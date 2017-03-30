Living with in-laws: Sex, rules and getting along

Jessica Fromm and her mother-in-law used to have a great relationship.
It ended as soon as her mother-in-law moved into their small brick house in Chicago four years ago.
"Rules don't apply to her," Fromm said of her mother-in-law. "We don't want her living with us anymore."
It's the little things. When Fromm throws her clothing into the washing machine, she'll return to find it tossed on the floor. And when she has friends over, Fromm notices that her mother-in-law is eavesdropping on her conversations.
The mother-in-law, Susan Fromm, said that while they have had their issues, she appreciates all the time she has been able to spend with her family - and especially with her grandchildren.
"Any grandmother would be fortunate enough to be with their grandchildren on a full-time basis," Susan Fromm said. "It's just a gift."
"If we had more space, maybe it would work," said Jessica Fromm, who also shares the space with her husband and three children ages 3 and under.
Hers is far from the only family dealing with in-law issues.
According to the Pew Research Center, there were 57 million Americans - or 18 percent of the population - living in multigenerational households in 2012, which is double what the number was in 1980.
Some are doing it for financial reasons, and others are doing it because they could use help raising children while both parents work. Regardless of the reasons, it's very common for personality clashes and other issues to occur, but there are ways to make the transition smoother.
"Changing the basic family structure always has an impact on everyone's relationships, no matter how simple or easy it may look before it happens; and no matter what the reason, when a couple moves in with one partner's parents, or when a parent moves in with a couple, it is a change in family structure," said Diane Barth, New York-based psychotherapist.
Barth said that, often, one of the adults will begin acting childlike.
"He has always been warm and loving and extremely patient with the two children; suddenly, he is grumpy with her and has a short fuse with the kids," Barth said. "Without anyone realizing it, he has fallen back into patterns he once had as a teenager when he was trying to assert his independence from his parents."
In other cases, one normally happy adult will suddenly get her feelings hurt by silly things, finding herself crying for no reason. In these scenarios, she may feel left out by her husband and his parents, who have inside jokes - and she becomes the third wheel in her own home, Barth says.
Some couples may even feel a distorted version of sibling rivalry with each other for their in-laws' attention, with the in-laws for a spouse's attention or with the grandparents for the children's love.
"Even if there is no sibling rivalry or jealousy involved, putting more people into a family inevitably shifts the equilibrium of the family," Barth said.
To make the transition go well, it's best to make the expectations on both sides clear before the move, said Meredith Hansen, a marriage psychologist in California.
If there are rules and guidelines that you don't agree with, have a direct conversation about them ahead of time, and try to find a compromise. Once the guidelines have been agreed upon, share them with your children in a way they can understand.
"For example, 'We're moving into grandma's house, and she has some different rules than we have at our house. We want to make sure we show respect to grandma, so that she feels comfortable, and she wants us to feel comfortable, so we all need to follow these rules,'" Hansen said.
That's exactly what Stefanie Cohen did before she and her husband moved in with her in-laws for five months while they did a massive renovation.
"His parents gave us a set of expectations as far as what they wanted from us," Cohen said. The rules: The couple were free to come and go as they pleased, but they were expected to tell the older set if they were going to be home for dinner.
It worked.
"I got much closer with my mother-in-law when I was living with her," Cohen said. "You start to understand their quirks instead of hating them."
While the rules were easy to follow in the Cohen household, some rules are more like criticism - and criticism doesn't have to be followed, Hansen said.
When living with parents and in-laws, you're inadvertently giving them a new level of access and visibility to all aspects of your spouse, children and parenting techniques.
"If they become overly opinionated, set a boundary right away," Hansen said. "Let them know that you know they are coming from a loving place but that their feedback is not helpful."
This type of opinion and criticism can cause problems in a marriage and should be minimized.
Cohen said she wasn't criticized but definitely felt a lack of privacy when she and her husband were trying to conceive a child while living with their in-laws. Their bedroom happened to be above the family room.
"We would hear his parents talking about 'The Blacklist,' and it would put us out of the mood," she said.
It didn't work there, but they managed to conceive a baby on vacation, and Cohen's mother-in-law made onesies in every size with "Made in Oregon" on them.
Janet Cohen - the mother-in-law - said she enjoyed living with her son and daughter-in-law so much that she thinks everyone should do it.
"We got to be really close," Cohen said. "It gave me a whole new perspective on Stefanie," said Cohen, who described her as her daughter, not her daughter-in-law as she had before they lived together.
Still, it's important to remember that there are other relationships to consider before bringing everyone together under one roof.
Getting along with the in-laws is important, but maintaining your relationship with your spouse while you're living with the in-laws is also crucial, said Terri Orbuch, therapist and author of "5 Simple Steps to Take Your Marriage From Good to Great."
Orbuch followed 373 couples for 30 years and found that living with in-laws greatly affects marital relationships.
It takes time away from the spousal relationship, in general, but it usually causes greater stress for women, who typically try to please their mothers-in-law more than men try to please their fathers-in-law, Orbuch said.
It's important not to discuss your marital issues with your in-laws, she said.
When you're all living together, you also need to have some alone time as a couple - including making time for your physical relationship, Hansen said.
"Some couples may use this as a way to re-spark the passion in their love life - think high school strategies for finding places to be alone," Hansen said.
And you probably never thought you'd have to resort to that again.
