Eight Rock Hill debutantes presented May 26

Eight young women were presented at the annual Rock Hill Debutante Club Ball May 26 at McBryde Hall Winthrop University. Those presented were:
Margaret Jane Blackmon, daughter of Mr. And Mrs. Leslie Shaw Blackmon, was presented by her grandmother, Mrs. Charles Cornwell Williams and escorted by her father. Her marshals were Brent Shaw Blackmon and Samuel Charles Blackmon. She attends Virginia Tech University
Alexa Graham Garlock, daughter of Mrs. Anthony Brian Thomas Warder and Mr. Steven Graham Garlock, was presented by her aunt, Mrs. Franklin Dewey Marshall III and escorted by her brother, Mr. Andrew Whiteford Williams. Her marshals were William Scott Rhodes and Rutledge Hamilton DePass, Jr. She attends University Of South Carolina.
Sarah Reaves Macauley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Jarvis Macauley, was presented by her mother and escorted by her father. Her marshals were Eugene Harrison Dixon Jr. and Donald Tate Bryson. She attends The College of Charleston
Allison Grace Rutledge, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rion McKissick Rutledge Jr., was presented by her grandmother, Mrs. Rion McKissick Rutledge and escorted by her grandfather, Dr. Rion McKissick Rutledge. Her marshals were David John McDonough, Jr. and William Joseph Snipes She attends The College of Charleston
Sarah Josephine Dibrell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Dewayne Dibrell, was presented by her mother and escorted by her father. Her marshals were James Davis Hooten and Donald Milling Barnes. She attends Clemson University
Teller Anne Crippen, daughter of Mr. And Mrs. Michael Scott Crippen, was presented by her mother and grandmother, Mrs. Robert Mabry Scoville and escorted by her father. Her marshals were Frank Benjamin Walker Robards, and Scoville Hewitt Reynolds. She attends The College of Charleston
McKenzie Hope Jewett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Anthony Jewett, was presented by her great aunt, Mrs. Paul Ronald Hargett Jr. and escorted by her father. Her marshals were Andrew Gaines Barnes and Grantham Hargett Hudson.She attends Columbia International University
Amanda Laura Gillman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Ray Gillman, was presented by her mother and escorted by her father. Her marshals were Ethan Daniel Barkley and Nathaniel Keith Myers. She attends University of California- Davis
The 2018 charitable contribution of the Debutante Club of Rock Hill will benefit the Winthrop Women's Coalition.
