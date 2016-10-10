Family Meals Matter: Healthy traditional Hispanic meals

As Hispanic Heritage Month draws to a close, we reach back into the files for some special recipes. In 2009, we partnered with Monica Montes, a registered dietitian nutritionist, to develop healthier versions of traditional Hispanic foods for a bi-lingual family meal planning campaign.
Starting with treasured recipes from her own childhood, then reaching out to friends and family, Montes developed a five day family meal menu with recipes in English and Spanish.
We've selected just a few of those recipes to share with you for Hispanic Heritage Month. To view these and other recipes in Spanish, please visit http://www.HealthyEating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes.aspx?rCat=68
Enjoy a family meal - or Comida de Familia - of Potato Soup (Sopa de Papa), Tangy Jalapeno Chicken (Pollo al Chile Jalapeno) and Flan With Mango and Strawberries (Flan con Mango y Fresas). Other traditional Hispanic family favorites to enjoy all week long include Tuna Tostadas (Tostadas de Atun), Meatball Soup (Sopa de Albondigas), Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas Verdes (Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo y Queso) and Strawberries With Cream (Fresas con Crema).
POTATO SOUP (SOPA DE PAPAS)
http://www.healthyeating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes/rid/82506/potato-soup-sopa-de-papa.aspx
Number of servings: 6
Total preparation time: 15 to 30 minutes
Actual cooking time: 15 to 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS:
1 1/2 large russet baking potatoes, peeled and cubed
1 1/2 cup corn kernels
3/4 small red bell pepper, finely chopped
2 1/2 teaspoon minced jalapeno (seeds removed)
2 cups fat-free half and half
1 cup milk, 2 percent fat
3/4 cups water
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1/16 teaspoon each, salt and pepper
1 1/2 cup fresh cilantro chopped
3/4 teaspoon chili powder
PREPARATION:
1. In a medium saucepan, combine potatoes, milk, half and half, corn, red pepper, cumin, chili powder, salt and pepper and simmer covered until potatoes are done, about 15-20 minutes.
2. Remove from heat. Pour into bowls.
3. Garnish with Cilantro.
COOK'S NOTES:
Serving size is 1 1/4 cups.
Reduce the fat and calories in this soup by using low-fat or fat-free milk.
Source: Monica Montes for Dairy Council of California
TANGY JALAPENO CHICKEN (POLLO AL CHILE JALAPENO)
http://www.healthyeating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes/rid/82516/tangy-jalapeno-chicken-pollo-al-chile-jalapeo.aspx
Number of servings: 6
Total preparation time: 1 1/2 hours
Actual cooking time: less than 15 minutes
INGREDIENTS:
1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast
1/4 cup lime juice
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 tablespoon white vinegar
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 fresh jalapeno, sliced
PREPARATION:
1. Make the marinade. Mix lime juice, oil, vinegar, cumin and salt in a small bowl. Stir in jalapeno.
2. Place chicken in a dish. Pour marinade over chicken covering all sides. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, turning once. More flavor if left overnight.
3. Grill or pan fry chicken until cooked through and no longer pink in the middle. Approximately 3 to 4 minutes per side.
4. Once cooled a bit, thinly slice crosswise and serve.
5. Can serve chicken warm or cool.
Source: Monica Montes for Dairy Council of California
FLAN WITH MANGO AND STRAWBERRIES (FLAN CON MANGO Y FRESAS)
http://www.healthyeating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes/rid/63164/flan-with-mangos-and-strawberries-flan-con-mango-y-fresas.aspx
Number of servings: 6
Total preparation time: 15 to 30 minutes
Actual cooking time: 1 1/2 hours
INGREDIENTS:
- Flan ingredients
2 eggs
2 egg yolk only
1 cup 2 percent milk
1 cup half and half (non fat)
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
3/8 cups granulated sugar
- Caramel Mixture
1/2 cup Sugar
1/4 cup Water
- Top of Flan once cooled
(Strawberry and mango halves on top to decorate)
2 mangoes sliced in long pieces
8 strawberries (halved)
PREPARATION:
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
2. In a blender add all Flan ingredients together and mix until smooth.
3. In a small pot on medium heat add 1 cup of water and 1/3 cup of sugar and cook until it becomes caramel. Once the caramel is ready and still hot pour it in the baking pan. Tilt the baking pan on all sides to coat the pan evenly with the caramel. Do this quickly before the caramel cools.
4. Pour the flan mixture in the pan with the caramel coating.
5. To cook the flan you will use a bain-marie or water bath. (Tip: Need another baking pan larger than the one used with the flan. The baking pan with the flan mixture will go inside the larger pan. Once you have put the 2 baking pans together, fill the larger one with water 1/2 way.
6. You will cook the flan for about 1 to 1 1/2 hours, until toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Once the flan is ready run a knife around all the edges and give it a slight shake to move the caramel around. Put the flan on a cooling rack until completely cooled.
7. To take it out of the mold, put a plate on top of the baking pan and flip over. Design with mango slices and strawberries on top.
COOK'S NOTES:
Serving size is 1 cup
Source: Monica Montes, R.D.N. for Dairy Council of CA
ADDITIONAL RECEIPES
Tuna Tostadas (Tostadas de Atun)
http://www.healthyeating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes/rid/63166/tuna-tostadas-tostadas-de-atn.aspx
Meatball Soup (Sopa de Albondigas)
http://www.healthyeating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes/rid/63155/meatball-soup-sopa-de-albndigas.aspx
Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas Verdes (Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo y Queso)
http://www.healthyeating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes/rid/82494/chicken-and-cheese-enchiladas-verdes-enchiladas-verdes-de-pollo-y-queso.aspx
Strawberries With Cream (Fresas con Crema)
http://www.healthyeating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes/rid/82510/strawberries-with-cream-fresas-con-crema.aspx
Featured family meal details include at least four servings of each featured recipe.
Summary: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with modern adaptations of traditional Hispanic family recipe favorites, available in Spanish and English.
"Family Meals Matter" features registered dietitian-approved recipes with foods from all the food groups to reflect Dairy Council of California's nutrition philosophy. For more information, nutrition tools and additional family meal recipes, visit healthyeating.org.
Comments