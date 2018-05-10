Things to do in York, Lancaster and Chester counties

Special events
▪ York County and the Olde English District tourism leaders celebrate the 35th annual National Travel and Tourism Week with Grits Stop celebration, 9 a.m.-noon Friday at the Welcome Center, mile marker 89, I-77 southbound in Fort Mill. Visitors will be treated to grits, local-grown strawberries, boiled peanuts, cheese straws, sweet tea and other Southern favorites. There will be representatives from local attractions, area hotels, costumed interpreters and mascots. A few four-legged animals from NarroWay Productions are expected to greet travelers.
▪ The 26th anniversary of the National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is Saturday. Letter carriers will collect non-perishable food donations for local food pantries. To participate, leave a non-perishable food donation in a bag by the mail box.
▪ Underexposed Film Festival yc showcases independent filmmaking through Saturday at Dina’s Place in the DiGiorgio Campus Center at Winthrop University, Rock Hill. Established in 2012, the festival focuses on storytelling. Filmmakers often share their experiences during question-and-answer sessions after screenings. Tickets start at $8 per block in advance, and $10 at the door. Get tickets and see the lineup at underexposedfilmfestivalyc.org and yorkcountyarts.org. Tickets to the wrap party at Friendly Billiards, Camden Avenue, are $25.
▪ Sheep Shearing Family Day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday featuring hand-shearing the heritage breed Gulf Coast sheep and demonstrations on turning raw wool into finished textiles at Historical Brattonsville in McConnells. The event will have spring lambs and other farm animals to pet. Storyteller Tim Lowry will entertain. Chappell’s Snack Shack food truck will sell food. Admission: adult, $8; senior $7; ages 4-17, $5 and free for members ages 3 and younger. Details: chmuseums.org or 803-684-2327. Brattonsville Road will be close; watch for detours.
▪ St. Philip Neri’s 23rd annual Italian Festival is May 17-19 at the church in Fort Mill with homemade Italian food, more than 75 vendors and artisans, a children’s area, entertainment on two stages and the Cannoli 5k Run and one mile family walk. Full schedule at SPNItalianFestival.org.
▪ Friendship College board of trustees will host Founders Day, May 26 at the college formerly on Allen Street in Rock Hill. The college closed in 1983 but a community resource center honoring former president Dr. James H. Gouldlock is planned. The events include a wreath laying at 10:30 a.m. at the monument honoring founder the Rev. M.P. Hall. At 11 a.m., there will a program of music, message and fellowship at Mount Prospect Baptist Church, East Black Street. The keynote speaker, Dr. Alicia Hall, a physician from Nashville, is a descendant of Hall. Also on the program are Legacy, a mother/daughter duo, also relatives of Hall. Open to the public.
Fundraisers
▪ Emily’s House annual barbecue, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday at Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene, 998 Dunlap Roddey Road, Rock Hill. Plates, $9, include sandwich, baked beans, slaw, chips and drink. Pre-order at 803-328-2134 or get tickets at Tony’s Garage, Mount Gallant Road, or Ford Service Center, off Dave Lyle Boulevard. Deliveries available to businesses with orders of five plates or more.
▪ Wesley United Methodist Church May Extravaganza, 6 p.m. Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 22 E. Liberty St., York. Donation: $10.
▪ River Hills/Lake Wylie Lions Club annual charity golf tournament May 14 at River Hills Country Club. The tournament features three hole-in-one contests for chances to win a boat, $20,000, car or roof. Details and registration: rhlwlions.org or 704-957-8000.
▪ Masters Car Club Show and Shine, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 19 at Wade’s Diner, 2555 Saluda Road. Free registration, 50/50 drawing and door prizes. Donations accepted.
▪ An Evening in the Caribbean, 6-9 p.m. May19 at Manchester Meadows Pavilion, 337 E. Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill. The event features Caribbean infused dining, desserts, entertainment and a silent auction. Donation: $35, to benefit Manna House Pantry, a food and clothing ministry of Mount Prospect Baptist Church, 339 W. Black St., Rock Hill, which feeds an average of 140 families weekly. Families can select from fresh produce, canned goods, cereal, breads and meats. Donations will be used to help Manna House Pantry locate to a larger space.
▪ Hospitality Heating and Air Conditioning is sponsoring the 17th annual Brett Ringer Scholarship Golf Tournament June 21 at Pinetuck Golf Course, 2578 Tuckaway Road, Rock Hill. It’s Captain’s Choice with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost: $60, individuals; $240, teams with lunch included and a silent auction. It honors the memory of Brett Ringer, the late son of Jim Ringer, former Rock Hill High School football coach. A scholarship is a given to a student from each of Rock Hill’s high schools and then to students across the state. Last year, 15 students won scholarships. Checks can be made out to the Brett Ringer Memorial Scholarship Fund. Registration and details:803-984-2992, wgainey@rhmail.com or BrettRinger.com. To donate or be a hole sponsor, 803-324-6117.
Meetings
▪ Western York NAACP youth council, 3 p.m. Saturday, York Chamber of Commerce; adult branch, 6 p.m. May 17 at the chamber.
▪ Catawba Council of the South Carolina Silver Haired Legislature, 11 a.m. Wednesday at Highland Park Senior Center, 917 Standard St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-684-9288.
▪ York Soil and Water Conservation District commissioners, 10 a.m. Tuesday at the USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Hwy., York. Open to the public. Details: 803-670-3018.
Clubs
▪ Ballroom Dance Club, 7:30 p.m. May 18, Oak Room at Fort Mill Golf Club, 101 Country Club Lane. Guests: $20, couples, $10, singles. Includes a 30-minute dance lesson. Light refreshments provided; wine permitted. Dressy casual. All skill levels welcome. Details: 803-329-5764.
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass presents Country Grass, 7 p.m. May 17 at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. Highway 274 and Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 6 p.m. with food service at 6:30 p.m. Details: AllisonCreekBluegrass.com.
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “Impromptu,” 7:30 p.m. May 19 at 220 Main St. Reservations recommended at fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102. Admission: $12.
Recreation
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism hosts Bikefest, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday with cycling activities at the Rock Hill BMX Supercross Track. Admission and parking are free. Activities include high speed bicycle races, Mayor’s Bike Parade, a vintage bicycle/motorcycle show, mountain bike tours and skills course, a bike expo, swap meet, bike demos and a BMX Freestyle stunt show. The Double Down Criterium will be on the Criterium Course. SC State Championship BMX Qualifier Race is at the BMX track. Details: cityofrockhill.com/bikefest or 803-329-5632.
Reunions
▪ Henry J. Adams reunion, 1 p.m. May 20 Camp Creek Baptist Church. Lancaster. Bring donation for building rental. Details: 803-320-8340.
Hunger relief
▪ Second Harvest Partners, sponsored by Providence Presbytery, hunger relief site, 9 a.m. May 10 Hermon Presbyterian, 107 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill. Volunteers will distribute food to participants who meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: Catawba Area Agency on Aging at 803-329-9670.
Send news and photos (JPEGs) to communitynews@heraldonline.com.
Comments