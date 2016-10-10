Balancing Act: Merits, not demerits: Learning from school that 'catches' kids being kind

My kids' school just implemented a program called Catch of the Day, in which teachers hand students fish-shaped slips of paper when they "catch" them in the act of being kind to someone.
The kids walk their fish to the office, and the assistant principal selects a Catch of the Day to announce to the entire school - a building filled with 784 second- through eighth-graders.
"Kaitlyn got Catch of the Day," my son said from the back seat the other day.
"I know," my daughter said. "Was she excited?"
"Yep," my son answered. "We high-fived."
Catch of the Day winners get to choose a gift card from Subway, Dunkin' Donuts or Starbucks. At the end of each month, the assistant principal draws 30 cards, and those winners are treated to lunch brought in from a nearby restaurant.
I love that kindness has been turned into a goal.
Along with locker combinations and mathematical equations and plot summaries and which day to bring your recorder to school, kids are being conditioned to remember kindness.
Along with budget deficits and ballooning class sizes and a looming teacher strike, the staff is being conditioned to pay attention to it.
A 6-year-old boy died Saturday from the injuries he sustained when a 14-year-old opened fire on his South Carolina school's playground, and the tragedy could barely wedge its way into our collective conscience, so (understandably) preoccupied were we with a presidential campaign that makes gutters look refined.
Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend, and Twitter turned into its twit-iest, tripping all over itself to see who could make the snarkiest, crassest joke.
Chicago hit 3,200 shootings over the weekend, and it took less than an hour for the comments on the Tribune's news story to turn to screeds against Hillary Clinton and Black Lives Matter.
We're becoming a nation of heartless cynics.
Will handing fish-shaped cards to elementary school kids change that?
I honestly think it's worth a try.
On politics, on gun control, on race relations, on our most deeply held values, middle ground eludes us. I'm starting to wonder if we're capable of budging from our corners and working toward any sort of understanding or compromise.
Maybe in lieu of unity, we could try for kindness. Maybe we could train ourselves to look for ways to treat one another well, help one another out, say a kind word or two - even when we vehemently disagree.
The assistant principal at my kids' school said he picked up the program from another Chicago public school. He was drawn to it because it shifts the staff's perspective away from searching for negative behaviors and toward searching for positives, and it provides a platform to give those positives a shoutout.
"Instead of a demerit system," he told me, "why not have a merit system?"
The program is tied to the Leader in Me series, which spells out seven habits for students to adopt: Be proactive. Begin with the end in mind. Put first things first. Think win-win. Seek first to understand, then to be understood. Synergize. Sharpen the saw. (I wrote about the series here, http://trib.in/2dIuiXa.)
In practice, that means kids can get fish cards for helping a classmate find a missing book, working through a sticky conflict peacefully or offering to help clean up someone else's spill.
For grown-ups, maybe it means not dumping all over people on Facebook because their politics don't match ours. Maybe it means reading a news story and reminding ourselves a human is at the center - even if that human is richer or poorer than you, even if that human looks or lives nothing like you. Maybe it's living your life as though someone is watching, waiting to catch you being kind. (If you're a parent, someone probably is.)
It's a lovely experiment, I think. I'm grateful that my kids are both the test cases and the beneficiaries of it.
And I'm holding myself to it too.
