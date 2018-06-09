Things to do in York, Lancaster and Chester counties

Special events
▪ Fort Mill Police Department will host Summer Safety Day, 5:30 p.m. Monday at Walter Elisha Park, North White Street. The event includes safety tips, face painting, snacks, prizes, and chance to win a bicycle or helmet. At dark, the movie “Ice Age Collision Course,” will be shown. Concessions available.
▪ The Juneteenth Rock Hill Celebration committee will host the 2018 Juneteenth Rock Hill Celebration of Freedom on Friday and Saturday. The annual event begins, 6-10 p.m. Friday with Food Truck Friday at Fountain Park. The event will feature entertainment by The Chairmen of the Board, recording artist Raphael Ratliff, Vision Elite Royalty Dance Company, artist Kolpeace and the Hermon Presbyterian Church Kids will provide entertainment for Christ Bucket Drummers. Festivities continue Saturday with a Freedom Fest and talent showcase, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on the grounds of Mt. Prospect Baptist Church and Friendship Jr. College featuring arts and crafts, drum and dance performances, storytelling, children activities, music, games, unity and fun.
▪ Symphony Soloists Sneak Peek: An American Salute 4 p.m. Sunday with William Terwilliger, violin, and Andrew Cooperstock, piano, in Heritage Hall at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. The concert includes works by Gershwin, Copland and Bernstein. A picnic dinner follows. Tickets: $20. Proceeds go to the Rock Hill Symphony Orchestra. Tickets available at rhsymphony.org or mail a check to Rock Hill Symphony Orchestra, P.O. Box 542, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
▪ 2018 Celebration of Summer Concert, 3 p.m. Sunday, Christ Episcopal Church, 534 Plantation Road, Lancaster. Performers include Erin Moon-Kelly, flute/piccolo; Frances Webb, piano; Shirley Mole, voice; Rosemary Webster, piano/ double bass; Ernest Jenkins, voice; Dana Lee Walters, piano; and Tim Smith, organ.
▪ Free Community Bingo for age 55 and older, 2 p.m. June 19 at Sharon United Methodist Church, 3001 Shannon Road, Sharon. RSVP 803-517-2021.
Market vouchers
▪ York County Council on Aging, in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Social Services, will issue $25 worth of coupons to low-income individuals age 60 and older to be used at local participating farmers markets through Oct. 15. The coupons will be issued on a first come basis. Coupons available 1-3 p.m. Wednesday June 13 at the Senior Center at Highland Park, 917 Standard St., Rock Hill and 1-2:30 p.m. June 20 at the York Senior Center, 14 N. Congress St. Do not arrive before 12:30 p.m. as there is no available seating. Recipients can get coupons once a year. Applications must be submitted in person. Proof of identity and residence in York County is required. Applicants must also meet household income eligibility limits. Individuals wishing to apply for homebound seniors must provide a written statement from the applicant and proof of identity and income must be presented. Details: 803-327-6694.
Fundraisers
▪ Rockin' For 24, a cancer benefit for 24 Foundation, 3-9:30 p.m. Sunday at The Dixie Pig, 2150 Gold Hill Road, Tega Cay. Singer-songwriter-guitarist Mitch Hayes, Queen City Music Awards "Americana/Folk Artist of the Year" winner, performs. Donations accepted. Details: 803-396-5600 or thedixiepigbbq.com.
▪ The Humane Society of York County’s third annual Paws for Life Celebration Gala, 6-10 p.m. June 16 at the Glennon Center at Tega Cay Golf Club, 15083 Molokai Drive, Tega Cay. The semi-formal event includes dinner, drinks, dancing, and silent and live auction. Tickets: $100; $150 couples; table sponsorships, $750 (seating for 8). Tickets, available at 501auctions.com/pawsforlife. Sponsorship available, and donation items for silent and live auctions are welcome. Proceeds benefit HSYC, a no-kill shelter.
▪ Hospitality Heating and Air Conditioning is sponsoring the 17th annual Brett Ringer Scholarship Golf Tournament June 21 at Pinetuck Golf Course, 2578 Tuckaway Road, Rock Hill. It’s Captain’s Choice with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost: $60, individuals; $240, teams with lunch included and a silent auction. It honors the memory of Brett Ringer, the late son of Jim Ringer, former Rock Hill High School football coach. A scholarship is a given to a student from each of Rock Hill’s high schools and then to students across the state. Last year, 15 students won scholarships. Checks can be made out to the Brett Ringer Memorial Scholarship Fund. Registration and details: 803-984-2992, wgainey@rhmail.com or BrettRinger.com. To donate or be a hole sponsor, 803-324-6117.
Meetings
▪ National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Rock Hill Diner, 2254 Cherry Road. Business meeting begins at noon.
