Things to do in York, Lancaster and Chester

▪ Chester County 4-H hosts Big Green Fishing Tournament, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Chester State Park for ages 16 and younger. Weigh-in and lunch at noon; awards at 1 p.m. Prizes awarded for biggest, smallest and most unusual fish. Registration is free.
▪ Underexposed Film Festival yc showcases independent filmmaking from around the world May 9-12 at Dina’s Place in the DiGiorgio Campus Center at Winthrop University, Rock Hill. Established in 2012, the festival focuses on storytelling. Filmmakers often share their experiences during question-and-answer sessions after screenings. Tickets start at $8 per block in advance, and $10 at the door. Get tickets and see the line up at underexposedfilmfestivalyc.org and yorkcountyarts.org. Tickets to the wrap party at Friendly Billiards, Camden Avenue, are $25.
▪ Arts Council of York County is hosting a bus trip May 11 to Artisphere in Greenville. The bus will leave from the Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill, at 9 a.m. and will return at 6 p.m.. Artisphere is a cultural celebration of fine art, music and food for three days in Greenville. Tickets: $70, members; $75, nonmembers and must purchased by 5 p.m. May 7; online at yorkcountyarts.org, by phone at 803-328-2787 or at the Center for the Arts.
▪ Hometown Heroes benefit, sponsored by Extended Biker Family Sisters, 1-7 p.m. May 6 at Frank Roach American Legion Post, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill. The event features vendors, live music, food truck and children’s activities. Open to the community. Proceeds benefit the officers shot Jan. 16 in York County in the line of duty. Bikers Backing Blue ride is 11:30 a.m. May 6 beginning at the legion post and returning at 1:30 p.m. Cost is $10. Open to all bikers. Proceeds go to the York County Sheriff’s Foundation.
▪ Arts Council of Chester County will host a Tea Party, 3-5 p.m. May 6 at An Inn On York Street, 164 York St. Bring a fancy hat and gloves. For adults age 18 and older. Tickets: $25 per person. Bring a friend to save $1 on each purchased ticket. Tickets must be purchased by May 3 via PayPal, 803-581-2030 with credit card, or at the Arts Council. Limited seating. Details: artschester@truvista.net.
▪ “Ferns, Ferns and More Ferns” is the subject of First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Friday, at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will lead the program.
▪ Newcomers of York County general meeting, 11:30 a..m. May 9 at The Shore Club at Tega Cay Golf Club, 15083 Molokai Drive, Tega Cay. The club will present checks to its year-end charities, Family Promise and The Adult Enrichment Center. Menu: Lemon chicken, mixed veggies, pasta, salad and cookies for dessert for $17. Reservations required: 508-397-2273 or YCNreservations@yahoo.com by 10 p.m. May 3.
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass hosts Trinity Bluegrass Gospel, 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, 5780 Allison Creek Road, York, off S.C. 274. Doors open at 6 p.m.; food service begins at 6:30. Free admission. Trinity features guitar, bass, banjo, mandolin and dobro.
▪ Registration for free swim lessons offered by Rock Hill Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department begins May 7. The lessons, taught by trained swim instructors at the four city pools, are offered for ages 4 through adult and begin June 4. Register in person at the PRT office (room 390) at City Hall, Boyd Hill Center, Emmett Scott Center, Fewell Park Center, Northside Center, Manchester Meadows and Cherry Park. Sessions fill quickly; space is limited. Details: cityofrockhill.com/prt. Call 329-5620 with questions. City pools open June 2.
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism hosts Bikefest11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 12 with a variety of cycling activities at the Rock Hill BMX Supercross Track. Admission and parking are free. Activities include high speed bicycle races, Mayor's Bike Parade, a vintage bicycle/motorcycle show, mountain bike tours and skills course, a bike expo, swap meet, bike demos and a BMX Freestyle stunt show. The Double Down Criterium will be on the Criterium Course. SC State Championship BMX Qualifier Race is at the BMX track. Details: cityofrockhill.com/bikefest or 803-329-5632.
▪ CNS Reunion, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Catawba Park, off Old Concord Road, for all those who worked at Catawba Nuclear Station during the ’80s and ’90s (even if you are still working there). Bring a chair, a dish to share and favorite beverage. Details: 803-517-1859.
▪ Former students from Hillcrest Elementary School, noon May 5 at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 320 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
▪ Adult Enrichment Center of Rock Hill caregiver support group, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at 359 Park Ave. Details: 803-327-7448.
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s Support Group second annual Parkinson’s Forum, May 19 with Dr. Christine Cooper, movement disorder specialist from The Medical University of South Carolina, along with other speakers. Complimentary continental breakfast and free lunch. Registration is required: 803-328-5587.
▪ Hospice & Community Care free volunteer training, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Hospice & Community Care Campus, 2275 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Volunteers offer companionship to patients, provide customer service at the resale shops, serve in the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, knit prayer shawls, help with fundraisers and community education. Register or details: 803-329-1500 or info@HospiceCommunityCare.org.
▪ Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program seeks volunteers to serve abused and neglected children. Free volunteer training April 30-June 4. Details: gal.sc.gov or call 803-327-9997.
▪ York County Animal Shelter needs volunteers to help with exercising, socializing, providing adoption information, publicity, marketing, public education. local volunteer transporting and other duties. Time and mileage may be tax deductible. Volunteers must be 18 years old. Details: 803-818-6485 or visit the shelter, 713 Justice Blvd., York.
▪ Kindred Hospice in Rock Hill is seeking volunteers for companionship, light house keeping, spiritual and emotional support for patients and administrative and office support. Details: 803-329-0109.
▪ The Arts Council of York County is accepting nominations through May 18 for Ben Ardrey Volunteer Award and Business and the Arts Partnership Award. Audrey award honors Dr. William Benjamin Ardrey, a Rock Hill pediatrician for more than 30 years and senior partner with Rock Hill Pediatric Associates. He, who worked with the Fine Arts Association and Arts Council of York County. Business and the Arts Partnership Award was created in 1992 to recognize businesses dedicated to partnership with the arts demonstrated during the calendar year. The judges represent business, the arts and government. Winners will be honored June 28 at the Arts Council of York County’s annual celebration at the Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Nomination forms are available at Center for the Arts or call 803-328-2787.
▪ Carolina Community Actions WIOA program is recruiting ages 17-24 for its work program. Details: 803-366-5302, 803-372-7002, 803-372-9869 or stop by the office, 546 S. Cherry Road, suite C, Rock Hill.
