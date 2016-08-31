7 days in a week

Friday, Sept. 2
Improv
Fort Mill Community Playhouse will host “6 Cats in a Bed,” a family-friendly show, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the playhouse, 220 Main St. Admission: $12, adults; $8, age 12 and younger. Reservations recommended at fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Bluegrass benefit
Bluegrass in the House celebration and benefit for the Cindy Mackie Foundation featuring the Hinson Girls, A Deeper Shade of Blue and Chappel will be 5 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church, 15000 York Road, Charlotte. Tickets are $12.50 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets available at cindymackiefoundation.org.
Upcoming
Brattonsville
“By the Sweat of Our Brows,” an award-winning program at Historic Brattonsville, tells the story of the plantation’s slaves from colonial times through the Reconstruction and will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 10. The descendants of those enslaved will come together and share their family stories. Referred to as the “Seven Sacred Families of Brattonsville,” the surnames are: Bratton, Crawford, Feaster/Femster, Lowry, Moore, Smith, and Thompson. Heirloom quilts made by Ruth Smith Moore and other family artifacts will be on display. New this year will be performances by hymn choirs from Mt. Zion Baptist Church of McConnells, which was founded by enslaved Bratton descendants, and Gold Hill Baptist Church of York. Dr. Lisa Bratton will lead a panel discussion at 11 a.m. on how the family history carries on. An “African American Genealogy Presentation: How to Guide” will be 2-3 p.m. and York County Historical Center will talk about African-Americans’ role in the American Revolution. The program will end on the front steps of the Bratton homestead with music by Rock Hill’s Stars of Zion and followed by the “calling of the names” from the 1843 Probate List. Food will be available for purchase. Admission: adults, $8; seniors, $7; youth, $5; and Culture & Heritage Museum members and ages 3 and younger, free.
Last chances
Planetarium show
“Did an Asteroid Really Kill the Dinosaurs?” will run through Sept. 10 at the Museum of York County’s Settlemyre Planetarium. The show will be featured at 11 a.m. Saturdays and noon Tuesdays-Fridays through Sept. 10. “Dinosaur Discovery” will run at 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Admission: $8, adults; $7, seniors; $5, ages 4-17; free for members and ages 3 and younger.
