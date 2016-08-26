Church events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties: Saturday, Aug. 27

AME ZION
Browns Chapel AME Zion Church, Charity Road, Lowrys: Pastoral celebration and benefit honoring the Rev. Heyward A. Boyd Sr., 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Center Emmanuel AME Zion Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Revival, 2:30 p.m. Sunday with Hanna Broome; 7 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Sanders and 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday with the Rev. Thelma Gordon.
Mount Calvary AME Zion Church, Neelys Creek Road, Rock Hill: Revival, 2:30 p.m. Sunday with the REv. George Shears and 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday with the Revs. Hanna Broome, Titus Throne and Marice Harden, respectively.
Mount Hebron AME Zion Church, Columbia Street, Chester: Revival service, 2:30 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Raphael Gaston and 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday with the Rev. Heyward A. Boyd.
Mount Zion AME Zion Church No. 1, Canal Road, Catawba: Souper Wheels Kitchen resumes 11:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
New Mount Olivet AME Zion Church, Dave Lyle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Chinese auction, 1 p.m. Saturday. Drop time 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $5 at the door. Hot dogs will be sold.
O’Zion AME Zion Church, Hamilton Road, Charlotte: Homecoming, 2:30 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Otis Stroud. Revival, 7 p.m. Aug. 29-Sept. 1 with the Rev. Eldren Morrison.
Rehoboth AME Zion Church, S.C. 9, Chester: Revival 2 p.m. Sunday the Rev. Charles Crockett and 6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday with the Rev. Frankie Smith.
St. James AME Zion Church, Church Street, Hickory Grove: Family and Friends program, 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tabernacle AME Zion Church, Rock Hill: Family and Friends Day, Sunday morning. Revival 2 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Sharon Jenkins and 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday with the Rev. Treshaun Kendall.
ARP
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Acoustic worship, 9 a.m., traditional worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school at 10 a.m.
BAPTIST
York Baptist Association: YBA is sponsoring “Celebrate Solidarity,” 10 a.m.-1 p.m Saturday at the Rock Hill amphitheater. The event celebrates is to celebrate the racial unity that exists in the body of Christ. All churches are invited. There will be two praise bands and food. For information, call David Roth at 803-984-4337 or 803-327-6144
Sandy River Baptist Association (Lower Division): Health and Information Fair, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sept. 3, 100 Cestrian Drive, Chester with health screenings, door prizes, blood drive. To register to donate blood go to www.redcross.org code Sandy River Baptist Association. For information contact Tatanish Campbell at 803-209-4331.
Black Rock Baptist Church, Old Richburg Road, Chester: Revival, 10 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Kennedy F. Threatt Sr., 2 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Bennie Stinson and 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday wit the Rev. Billy Houze.
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Chinese auction, noon Saturday with drop time at 11 a.m. Family and Friends Day 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 3. Revival, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 4 with the Rev. L.E. Deans; 6:30 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Anthony Johnson and 7 p.m. Sept. 5-7 with the Rev. Keith Taylor.
Ebenezer Baptist Church, South Herlong Avenue, Rock Hill: Revival, 2 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday with the Rev. Chris Woods.
First Baptist Church, Chester Highway, McConnells: Summit Grace Quartet in concert, 11 a.m. Sunday. Open to the community.
Flint Hill Baptist Church, Flint Hill Street, Rock Hill: Revival, 2 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Willam Ferguson and 7 p.m. Aug. 29-Sept. 1 with the Rev. Persell Ross.
Friendship Mission Baptist Church, Chester: Prayer and fellowship services, 8 a.m. Saturday. Revival 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 4 and 7 p.m. Sept. 5-9 with the Rev. James Warren Parsons
Lakewood Baptist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Tailgate Sunday is Sunday. Wear favorite team jerseys. Bring tailgate food. Grills and drinks provided. Sunday school promotion, Sept. 4. Wednesday night supper resumes Sept. 7. Awana kick off, 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
Liberty Baptist Church, Liberty Road, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Bible study, 10 a.m. Sunday. WMU meeting, Aug. 29 at Leeds. Food pantry available. Homecoming, Sept. 11 with the Rev. Reggie Parker and revival Sept. 11-13.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Williamson Road, Rock Hill: “An Evening with Uncle Bubba,” 6 p.m. Saturday.
Weeping Mary Baptist Church, U.S. 321 North, Bowling Green: The Rev. Robert L. McCaskill’s seventh pastoral anniversary banquet will be 5-9 p.m. Saturday at Dallas Senior Center. Tickets: $20, adults; $10, ages 12 and younger. No tickets at the door. Attire: royal blue, black and white. Anniversary culmination, 10 a.m. Sunday.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, 10:55 a.m. Sunday. Annual church picnic, 4 p.m. Sunday at Bowater Park.
