Real talk: Friend drama

Your kid comes home crying after a fallout with a pal. Do you call the friend's parents to help them work it out?
If my child was at risk for a bullying issue over the fallout, then yes, and I would expect a call from a concerned parent if my child had caused such an effect as well. Kids live in such a cruel world these days, and sometimes correction is needed. That correction cannot take place if the parents are left in the dark.
_Stacy Peterson, Heber City, Utah
The only reason I would call the parents is if they were friends of mine and I wanted to compare stories.
_Kelli Edwards, St. Cloud, Fla.
I am all for children working out their own problems. However, since my child is on the autism spectrum, I handle things a little differently. I text the parent and ask if we can talk on the phone about an issue with our kids, and most parents are glad to have open communication. Then we encourage the kids to talk with each other about what went wrong and apologize.
_Judy Meunier, Holden, Mass.
Friends come and go. I always tell my kids that true friends will find a way past their differences. If they can't, then maybe they're not meant to be friends. With time, they will come back together or move on.
_Krista Kurylczuk, Hillsdale, Mich.
It is more important to sit and talk with your child and hear the situation from their point of view. Then try to come up with some better ways to have handled what happened to avoid it next time. It's also important to teach the child to apologize for their part in the disagreement.
_Tara Conrad, Scranton, Pa.
