dinner features a video presentation from the schools and children involved in the program and music of the region by Yassin Chickha. Suggested donation, tax-deductable, is $20. Tickets are available at the church office, at the door or call 366-7029.
▪ Lake Wylie’s 32nd Home & Garden Tour, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday will features seven homes within seven miles of each other. Homes in RiverPointe, Cooks Cove, River Hills and Hands Mill will be on tour. Lunch at the River Hills Country Club features a Chico’s fashion show. At one stop, a 9-year-old violinist will entertain. Tour tickets are $20 at Bagel Boat, 4090 Charlotte Highway, and the day of the event at the River Hills entrance gate. Luncheon tickets, $16, available at the club the day of the tour. Tour proceeds go to the Fay Bergman Scholarship. Details: 803-831-2455 or 803-831-2547.
▪ Arts Council of York County is hosting a bus trip May 11 to Artisphere in Greenville. The bus will leave from the Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill, at 9 a.m. and will return at 6 p.m.. Artisphere is a cultural celebration of fine art, music and food for three days in Greenville. Tickets: $70, members; $75, nonmembers and must purchased by 5 p.m. May 7; online at yorkcountyarts.org, by phone at 803-328-2787 or at the Center for the Arts.
Fundraisers
▪ Masters Car Club benefit car show and barbecue, 5-9 p.m. Friday at Providence Baptist Church, 1947 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill. Plates, $8.50; car registration, $20 and includes barbecue plate. Door prizes and live music. Proceeds go to the church’s parking lot project. Details: 803-324-0597.
▪ India Hook United Methodist Women Spring Yard Sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the church on Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill. Sausage and egg biscuits and breakfast foods also will be on sale. Hot dogs with all the trimmings and baked goods available.
▪ Grace Lutheran Church youth yard sale and barbecue, 8 a.m. Saturday at the church on Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. Proceeds to the National Youth Gathering fund.
▪ Adult Spectrum Transitions with Friendly Billiards hosts the inaugural Pig Pickin’ promoting Autism Awareness, noon-5 p.m. Saturday at Friendly Billiards, 1037 Camden Ave., Rock Hill. A $10 wristband includes food, drinks and activities. There will be face painting, bounce houses and live music by Matt Tucker. Bring lawn chairs. Proceeds to Adult Spectrum Transitions. Details: adultspectrumtransitions.org.
▪ Hometown Heroes benefit, sponsored by Extended Biker Family Sisters, 1-7 p.m. May 6 at Frank Roach American Legion Post, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill. The event features vendors, live music, food truck and children’s activities. Open to the community. Proceeds benefit the officers shot Jan. 16 in York County in the line of duty. Bikers Backing Blue ride is 11:30 a.m. May 6 beginning at the legion post and returning at 1:30 p.m. Cost is $10. Open to all bikers. Proceeds go to the York County Sheriff’s Foundation.
▪ Arts Council of Chester County will host a Tea Party, 3-5 p.m. May 6 at An Inn On York Street, 164 York St. Bring a fancy hat and gloves. For adults age 18 and older. Tickets: $25 per person. Bring a friend to save $1 on each purchased ticket. Tickets must be purchased by May 3 via PayPal, 803-581-2030 with credit card, or at the Arts Council. Limited seating. Details: artschester@truvista.net.
Meetings
▪ Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at McCelvey Center, 212 E. Jefferson St., York. John Skardon from the York County Library will discuss genealogy research and what is available at the library. Open to the public. A meeting to discuss the Christmas tour is 6:30 p.m. May 10 in room 206 at McCelvey. Open to the public.
▪ MaxAbilities of York County, 7 p.m. Thursday at the administration building, 7900 Park Place Road in the East York Industrial Park, off S.C. 5 in York.
▪ Rock Hill NAACP chapter general meeting, 3 p.m. April 29 at St. Mary Bannon Hall, 802 Crawford Road. There will be a presentation from Habitat for Humanity of York County.
▪ “Ferns, Ferns and More Ferns” is the subject of First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. May 4, at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will lead the program.
Clubs
▪ Newcomers of York County general meeting, 11:30 a..m. May 9 at The Shore Club at Tega Cay Golf Club, 15083 Molokai Drive, Tega Cay. The club will present checks to its year-end charities, Family Promise and The Adult Enrichment Center. Menu: Lemon Chicken, mixed veggies, pasta, salad & cookies for dessert for $17. Reservations required by calling 508-397-2273 or email YCNreservations@yahoo.com by 10 p.m. May 3.
