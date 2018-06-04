Things to do in York, Lancaster and Chester counties

Special events
▪ Kick-off the summer at the Museum of York County with the Amazing Butterflies’ opening day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Family Day has special butterfly-themed activities and educational programs on the importance of pollinators. A butterfly release is planned for the morning, weather permitting. Special guest, Rick Mikula – the Butterfly Guy, will have presentations at 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. and a presentation about growing pollinator gardens from 1:30 -2:30 p.m. Mikula will have a book signing for his “The Family Butterfly Book” at 1 p.m. The museum’s Butterfly Porch is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Friday and Saturdays, June 9-Aug. 8.
▪ The Old Glory Quilters, a Quilts of Valor Foundation registered group, will display 15 quilts in the Rock Hill City Hall Rotunda 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-July 6. An opening ceremony will be noon Monday in the rotunda, 155 Johnston St. Photographs of some area veterans who have the Quilt of Valor quilt awards.
▪ Symphony Soloists Sneak Peek: An American Salute 4 p.m. June 10 with William Terwilliger, violin and Andrew Cooperstock, piano in Heritage Hall at Westminster Towers 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. The concert includes works by Gershwin, Copland, and Bernstein. A picnic dinner will be after the concert. Tickets: $20. Proceeds go to the Rock Hill Symphony Orchestra. Tickets available at rhsymphony.org or mail a check to Rock Hill Symphony Orchestra, PO Box 542, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
▪ The 2018 Celebration of Summer Concert, 3 p.m. June 10 Christ Episcopal Church, 534 Plantation Road, Lancaster. Performers include Erin Moon-Kelly, flute/piccolo; Frances Webb, piano; Shirley Mole, voice; Rosemary Webster, piano/ double bass; Ernest Jenkins, voice; Dana Lee Walters, piano and Tim Smith, organ.
Fundraisers
▪ Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce’s 25th annual Splash Dash 10K/5K race and 5K walk is Saturday at Camp Thunderbird/River Hills in Lake Wylie. The 10K course is USATF Certified, and the courses for both races and the walk wind through the roads of River Hills. Start time is 8 am. Walkers will step off at 8:10. Registration: $20 in advance; $25 on the day of the event. Wheelchair racers are welcome. Walkers fee: $10 with proceeds going to the Camp Thunderbird Scholarship Fund. Register at lakewyliesc.com, runsignup.com/Race/SC/LakeWylie/SplashDash10K5KRace or call 803-831-2827. Same day registration, 7 a.m. at Camp Thunderbird.
▪ Abiding Presence Lutheran Church yard sale, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at, 323 N. Congress St., York. Items include furniture, electronics, cooking and dining items, men’s clothes and shoes, women’s clothes, shoes and accessories.
▪ The Humane Society of York County’s third annual Paws for Life Celebration Gala, 6-10 p.m. June 16 at the Glennon Center at Tega Cay Golf Club, 15083 Molokai Drive, Tega Cay. The semi-formal event includes dinner, drinks, dancing, and silent and live auction. Tickets: $100; $150 couples; table sponsorships, $750 (seating for 8). Tickets, available at 501auctions.com/pawsforlife. Sponsorship available, and donation items for silent and live auctions are welcome. Proceeds benefit HSYC, a no-kill shelter.
▪ Hospitality Heating and Air Conditioning is sponsoring the 17th annual Brett Ringer Scholarship Golf Tournament June 21 at Pinetuck Golf Course, 2578 Tuckaway Road, Rock Hill. It’s Captain’s Choice with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost: $60, individuals; $240, teams with lunch included and a silent auction. It honors the memory of Brett Ringer, the late son of Jim Ringer, former Rock Hill High School football coach. A scholarship is a given to a student from each of Rock Hill’s high schools and then to students across the state. Last year, 15 students won scholarships. Checks can be made out to the Brett Ringer Memorial Scholarship Fund. Registration and details: 803-984-2992, wgainey@rhmail.com or BrettRinger.com. To donate or be a hole sponsor, 803-324-6117.
