Parents @ Play: Arts: The A in STEAM

It would be hard to find anyone these days who doesn't know about STEM - science, technology, engineering, and math - which are the skills our children need to learn if they're going to become the leaders of tomorrow. But many people (including everyone here at Parents@Play) believe that the arts, in all its many variations, are also critical skills. Hence STEAM, which adds an A to the mix. If you've been searching for some great art-related activities to do with your family, look no further - we've got you covered.
_Fab Foil Nail Roller (Alex)
Who would have thought that there'd be so many ways to decorate nails? With this kit, attach a double sided sticker to the nail, roll some foil onto the exposed side of the sticker, and you're ready to hit the town with nails a-shimmering. No nail polish needed, which is good news for people who have trouble with the smell (although you can add topcoat to protect your manicure). Comes with 30 foil strips, a storage pouch, and instructions. For ages 8+. Under $22. http://www.alexbrands.com/
_IDO3D Vertical (Redwood Ventures, Ltd.)
This is one of the coolest things ever. Special photopolymer ink and the blue LED light that cures the ink on the spot allow you to "draw" 3D creations in real time, kind of like a 3D printer. Kits may include multiple pens, ink, a curing light, a plastic tracing sheet, and some special accessories to help your human printer mold especially complex objects. Of course, you can purchase extras of whatever you run out of. There's also a nice video of tips and tricks, project suggestions, and several free, 3D art courses on the website. For ages 8+. Prices vary, depending on how many pens and other supplies you get. http://www.ido3dart.com/
_Blaze Color Scroller (Alex Brands)
This is an art studio in a box. The centerpiece is a paper roll of 40 images of Blaze and the Monster Machines. That means no more single sheets of paper floating all over your car or living room. Finish one picture, just scroll ahead to the next. Or, if your kid wakes up in the middle of the night with a brilliant "I-should-have-done-something-else" idea, he or she can scroll backwards. Comes with stickers and eight crayons, which store neatly in the pull-out drawer. For ages 3+. Under $20. http://www.alexbrands.com/
_Shrinky Dinks (Alex Brands)
Shrinky Dinks have been around since the early 1970s, and they owe a great deal of their success to being easy and fun and giving kids and adults a great outlet for expressing their creativity. Today's Shrinky Dinks have succeed in a way that many other brands have not: They've stayed true to their origins but have also adapted to children's rapidly changing preferences. Shrinky Dinks Pets Playset brings 21 of your favorite characters from the hit movie, "The Secret Life of Pets." Besides the animals themselves, this set incudes enough paperboard pieces to construct your own playhouse to house them. Shrinky Dinks 3D Butterfly Lights adds in an element of light (though batteries aren't included) to enhance the dozen or so butterflies. It and Shrinky Dinks 3D Flower Jewelry both include special molds that will help make ordinary, flat Shrinky Dinks into dazzling 3D ones. For ages 8+. Prices vary. Available at your favorite retailer. http://www.alexbrands.com/
(Armin and Samantha are the authors of the popular parenting blogs: http://www.mrdad.com and http://www.havesippywilltravel.com.
For more reviews of toys and games, visit http://www.parentsatplay.com/)