CATHOLIC
The Oratory, Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill: “Cardinal Baronius: Early Oratorian,” 7-9 p.m. Sept. 8 led by Father Joe Pearce. Free. Registration requested. “Women Through the Centuries,” series presented by Sisters Susan Schorsten and Gay Rowzie Sept. 9-10, Dec. 9-10, Feb. 10-11 and April 7-8. Each session is $50. Room and board, $40
CHURCH OF GOD
Celriver Church of God, Celriver Road, Rock Hill: Cockfield Family Singers of Hemingway in concert, 6 p.m. Sunday.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Holy Eucharist Rite I, 8 a.m., Rite II, 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, Liberty Street, York: Annual Antique and Artisans event 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. A bake sale will be 9 a.m.-noon; lunch may be purchased 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The Early Music Ensemble of Central Piedmont Community College will give a concert at 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meeting at Unity Presbyterian Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Shabbat 7 p.m. first and third Fridays. For information, go to templekolamisc.org or call 803-701-0149.
Temple Solel, reform congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat services are 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays in the community room of the ministry building. For information, including directions, go to templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel S.C. on Facebook or call 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion, 8 a.m. Sunday. Nursery provided. Dorothy Day food collection. Beer and Hymns, 6-7:30 p.m., Sunday.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m., traditional, 11 a.m. Sunday, both with Holy Communion. Nursery available. Coffee fellowship, 9:45 a.m. New members information class and lunch, noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Winthrop Episcopal/Lutheran Campus Ministry resumes, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with meeting and dinner.
METHODIST
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Re-Ignite praise service, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the social hall.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. John Holler from Epworth Children’s Home. Covered-dish lunch after worship. Gold Diggers, 10 a.m. Tuesday.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Worship, 11 a.m., Sunday school, 10 a.m., lakeside summer service, 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the covered shelter at Ebenezer Park. Bring lawn chairs. Free parking. About a Mile in concert, 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission, $5 or a nonperishable food item for the food pantry. The group was a Dove Award nominee for best new artist.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, St. Paul Church Road, Clover: Ice cream social, 4-7 p.m. Saturday. Hot dogs available. Donations accepted.
Trinity United Methodist Church, East Liberty Street, York: Summerfest breakfast, 7-9 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $7 and includes sausage, bacon, eggs, grits, biscuits, drinks and fruit. Proceeds help needy families at Christmas with groceries.
Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: Cub Scouth recruitment, “Rockets in the Sky,” 9 a.m. Saturday at Winthrop Farms, Participant in grades 1-5 will make and lauch rockets. Youth work day, 9 a.m. Saturday to work on the playground and have pizza. Quilting Ministry, 2 p.m. Monday. All skill levels welcome.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
Rock Hill Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Info: Call evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 9-10:30 a.m. Sundays on WRHI-FM (94.3) with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Greater Lake Wylie Community Bible Study (CBS) will begin meeting 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, Moss Road, in Steele Creek. CBS is a non-church-affiliated in-depth Bible study. The Lake Wylie class has been established for over 12 years and serves over 130 adults and 65 children. The new location is available for to reach all in the Lake Wylie, Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Berewick and Steele Creek areas with classes for adults and Bible knowledge and study for children birth through 12th grade. Spanish class also available. The Sept-May studies will be: Galatians, Philippians, 1/2 Thessalonians, Christian Living (Philemon, Jude, 1/2/3 John). Registration is $35, adults; and $10, children. No additional fees for materials. Contact Michelle Locklear at cbslakewylie@gmail.com or print and mail registration from lakewylie.cbsclass.org
Cornerstone Family Worship Center, Black Highway, York: Holy Fire revival, continues 7 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday with evangelist Frank Butler.
Gethsemane Church, Squire Road, Rock Hill: ADA Ministry will host “Divine Healing, Faith and Bereavement,” 11:30-2:30 p.m Sept. 17 and 3-5 p.m. Sept. 18. For information, call Janice Mitchell, 803-517-6724 or Josephine Jordan at 803-329-2911 or Carol Freeman at 803-329-1263
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: GAP, noon Saturday at White Oak in York. Youth group, 7 p.m. Wednesday
ORTHODOX
St. Anthony the Great Orthodox Church, Long Meadow Road, Rock Hill: Labor Day youth camp outing at Anne Springs Close Greenway. Gather about 4 p.m. Sept. 4 and leave campground about noon Monday.
PRESBYTERIAN
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Men of the church barbecue, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Pounds, $10; plates, $8 and sandwiches, $4.50. Cub Scouts will host a blood drive Aug. 27. Those who give blood can have their cars washed. Worship, 10 a.m. Sundays through Sept. 4. Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for anyone who is hungry. Info: 803-366-8223.
First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Sunday school, 10 a.m., worship, 11 a.m. Sunday.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Mardi Gras church picnic, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Bethelwoods; swimming from 2-4 p.m. Disciple Bible Study resumes, 9:30 a.m.-noon Wednesday. Fall Music Ministry choirs begin. Holy COW! children’s choirs, 6 p.m. Wednesday for parents and children. Snack provided.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Session, 4 p.m. Sunday.
WESLEYAN
Clover Wesleyan Church, Parkview Lane, Clover: Youth group hot dog and baked goods sale, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the church. To order for pick up, call 803-675-8032.