Meetings
▪ Rock Hill Civitan Club, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mary's Cafe, 1349 Firetower Road, Rock Hill. Meeting at 7 p.m.
▪ The Western York County NAACP youth branch, Saturday at the Great York Chamber of Commerce; adult branch, 6 p.m. June 21 at the chanber.
Clubs
▪ Newcomers of York County, 11:30 a.m. June 13 at the Palmetto Room, 150 E. White St., Rock Hill. New officers will be installed. Menu: soup, salad and dessert bar. Cost: $17. Reservations are required. RSVP to Claire Powers at 508-397-2273 or YCNreservations@yahoo.com by 10 p.m. on Friday.
Entertainment
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “The Doyle & Debbie Show,” a musical by Bruce Arntson, at the playhouse, 220 Main St. The musical comedy contains adult content and is for mature audiences. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday-June 9, June 14-16, 22-23 and 3 p.m. June 10 and 24. Tickets: $18, adults; $13, students. Walk-ins are welcome but reservations are recommended at fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102. Tickets available at Tega Cay Pharmacy, 729 Crossroads Plaza or Crossings on Main, 102 Academy St. Checks or cash only.
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass features Timber Ridge, 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church on S.C. 274. Doors open at 6 p.m. and food service begins at 6:30. Details: AllisonCreekBluegrass.com.
Workshop
▪ Clemson Extension Service offers an Upstate Small Ruminant workshop, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at Carolina Savanna Farms. Cost: $20. Details: tinyurl.com/y7e5w4v6. RSVP: 864-489-3141 ext. 114.
Nominations
▪ The Freedom Walkway Interpretation Committee of Rock Hill is accepting nominations of individuals or groups who have made a significant contribution to the cause of justice and equality for all citizens. Deadline for nominations is June 29. Details: freedomwalkway.com/nominate.
York County Library
▪ York County Library in Rock Hill presents these following free events. To register, visit events.yclibrary.org.
Libraries Rock! Kick Off, 10-11:30 a.m. Monday. Pick up summer reading materials, join in a sing-along, dance through the music walk and make a musical instruments. Age 11 and younger. No registration required.
The Good Yarn Stitching Group, 11L30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday. Bring a lunch or snacks. All skill levels welcome. No registration required.
Libraries Rock! Teen Kick Off!, 3-5 p.m. Monday. Pick up summer reading materials, join in a sing-along, dance through the music walk and make your own musical instruments. Age 12 and older. No registration required.
Resume Basics, 10 a.m.-noon, Tuesday. Bring a rough draft of your resume as there will be time for participants to type up theirs. Registration begins 2 weeks prior to class.
Youth Chess Club, 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Play or learn to play chess. Ages 17 and under. No registration required.
Charla, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday. A new event conducted in Spanish and English. All ages. Registration required. Limit 30.
Get Rockin' with Roger Day, 10:30-11:15 a.m., 1:30-2:15 p.m., 4-4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Roger Day’s newest show “Invincible” encourages and empowers young super heroes to save the day by using: Imagination! All ages. No registration required. Limited seating. Sponsored by the Friends of the York County Library.
Genealogy Class: Census Records, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Learn the clues provided by federal and state censuses in genealogy research. Adults, limit 25.
Zumba and a Healthy Snack, 1-2 p.m. Thursday. Ages 11-17. Registration required.
Volunteers
▪ Regency Hospice in Rock Hill needs volunteers in Rock Hill, York, and Lake Wylie area to do activities with residents and patients in assisted living. Details: 803-517-2021.
▪ York County Animal Shelter needs volunteers to help with exercising, socializing, providing adoption information, publicity, marketing, public education. local volunteer transporting and other duties. Time and mileage may be tax deductible. Volunteers must be 18 years old. Details: 803-818-6485 or visit the shelter, 713 Justice Blvd., York.
