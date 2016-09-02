Community news for York, Chester and Lancaster counties, Sept. 4, 2016

Rock Hill Music Club will begin its 103rd year with a concert at 4 p.m. Thursday at St. John’s United Methodist Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill.
Featured musicians will be Frank Pullano, baritone; Sallie Pullano, soprano; and LaVerne Vinegar, piano. Reception after.
Members of St. John’s and guests of club members are invited. The annual music study awards to Winthrop University and Northwestern, Rock Hill and South Pointe high schools will be announced.
Special events
▪ Mount Prospect Baptist Church will hold a voter registration drive, 9-11 a.m. Saturday and Sept. 24 at the church, 339 W. Black St., Rock Hill. For information, call Mary Staten at 803-412-4232.
▪ Chester 2016 Health Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, sponsored by Chester Healthcare Foundation and the YMCA, at the Gateway Conference Center, 3200 Commerce Drive, Richburg. The event includes health screenings, a blood drive, classic car show, door prizes, food, vendors and 50/50 raffle. Free admission. For information, call Marie Williford at 803-581-2630.
▪ The Rock Hill Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host Youth Initiatives Parent Orientation, 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at Life Development Center 229 Marion St., Rock Hill. The programs are for children in grades K5-12 and feature activities that are educational and fun. For information, contact Melody Jones melodyj23@gmail.com. The sorority also invites young ladies in third-12th grades to participate in our 2017 Jabberwock Scholarship Pageant. The Jabberwock Pageant raises money to provide scholarships and programs to the contestants, deserving students, and the community. The pageant orientation is 4 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Life Development Center. For information contact, Millicent Dickey mwdickey@bellsouth.net.
▪ York County Crescent Shrine Club will host a Club Car Show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Shrine Club, McConnells Highway, Rock Hill. Registration at 9 a.m. Cost, $25 per car. The event includes custom car trophies, 50/50 raffles, drawing and giveaways, Shriner’s Sprint Cup Car from Daytona 500 and Monster Energy Truck. Proceeds go the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.
▪ A Night of Inspiration and Jazz featuring Reggie Codrington and special guests, 7-8:45 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Cultural Arts Center, 307 Gay St., Lancaster. Free barbecue at 5 p.m.
9/11 events
▪ Firefighters and other emergency responders in Chester County will commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that killed more than 2,000 Americans with a countywide service at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Richburg Volunteer Fire Department, 225. N. Main St., Richburg. The public is invited to attend. Richard Hulse, a longtime volunteer firefighter originally from New York who installed a 9/11 monument from a piece of the World Trade Center beam at the Fort Lawn Town Hall, organized and will lead the event. Tom O’Neil, a retired FDNY captain who served with many firefighters killed on 9/11, will speak. The ceremony will include singing from church choirs, poetry, and representatives from all Chester County departments.
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre presents “The Guys,” written by Anne Nelson and directed by Susan L. D. Smith. The Guys is based on a true story about the aftereffects of the collapse of the World Trade Center. The play is set less than two weeks after the events of Sept. 11, 2001. It explores the relationship between a fire captain who has lost most of his men from the attacks and a writer who assists him with preparing their eulogies. This show is a benefit for York County firefighters. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at the theater, 546 S. Cherry Road, Suite N, Rock Hill (at Apple West Center behind the ROC). Tickets, $12, adults; $10, seniors and students. Passes are not valid. For tickets, email rhtc@rockhilltheatre.org or call 803-326-7428.
▪ Rolling Thunder South Carolina Chapter One will display flags from 8-11 a.m. Sept. 11 on bridges over I-77. Open to public. A limited supply of flags will be provided or you may bring your own flag and pole. Meet at 7:30 a.m. at the Home Depot parking lot at Celanese and Cherry roads to disperse to various bridges. The primary location is the Sutton Road bridge known as the “Leonard A. Farrington 9/11 Memorial Bridge.” Farrington flew the flag on Sutton Road Bridge all day and into the evening the day of the attacks. The bridge was later named after him.
▪ The city of Tega Cay will host a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 in the Living Memorial Garden to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 tragedy. Current and retired law enforcement officers and firefighters are invited to participate. Parking available at City Hall and Tega Cay Elementary School.