Entertainment
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre presents the classic “Anne of Green Gables,” by L.M. Montgomery and Sylvia Ashby, April 26-29. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee, 3 p.m. It is directed by Elizabeth Marvin, a senior at Nation Ford High School. Tickets: $15, adults; $12, students/seniors; $2 discount for matinee. For tickets go to rockhilltheatre.org or call 803-326-7428.
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse reading of “Starstruck: Maw-Maw’s House of Talent,” a comedy by Judy Simpson Cook, 7:30 p.m. April 28 and 3 p.m. April 29 at the playhouse. Tickets: $18. adults and $13, students. Walk-ins are welcome but reservations are recommended at fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102.
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass hosts Trinity Bluegrass Gospel, 7 p.m. May 3 at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, 5780 Allison Creek Road, York, off S.C. 274. Doors open at 6 p.m.; food service begins at 6:30. Free admission. Trinity features guitar, bass, banjo, mandolin and dobro.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High Class of 1954, 1 p.m. Thursday at the Golden Corral, Anderson Road. All members, family and friends are invited.
▪ Finley High School Class of 1964, noon Saturday at the Golden Corral, 1031 N. Anderson Road, Rock Hill. All classmates invited. Details: 803-230-3325, 803-374-1090 or 704-661-7701.
▪ Blackstock High School reunion, Saturday. Registration at 11 a.m. and a picnic lunch at 1 p.m. in the former gym on Schoolhouse Road. Details: 803-328-1121 or 803-581-2744.
Hunger relief
▪ Second Harvest Partners, sponsored by Providence Presbytery, hunger relief site, 9 a.m. Friday at Unity Presbyterian Church, 303 Tom Hall St., Fort Mill. Volunteers will distribute food to participants who meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: Catawba Area Agency on Aging at 803-329-9670.
Support groups
▪ The Rock Hill Parkinson’s Support Group second Annual Parkinson’s Forum, May 19 with Dr. Christine Cooper, Movement Disorder Specialist from The Medical University of South Carolina, along with other speakers. Complimentary continental breakfast and free lunch. Pre-registration is required. Details: 803-328-5587.▪ Scleroderma support group meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday March 15 at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill. Details: piedmontsuptgrp@yahoo.com or 803-802-9332.▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s support group, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday April 18 in the community room at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Donna Adams, a registered pharmacist. will discuss Parkinson’s medicines and medicines used for other purposes. Open to all patients and caregivers. Light refreshments. Details: 803-328-5587.▪ Adult Enrichment Center of Rock Hill caregiver support group, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday April 3 359 Park Ave. Details: 803-327-7448.▪ Rock Hill chapter of the National Federation of the Blind, 6:30 p.m. March 26 (fourth Monday of each month) at the American Red Cross, 2000 Piedmont Ave. Dinner meeting. New members and volunteers welcome. Details: 803-366-1832 or 803-554-9183.
York County Library
▪ Friends of the Library Fiction Book Sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the York library, 21 E. Liberty St. Hardcover and paperback fiction for adults and children’s paperbacks, 50 cents-$2. Proceeds benefit York County Libraries.
Volunteers
▪ Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program is seeking volunteers to serve abused and neglected children. Free volunteer training April 30-June 4. Details: gal.sc.gov or call 803-327-9997.
Nominations
▪ The Arts Council of York County is accepting nominations for Ben Ardrey Volunteer Award and Business and the Arts Partnership Award. Deadline for nominations is May 18. The Audrey award honors Dr. William Benjamin Ardrey, a well-known Rock Hill pediatrician for more than 30 years. Ardrey was a senior partner with Rock Hill Pediatric Associates. He worked with the Fine Arts Association and Arts Council of York County. Business and the Arts Partnership Award was created in 1992 to recognize businesses dedicated to partnership with the arts demonstrated during the calendar year. The judges represent business, the arts and government. Winners will be honored June 28 at the Arts Council of York County’s annual celebration at the Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Nomination forms are available at Center for the Arts or call 803-328-2787.
Work program
▪ Carolina Community Actions WIOA program is recruiting ages 17-24 for its work program. Details: 803-366-5302, 803-372-7002, 803-372-9869 or stop by the office, 546 S. Cherry Road, suite C, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
