Things to do in York, Lancaster and Chester counties

Special events
▪ Old Glory Quilters, a Quilts of Valor Foundation registered group, will display 15 quilts in the Rock Hill City Hall Rotunda 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays through July 6. Photographs of area veterans who have the Quilt of Valor quilt awards.
▪ Kick-off the summer at the Museum of York County with the Amazing Butterflies’ opening day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Family Day has butterfly-themed activities and educational programs on the importance of pollinators. A butterfly release is planned for the morning, weather permitting. Special guest, Rick Mikula – the Butterfly Guy, will have presentations at 10:15 and 11:15 a.m., and a presentation about growing pollinator gardens from 1:30 -2:30 p.m. Mikula will have a book signing for his “The Family Butterfly Book” at 1 p.m. The museum’s Butterfly Porch is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Friday and Saturdays, June 9-Aug. 8.
▪ Symphony Soloists Sneak Peek: An American Salute 4 p.m. Sunday with William Terwilliger, violin, and Andrew Cooperstock, piano, in Heritage Hall at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. The concert includes works by Gershwin, Copland and Bernstein. A picnic dinner follows. Tickets: $20. Proceeds go to the Rock Hill Symphony Orchestra. Tickets available at rhsymphony.org or mail a check to Rock Hill Symphony Orchestra, P.O. Box 542, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
▪ 2018 Celebration of Summer Concert, 3 p.m. Sunday, Christ Episcopal Church, 534 Plantation Road, Lancaster. Performers include Erin Moon-Kelly, flute/piccolo; Frances Webb, piano; Shirley Mole, voice; Rosemary Webster, piano/ double bass; Ernest Jenkins, voice; Dana Lee Walters, piano; and Tim Smith, organ.
Fundraisers
▪ Youth of Adnah United Methodist Church yard sale, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the church, Adnah Church Road, Rock Hill. Proceeds to Salkehatchie mission expenses.
▪ Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce’s 25th annual Splash Dash 10K/5K race and 5K walk is Saturday at Camp Thunderbird/River Hills in Lake Wylie. The 10K course is USATF certified. Start time is 8 a.m. Walkers starts at 8:10 a.m. Registration: $20 in advance; $25 on the day of the event. Wheelchair racers welcome. Walkers fee: $10 with proceeds going to the Camp Thunderbird Scholarship Fund. Register at lakewyliesc.com or call 803-831-2827. Same day registration, 7 a.m. at Camp Thunderbird.
▪ Abiding Presence Lutheran Church yard sale, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at 323 N. Congress St., York. Items include furniture, electronics, cooking and dining items, men’s clothes and shoes, women’s clothes, shoes and accessories.
Meetings
▪ TPA of America Post K, a nonprofit community service organization that sponsors children’s safety programs, 6 p.m. Thursday at York Seafood. Details: 803-328-1654.
▪ Western York County NAACP youth branch, Saturday at Great York Chamber of Commerce; adult branch, 6 p.m. June 21 at the chamber.
▪ York County Marine Corp League's local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. June 12 at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league is made up of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: 803-517-7253.
▪ Olde English Painters Guild, decorative painters, 9:30 June 23 at Rock Hill Jaycees building, 196 Greyson Road, Rock Hill. Doors open at 9 a.m. Monthly meetings feature a different teacher and project each month. Visit twice before choosing to join. No skills required. Details: 803-366-6946.
Clubs
▪ Newcomers of York County, 11:30 a.m. June 13 at the Palmetto Room, 150 E. White St., Rock Hill. New officers will be installed. Menu: soup, salad and dessert bar. Cost: $17. Reservations are required. RSVP at 508-397-2273 or YCNreservations@yahoo.com by 10 p.m. Friday.
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass features Timber Ridge, 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, Allison Creek Road, York, off S.C. 274. Doors open at 6 p.m. Food service begins at 6:30. Details: AllisonCreekBluegrass.com.
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “The Doyle & Debbie Show,” a musical by Bruce Arntson, at the playhouse, 220 Main St. The musical comedy is for mature audiences. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday-June 9, June 14-16, 22-23 and 3 p.m. June 10 and 24. Tickets: $18, adults; $13, students. Walk-ins are welcome but reservations are recommended at fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102. Tickets available at Tega Cay Pharmacy, 729 Crossroads Plaza, or Crossings on Main, 102 Academy St. Checks or cash only.
Classes
▪ US Soccer referee training for youth soccer, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 19 at Manchester Meadows, Rock Hill. Training includes on line training, classroom instruction, practical outdoor drills and exercises to prepare newly certified US Soccer referees for youth leagues and youth tournaments. Referees can officiate in South and North Carolina. Cost: $80. Register at screferees.gameofficials.net. Class No. 25217 for age 14 and older; Class No. 25218 for age 11-13. Details: delaneys@comporium.net.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High Class of 1959, 1 p.m. Tuesday June 12 for lunch and fellowship at the Golden Corral, Anderson Road. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
York County Library
▪ York County Library in Rock Hill presents these following free events. To register, visit events.yclibrary.org.
Zumba and a Healthy Snack, 1-2 p.m. Thursday. Ages 11-17. Registration online or call 981-5830. Limit 40.
Lil’ Lilly Ann’s Story of Jubilee: A Celebration of Freedom, 5-6 p.m. Thursday. Lil’ Lilly Ann (Carlo Dawson) will share her story of jubilee at the very first Juneteenth with songs, games and a quilt square craft. Dawson will have her book, “Juneteenth Book,” available for purchase. Ages 5-11, accompanied by adult. Register online or call 803-981-5888. Limit 75.
Sensory Storytime, 6-7 p.m. Thursday. Books, songs, movement, sensory experiences and playtime for all children, especially those with sensory integration challenges. Age 11 and younger, with adult. No registration required.
YCL Rockin' Around Main Street, 9-10 a.m. Friday and June 15. Join the YCL walking club. Meet in the main lobby. Cool down and re-hydrate in the Activities Room with water and refreshments after. No registration required.
Musicals at Main, 10 a.m.-noon Friday and June 15. A different musical showcased each week. Bring a snack, a friend and dancing shoes. Light refreshments will be provided. All ages.
Genealogy Group, 1-2:30 p.m. Friday. Group meets monthly to discuss research, techniques, new sources and help learn more about family history. All skill levels welcome. No registration necessary.
Gaming Rocks, 3:30-5 p.m., Friday. An afternoon of gaming on laptops and other gaming platforms. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
On the Front Porch with Mama Millie, 2-3 p.m. Saturday. Storyteller Mama Millie interactively shares Brer Rabbit tales and other African-American folklore in honor of Juneteenth heritage. Children will create masks of characters from African folklore. Carlo Dawson will have her book, Juneteenth Book, available for purchase. Ages 5-11, accompanied by adult. Register online or call 981-5888. Limit 35.
