Community news for York, Chester and Lancaster counties, Aug. 28, 2016

Worldwide Day of Play, an annual event designed to inspire children to get up and play, will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 17 at Main Street Children’s Museum, 133 E. Main St., Rock Hill.
Children can have fun under the giant rainbow parachute, hop through hoops, make melodies with hand-held instruments and engage in healthy play.
Since 2005, the Nickelodeon Channel has shut down their aired programming to commit an entire day to the celebration of physical fitness and play.
The event is free with general admission. No registration necessary. General admission: $6, children and adults; free, Culture & Heritage Museum members and children age 1 and younger. Group discounts are available. For information, please go to chmuseums.org/childrens.
Special events
▪ The Rock Hill Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host Youth Initiatives Parent Orientation, 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at Life Development Center 229 Marion St., Rock Hill. The programs are for children in grades K5-12 and feature activities that are educational and fun. For information, contact Melody Jones melodyj23@gmail.com. The sorority also invites young ladies in third-12th grades to participate in our 2017 Jabberwock Scholarship Pageant. The Jabberwock Pageant raises money to provide scholarships and programs to the contestants, deserving students, and to the community. The pageant orientation is 4 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Life Development Center. For information contact, Millicent Dickey mwdickey@bellsouth.net.
▪ Chester 2016 Health Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 10, sponsored by Chester Healthcare Foundation the YMCA, at the Gateway Conference Center, 3200 Commerce Drive, Richburg. The event includes health screenings, a blood drive, classic car show, door prizes, food, vendors and 50/50 raffle. Free admission. For information, call Marie Williford at 803-581-2630.
▪ “By the Sweat of Our Brows,” an award-winning program at Historic Brattonsville, tells the story of the plantation’s enslaved from colonial times through the Reconstruction will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 10. The descendants of those enslaved will come together and share their family stories. Referred to as the “Seven Sacred Families of Brattonsville,” the surnames are: Bratton, Crawford, Feaster/Femster, Lowry, Moore, Smith, and Thompson. Heirloom quilts made by Ruth Smith Moore and other family artifacts will be on display. An array of activities, music and programs are planned throughout the day. New this year will be performances by hymn choirs from Mt. Zion Baptist Church of McConnells, which was founded by enslaved Bratton descendants, and Gold Hill Baptist Church of York. Dr. Lisa Bratton will lead a panel discussion at 11 a.m. on how the family history carries on. An “African American Genealogy Presentation: How to Guide” will be offered from 2-3 p.m. and York County Historical Center will talk about African Americans’ role in the American Revolution. The program will culminate on the front steps of the Bratton homestead with music by Rock Hill’s Stars of Zion and followed by the “calling of the names” from the 1843 Probate List. Food will be available for purchase. Admission: adults, $8; seniors, $7; youth, $5 and Culture & Heritage Museum members and ages 3 and younger, free.
▪ York County Crescent Shrine Club will host a Club Car Show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Shrine Club, McConnells Highway, Rock Hill. Registration at 9 a.m. Cost, $25 per car. The event includes custom car trophies 50/50 raffles, drawing and giveaways, Shriner’s Sprint Cup Car from Daytona 500 adn Monster Energy Truck. Proceeds go the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.
▪ A Night of Inspiration and Jazz featuring Reggie Codrington and special guests, 7-8:45 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Cultural Arts Center, 307 Gay St., Lancaster. Free barbecue at 5 p.m.
▪ Rock Hill Music Club will begin its 103rd year with a concert at 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at St. John’s United Methodist Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. Featured musicians will be Frank Pullano, baritone; Sallie Pullano, soprano and LaVerne Vinegar, piano. Reception after. Members of St. John’s and guests of club members are invited. The annual music study awards to Winthrop University and Northwestern, Rock Hill and South Pointe high schools will be announced.
Fundraisers
▪ All Saints Council of the Knights of Columbus will have it third annual Coats For Kids campaign. Donations are used to buy new coats for needy families in the All Saints parish, the Clover School District, and the Palmetto Pregnancy Center. Last year 96 new coats were distributed. Checks may be made out to “Knights of Columbus Council 14475” (marked for “Coats For Kids’) and mailed to: Knights of Columbus, All Saints Catholic Church, PO Box 5443, Lake Wylie, SC 29710. For information contact Connor Leahy at cleahy1983@yahoo.com.
▪ The Central City Optimists Club 13th annual Charity Golf Tournament will be 8:15 a.m. Sept. 10 at the Spring Lake Country Club, 1375 Spring Lake Road, York. Cost is $60 per person or $240 per team. Registration deadline is Sept. 3. Proceeds benefit the local youth through our scholarships, oratorical contests, essay contests and other projects. For information, call Lonnie Harvey at 803-493-0001, Charlie Robinson at 803-230-3325 or Leonard Adams at 410-259-1365.