▪ York County Marine Corp League's local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league is made up of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: 803-517-7253.
▪ Western York County NAACP adult branch, 6 p.m. June 21 at York Chamber of Commerce.
▪ Olde English Painters Guild, decorative painters, 9:30 June 23 at Rock Hill Jaycees building, 196 Greyson Road, Rock Hill. Doors open at 9 a.m. Monthly meetings feature a different teacher and project each month. Visit twice before choosing to join. No skills required. Details: 803-366-6946.
Entertainment
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “The Doyle & Debbie Show,” a musical by Bruce Arntson, at the playhouse, 220 Main St. The musical comedy is for mature audiences. Show times are 7:30 p.m. June 14-16, 22-23 and 3 p.m. June 24. Tickets: $18, adults; $13, students. Walk-ins are welcome but reservations are recommended at fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102. Tickets available at Tega Cay Pharmacy, 729 Crossroads Plaza, or Crossings on Main, 102 Academy St. Checks or cash only.
Classes
▪ Arts Council of Chester will host a Design-A-Doll Workshop, 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesday June 13th, ages 4-17 at the arts council, 123 Main St. A doll-making kit will be provided to create a10-inch handcrafted cloth doll. No plastic, needles or glue will be used. The doll’s eye color, hair color, skin color and dress color will be chosen at registration. Beth Darby, instructor, has been making dolls since 2014. Cost: $25 per child. Registration required by Monday at 803-581-2030 or email artschester@truvista.net.
Nominations
▪ Nominations are open until June 29 for the 2018 class of Local Heroes, to be honored at the Freedom Walkway, in downtown Rock Hill. It honors individuals, living or dead, or groups who have struggled for justice and equality for all citizens. Criteria include the individual or group lived in the Rock Hill/York County area; they played a significant role in promoting equal justice. Nomination statements may include photographs, newspaper articles. Original materials should not be included; they will not be returned. Application form available at freedomwalkway.com/nominate.
Blood drive
▪ Red Cross blood drive, 3-7 p.m. June 18 at Union Baptist Church, Ligon Street, Chester. Make appointments at redcrossblood.org, enter code UBC.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High Class of 1959, 1 p.m. Tuesday for lunch and fellowship at the Golden Corral, Anderson Road. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
Support groups
▪ Al-Anon Family Groups is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience strength and hope. Details: 864-235-4638 or al-anon-sc.org.
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s support group, 1:30 p.m. June 20 in the community room at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Open to all patients and caregivers. Light refreshments. Details: 803-328-5587.
York County Library
▪ York County Library in Rock Hill presents these following free events. To register, visit events.yclibrary.org.
We Got the Beat Robotics Workshop, 10 a.m.-noon or 2-4 p.m. Monday. Explore and create unique sounds using littleBits Synth Kits. Ages 11-17. Registration is required online or call 803-981-5830. Limit 12, each session.
Preschool Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Daycare centers and other large groups of children call 803-981-5888 for a list of programs. No registration required.
Robotics Team, 4:30 - 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Learn how to program robotics equipment and compete in challenges. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
Human Trafficking in York County, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Learn the extent of human trafficking in York County and how to stop it. Human trafficking includes both forced labor and sexual exploitation. Victims are often women and girls younger tha age 18. A New Creation, the first and only organization focused on fighting human trafficking in York County, discuss what to do to help stop it. Register online at events.yclibrary.org or by call 803-981-5845. Limit 50.
Musical Magical Tour with Professor Whizzpop, 10:30-11:15 a.m., 1:30-2:15 p.m., 4-4:45 p.m. Wednesday. In this musical medley of mashed up magic be introduced to the latest in musical technology. “Rock in your school shoes” with Pete the Cat and even play the world’s most popular tune live with the resident rocker. All ages. No registration required. Limited seating.
York County Genealogy: Resources at the Historical Center of York County, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Explore the diverse local history and genealogy collections at the Historical Center of York County. Adults, limit 50. Register online or call 803-981-5825.
Yoga and a Healthy Snack, 2:30-4 p.m. Thursday. Learn poses, breathing techniques and mindful attention practices in a relaxed environment designed to help students relieve stress. Wear comfortable clothing. Make a creative and healthy snack to take with you. Ages 11-17. Registration required online or call 803-981-5830. Limit 20.
Family Movie, 2-3:30 p.m. Friday. Free family movie, rated G or PG. Blankets are welcome. Call 803-981-5888 or visit yclibrary.org for movie details. All ages, accompanied by adult. No registration required. Limited seating.
Families Rock Ice Cream Social and Gaming Afternoon, 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Create an ice cream sensation and enjoy gaming. Ages 11-17. Younger siblings welcome. Registration required online or call 803-981-5830. Limit 20 families.
