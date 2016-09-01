Community news for York, Chester and Lancaster counties, Sept. 1, 2016

▪ The Rock Hill Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host Youth Initiatives Parent Orientation, 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at Life Development Center 229 Marion St., Rock Hill. The programs are for children in grades K5-12 and feature activities that are educational and fun. For information, contact Melody Jones melodyj23@gmail.com.
The sorority also invites young ladies in third-12th grades to participate in our 2017 Jabberwock Scholarship Pageant. The Jabberwock Pageant raises money to provide scholarships and programs to the contestants, deserving students, and to the community.
The pageant orientation is 4 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Life Development Center. For information contact, Millicent Dickey mwdickey@bellsouth.net.
Special events
▪ Chester 2016 Health Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 10, sponsored by Chester Healthcare Foundation and the YMCA, at the Gateway Conference Center, 3200 Commerce Drive, Richburg. The event includes health screenings, a blood drive, classic car show, door prizes, food, vendors and 50/50 raffle. Free admission. For information, call Marie Williford at 803-581-2630.
▪ York County Crescent Shrine Club will host a Club Car Show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Shrine Club, McConnells Highway, Rock Hill. Registration at 9 a.m. Cost, $25 per car. The event includes custom car trophies 50/50 raffles, drawing and giveaways, Shriner’s Sprint Cup Car from Daytona 500 and Monster Energy Truck. Proceeds go the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.
▪ A Night of Inspiration and Jazz featuring Reggie Codrington and special guests, 7-8:45 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Cultural Arts Center, 307 Gay St., Lancaster. Free barbecue at 5 p.m.
▪ Rock Hill Music Club will begin its 103rd year with a concert at 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at St. John’s United Methodist Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. Featured musicians will be Frank Pullano, baritone; Sallie Pullano, soprano and LaVerne Vinegar, piano. Reception after. Members of St. John’s and guests of club members are invited. The annual music study awards to Winthrop University and Northwestern, Rock Hill and South Pointe high schools will be announced.
▪ Worldwide Day of Play, an annual event designed to inspire children to get up and play, will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 17 at Main Street Children’s Museum, 133 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Children can have fun under the giant rainbow parachute, hop through hoops, make melodies with hand-held instruments and engage in healthy play. The event is free with general admission. No registration necessary. General admission: $6, children and adults; free, Culture & Heritage Museum members and children age 1 and younger. Group discounts are available. For information, go to chmuseums.org/childrens.
Fundraisers
▪ Covenant Presbyterian Church Women of the Church will host a yard sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 17 at the church at the corner of Celanese and Mount Gallants roads, Rock Hill. Spaces are available for $25. Contact Pam East at peast@rhmail.org or call Lisa at the church at 803-366-8223.
▪ The Central City Optimists Club 13th annual Charity Golf Tournament will be 8:15 a.m. Sept. 10 at the Spring Lake Country Club, 1375 Spring Lake Road, York. Cost is $60 per person or $240 per team. Registration deadline is Sept. 3. Proceeds benefit the local youth through our scholarships, oratorical contests, essay contests and other projects. For information, call Lonnie Harvey at 803-493-0001, Charlie Robinson at 803-230-3325 or Leonard Adams at 410-259-1365.
Meetings
▪ Identifying Native Trees will be the topic of First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Friday at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill.
▪ The York County Library board of trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Lake Wylie public library, 185 Blucher Circle, Lake Wylie. Open to the public. For information, go to www.yclibrary.org or call 803-981-5831.
York County Library
▪ All York County Libraries will be closed Saturday-Monday for Labor Day.
Classes
▪ ParentSMART Family Literacy Partnership is accepting applications from parents and their children for adult education-high school equivalency diploma and early childhood classes. Parents and children must reside in the Rock Hill School District and attend school together. Adult students must be older than 17 and officially withdrawn from high school. Early childhood students must be ages 24 months to 5. Call 803-981-1179 or email SNPatter@rhmail.org to enroll or get information.
▪ The Catawba River Basketball Officials Association needs individuals who would like to officiate South Carolina high school and/or middle school basketball for the 2016-2017 season. Rules classes will begin on Sept. 7 at York Technical College. For information, call Paul Behr at 803-517-3884.
▪ St. John’s United Methodist Church, 321 S. Oakland Ave., Rock Hill, will offer East Coast Swing classes 7:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 6, 13, 20 and 27 at St. John’s Center. Open to the public. Written dance steps will be provided. Cost is $20 for four classes. Proceeds go to the youth. You do not need a partner. Come early to register as classes. For information, call information Pat at 372-1315 or e-mail pathollisgrant@cs.com
Reunions
▪ Former students from Hillcrest Elementary School will meet 5 p.m. Friday at Foundation AME Zion Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill.
Support groups
▪ The Adult Enrichment Centers of Rock Hill caregiver support group will be 10:30 a.m. Sept. 7 at 359 Park Ave. Open to the public. For information, Call Dee Curran at 803-327-7448.
▪ Celebrate Recovery Life Groups meets 6:50 p.m. Thursdays at the Fort Mill Church of God, 221 Academy St., Fort Mill. Free. No registration.
▪ GriefShare Recovery Group, 6:30-8:00 p.m. beginning Sept. 28 at Calvary Baptist Church, 830 N. Jones Ave., Rock Hill. For information go to www.cbcrh.com or call 803-328-6632.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
