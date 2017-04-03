App review: Care for Our World, teaches toddlers important environmental messages

Parents need to know that Care for Our World is an e-book paired with some creative and educational activities. It's based on a printed book by the same name. Parents have a number of options including autoplay (automatically turns pages through the book), narration, music, sound, and "learn words." The last setting allows kids to tap on a word to hear it read aloud or tap on an object to see its name and hear it read aloud. The Animal Encyclopedia has text that's not read aloud, so kids may need help in that section. Read the app's privacy policy to find out about the information collected and shared.
WHAT'S IT ABOUT?
Care for Our World is an e-book with a rhyming poem that encourages kids to care for the world around them, especially the animals. It features a girl and a boy with different skin tones. The poem names dozens of creatures, mostly grouped by habitat or geographic location. Kids can read on their own, or use the narration. They can tap on each word to hear it read again, or tap on the illustrations to see the names for the objects and hear them read out loud. The ebook includes a coloring area with four pages from the story that kids can customize. Also, kids can play with a habitat generator with four habitats and "stickers" of the children and animals in the story. Both the coloring pages and the habitats are available to add to the in-app gallery. Kids who want to learn more will continue on to the Animal Encyclopedia to get more information and see real pictures of 16 of the animals from the poem.
IS IT ANY GOOD?
This delightful, feel-good ebook has an important message in an adorable package, with some fun added into the mix. Care for Our World sets the bar high for the quality digital experiences parents should expect for their kids. There's no need for a parent gate because it's not trying to sell anything. The graphics are sweet and engaging and entirely age appropriate. The poem itself is a bit heavy-handed in its environmental messaging, but that may be a good thing for the littlest users. It would be fun to see more coloring pages and the narrator doesn't quite match the whimsical tone of the poem, but those are small points in what is otherwise a wonderful app for little kids.
RATING AND CONTENT
Recommended for ages 3 and older
Quality: 5 out of 5
Educational value: 3 out of 5
Ease of play: 4 out of 5
Violence and scariness: 0 out of 5
Sexy stuff: 0 out of 5
Language: 0 out of 5
Drinking, drugs, and smoking: 0 out of 5
APP DETAILS
Devices: iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad
Price: $2.99
Release date: March 1, 2017
Category: Books
Size: 206.00 MB
Publisher: Sunbreak Games LLC
Minimum software requirements: iOS 8.0 or later
