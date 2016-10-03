App review: KazuTime timer helps kids focus

1:05 Chester County official explains how they found foster homes for 116 dogs rescued from puppy mill Pause

1:06 BMX superstars, Olympians compete in World Cup in Rock Hill

1:09 Lake Wylie, SC, resident shows yard drainage problems

4:24 Video: Rock Hill versus Gaffney highlights

4:19 Video: South Pointe versus Ridge View highlights

0:35 Kirk Herbstreit on Sloppy Body and Clemson

0:57 Lake Wylie resident protesting

1:21 The Herald readers donate for funeral of man who died of AIDS

0:33 Running of the goats at Lake Wylie, SC, farm

1:15 YCSO seeks details on 1918 killing of Sharon officer for honor