▪ Episcopal Church of Our Saviour will host an interfaith service on the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks at 4 p.m. Sept. 11 featuring “Requiem” by Gabriel Fauré sung by Our Saviour Choir and members of local church choirs. Conducted by Virgina S. Moe and accompanied by Shirley Fishburne. Readers will be Cotton Howell, retired director of York County Emergency Management, and Capt. Chris Summers of the Rock Hill Fire Department. Officiant will be the Rev. Janice Melbourne Chalaron.
Fundraisers
▪ The York Cougar Band will host an all-you-can-eat shrimp fry 3-8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 11 at York Middle School on Saturday. Plates are $10, adults; $5, ages 5-10; and free, age 4 and under. Plates include shrimp, hushpuppies, slaw, and french fries or baked potato. Dine-in or takeout.
▪ Covenant Presbyterian Church Women of the Church will host a yard sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 17 at the church at the corner of Celanese and Mount Gallants roads, Rock Hill. Spaces are available for $25. Contact Pam East at peast@rhmail.org or call Lisa at the church at 803-366-8223.
Meetings
▪ The York County Library board of trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Lake Wylie public library, 185 Blucher Circle, Lake Wylie. Open to the public. For information, go to www.yclibrary.org or call 803-981-5831.
Classes
▪ AARP Drivers Safety Program will be offered for ages 26 and older 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Womens Center Auditorium (ground floor), Piedmont Medical Center, 222 South Herlong Road, Rock Hill. Participants will get a certificate that may reduce insurance rates for collision and liability coverage on your vehicle for three years. Cost: $15, AARP members; $20, nonmembers. Registration is required. For information, contact Donald Hunt 803-328-5507.
▪ ParentSMART Family Literacy Partnership is accepting applications from parents and their children for adult education-high school equivalency diploma and early childhood classes. Parents and children must reside in the Rock Hill School District and attend school together. Adult students must be older than 17 and officially withdrawn from high school. Early childhood students must be ages 24 months to 5. Call 803-981-1179 or email SNPatter@rhmail.org to enroll or get information.
▪ St. John’s United Methodist Church, 321 S. Oakland Ave., Rock Hill, will offer East Coast Swing classes 7:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 6, 13, 20 and 27 at St. John’s Center. Open to the public. Written dance steps will be provided. Cost is $20 for four classes. Proceeds go to the youth. You do not need a partner. Come early to register. For information, call Pat at 372-1315 or e-mail pathollisgrant@cs.com
Recreation
▪ The Rock Hill Area Senior Sports Classic, which offers a variety of sports activities for age 50 and above, will be Sept. 19-29, 2016, at Boyd Hill Recreation Center and other nearby facilities. All York County seniors are invited to participate. Events include golf, pickleball, basketball free throw, table tennis, shuffleboard, horseshoes and bowling. All skill levels are welcome. A free health fair for seniors will be 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 22 at Boyd Hill Center. Vendors focusing on health and wellness will be available. Pre-registration is required and cost is $20 and includes a t-shirt and two lunches. All sports activities are included in the fee except for bowling and golf which have additional fees to be paid at the time of competition. For a copy of the schedule and registration form, call 803-329-5620 or go to www.cityofrockhill.com/prt.
Volunteers
▪ The 2016 Volunteer Fair will be 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Heritage Hall at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Learn about a variety of volunteer opportunities at Westminster Towers, Safe Passage, Children’s Attention Home, and Hospice and Community Care. Light refreshments served. Admission is free. Registration not required. For information, contact Connie Byers at 803-328-5477
Reunions
▪ The Roosevelt Alumni Association of Clover will sponsor a community cook-out, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Roosevelt Community Park, 312 Mobley St. Rain or shine.
▪ Residents of Aragon Mill Village from 1940-60 will have a reunion 1-4 p.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall at Northside Baptist Church, 1140 Curtis St., Rock HIll. Bring a covered dish, finger foods or drinks to share and old photographs. For information or to add a name to the memorial list, call Lucille Montgomery Boan at 803-327-6792 or 803-417-6163 or email lucyandbobby@aol.com.
▪ York High School class of 1966 will have its 50th class reunion Sept. 24. For information, email Bunny Ashley Whitesides at bunnywhitesides@gmail.com
Support groups
▪ The Adult Enrichment Centers of Rock Hill caregiver support group will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at 359 Park Ave. Open to the public. For information, Call Dee Curran at 803-327-7448.
▪ Celebrate Recovery Life Groups meet 6:50 p.m. Thursdays at the Fort Mill Church of God, 221 Academy St., Fort Mill. Free. No registration.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