▪ Bluegrass in the House celebration and benefit for the Cindy Mackie Foundation featuring the Hinson Girls, A Deeper Shade of Blue and Chappel will be 5 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church, 15000 York Road, Charlotte. Tickets are $12.50 in advance and $15 and the door. Tickets available at cindymackiefoundation.org
Meetings
▪ Identifying Native Trees will be the topic of First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Friday at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill.
▪ Lesslie Rural Fire Tax Board will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lesslie Fire Department, 3191 Lesslie Hwy., Rock Hill. Open to the public.
Hunger relief
▪ Second Harvest Partners, sponsored by Providence Presbytery, will have a hunger relief site 9 a.m. Tuesday at BelAir United Methodist Church, 8095 Shelly Mullis Road, Indian Land. Volunteers will help distribute food to participants who meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. For information, contact Catawba Area Agency on Aging at 803-329- 9670.
Entertainment
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation & Tourism has rescheduled its final Fewell Park Summer Concert with the Hinson Girls to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1204 Alexander Road. Bring a picnic and blanket or lawn chair. For information, call 803-329-5645.
Clubs
▪ The Vintage Club of Tega Cay’s monthly dinner and entertainment will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Phil Glennon Community Center. Cocktails at 6 p.m. Adrian Gagnon will perform a magic and comedy show. The club is open to Tega Cay residents age 50 and older. For information, call Carol Smith/Small at 704-651-0047 or email carolsmith@comporium.net.
York County Library
▪ All York County Libraries will be closed Sept. 3-5 for Labor Day.
The following free programs will be offered in September:
Fiction Frenzy: Reading While Eating Challenge, 4:30-5: p.m. Sept. 8 for ages 9-11 to sample food and books and meet new friends, Main Library, Rock Hill. All participants receive a free book.
Lunch and a Movie, noon-1:30 p.m. Sept. 10 to celebrate author Roald Dahl’s 100th birthday, York library. Bring a bag lunch and see a movie based on one of his books. Suitable for all ages; children must be accompanied by an adult.
Interactive Family Movie, 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 10, Main Library, Rock Hill. Dress as a favorite character from a Roald Dahl book and watch a movie based on one of his most popular books. Suitable for all ages, accompanied by an adult. For movie details, call 803-981-5888 for movie details.
Classes
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club offers shag-dance lessons and line-dance lessons for $1 Tuesdays at the Fort Mill Moose Lodge. Line-dance lessons begin 6 p.m. and shag-dance lessons 7:30 p.m.
Volunteers
▪ Hospice & Community Care will hold training classes for Hospice volunteers in 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 17 and Nov. 17 at the campus, 2275 Indian Hook Road. The training allows volunteers to learn about Hospice & Community Care and explore volunteer opportunities. Hospice utilizes volunteers with patients at home, as well as the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House. Hospice volunteers also serve in the Hospice Resale Shops and in the Hospice office. For information or to register contact the Volunteer Department at 803-329-1500
▪ Make-A-Wish South Carolina is holding a regional volunteer meeting on 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Baxter Village YMCA. For information, contact Brennan Brown at bbrown@sc.wish.org.
Reunions
▪ Former students from Hillcrest Elementary School will meet 5 p.m. Friday at Foundation AME Zion Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill.
▪ Residents of Aragon Mill Village from 1940-60 will have a reunion 1-4 p.m. Sept. 10 in the fellowship hall at Northside Baptist Church, 1140 Curtis St., Rock HIll. Bring a covered-dish, finger foods or drinks to share and old photographs. For information or to add a name to the memorial list, call Lucille Montgomery Boan at 803-327-6792 or 803-417-6163 or email lucyandbobby@aol.com.
▪ The Rock Hill Chapter Finley High School alumni will host the 2016 National Scholarship dinner and dance reunion ball Oct. 7-8 at Hilton Charlotte Executive Park, 5624 Westpark Drive, Charlotte. Oct. 7 is “A Western Experience” and Oct. 8 is “A Night in Paris.” Cost is $85 per person. For information, contact James T. Dunham at 704-232-0793 or email jdunham29@yahoo.com or Charlie M. Robinson at 803-230-3325 or email charliem.robinson@yahoo.com and Barbara Emerson 803-448-8988 or email barbaraemerson84@yahoo.com.
Support groups
▪ Celebrate Recovery Life Groups meets 6:50 p.m. Thursdays at the Fort Mill Church of God, 221 Academy St., Fort Mill. Free. No registration.
▪ GriefShare Recovery Group, 6:30-8:00 p.m. beginning Sept. 28 at Calvary Baptist Church, 830 N. Jones Ave., Rock Hill. For information go to www.cbcrh.com or call 803-328-6632.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
