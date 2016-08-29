Family Meals Matter: Kids can cook

If your kids spent this summer learning how to cook, now is the time to really reap the benefits. Having kids pitch in to prepare family meals during the busy back-to-school season not only saves parents time, but it also reinforces math and language arts concepts learned at school.
Even if a kids cooking camp wasn't on your kids' agenda this summer, we've put together a delicious family meal with recipes that kids of all ages can help prepare and cook. Start with Tortellini Primavera and Popeye's Spinach Salad, then enjoy Strawberry Orange Cups for dessert. Enlist help cooking all week long with other favorites like Top Your Own Tacos, Something's Fishy Wraps, Oh Boy, Squash! and Kiwi-Lime Frozen Yogurt.
TORTELLINI PRIMAVERA
http://www.healthyeating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes/rid/94432/tortellini-primavera.aspx
Number of servings: 4
Total preparation time: 15 to 30 minutes
Actual cooking time: 15 to 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS:
1 14-ounce can vegetable broth or reduced-sodium chicken broth
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
3 cloves garlic, sliced
1 cup shredded fontina cheese or 3/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon, dill or chives or 1 teaspoon dried tarragon
1/8 teaspoon salt
4 cups chopped vegetables, such as broccoli, carrots and snap peas, or 16-ounce bag frozen mixed vegetables
1 16-ounce package frozen cheese tortellini
PREPARATION:
Put a large pot of water on to boil.
Meanwhile, whisk broth and flour in a small bowl. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until just beginning to brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the broth mixture to the pan, bring to a boil and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in cheese, tarragon (or dill or chives) and salt.
Add vegetables and tortellini to the boiling water; return the water to a simmer and cook until the vegetables and tortellini are tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Drain; add to the pan with the sauce and stir to coat.
COOK'S NOTES:
Makes five 1 1-4 cup servings.
Kids can help prepare this recipe by prepping the vegetables, opening the pasta container, stirring the sauce and adding the cheese.
Source: EatingWell
POPEYE'S SPINACH SALAD
http://www.healthyeating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes/rid/102106/popeyes-spinach-salad.aspx
Number of servings: 4
Total preparation time: less than 15 minutes
Actual cooking time: 15 to 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS:
2 large eggs
8 cups fresh spinach leaves (about 2 bunches)
3 teaspoons apple cider vinegar or other vinegar
4 1/2 tablespoons olive oil or vegetable oil
2 small garlic cloves, minced or crushed through a press (optional)
2/3 cup chopped pecans, walnuts or other nuts or 2/3 cup crumbled feta cheese or grated mozzarella cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
PREPARATION:
Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Cook uncovered over medium heat until water just comes to a boil. Remove from heat, cover, and let sit 20 minutes. Drain water and rinse eggs with cold water to stop the cooking. Peel and chop eggs. Chop nuts or grate or crumble cheese and set aside.
To make dressing, combine vinegar, garlic (if desired) and oil in a small jar. Screw lid on tightly and shake until well blended.
Wash and dry spinach leaves (using a salad spinner or colander). Tear into bite-size pieces and place in salad bowls. Sprinkle with chopped egg, nuts, and/or cheese. Drizzle dressing over salad and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve at once.
COOK'S NOTES:
Kids can help with every step of this recipe, from boiling and peeling the eggs to washing and tearing the spinach, chopping the nuts or grating/crumbing the cheese, measuring and mixing the dressing and assembling the salads.
Source: "Now We're Cooking"
STRAWBERRY ORANGE CUPS
http://www.healthyeating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes/rid/12290/strawberry-orange-cups.aspx
Number of servings: 6
Total preparation time: less than 15 minutes
Actual cooking time: 2 hours
INGREDIENTS:
1 pint basket California strawberries
1 envelope unflavored gelatin
2 tablespoons cool water
2 tablespoons boiling water
1/2 cup frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed
1 1/2 cups fat-free milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoon sugar (optional)
PREPARATION:
Wash the strawberries and remove the stems. Cut half of them into thin slices and place them in the bottom of six, 8 ounce custard cups, dividing equally. Soften the gelatin in the cool water for 5 minutes. Add the boiling water to the softened gelatin and stir until completely dissolved. Combine the orange juice concentrate, milk, vanilla and sugar and mix well. Stir in the dissolved gelatin and pour the mixture over the sliced strawberries in the custard cups. Place in the refrigerator for about 2 hours, or until completely jelled. Halve the remaining strawberries; divide equally among cups. Garnish with additional whole strawberries if desired. Makes 6 servings
COOK'S NOTES:
Kids can help wash and remove stems from berries, arrange slices in cups, stir gelatin, measure and combine ingredients and keep track of time for cooling and setting. Kids can also arrange berries on the tops of the set cups.
Source: California Strawberry Commission
ADDITIONAL RECEIPES
TOP YOUR OWN TACOS
http://www.healthyeating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes/rid/7539/top-your-own-tacos.aspx
SOMETHING'S FISHY WRAPS
http://www.healthyeating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes/rid/9588/somethings-fishy-wraps.aspx
OH BOY, SQUASH!
http://www.healthyeating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes/rid/7326/oh-boy-squash.aspx
KIWI-LIME FROZEN YOGURT
http://www.healthyeating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes/rid/7415/kiwi-lime-frozen-yogurt.aspx
Featured family meal details include at least four servings of each featured recipe.
"Family Meals Matter" features registered dietitian-approved recipes with foods from all the food groups to reflect Dairy Council of California's nutrition philosophy. For more information, nutrition tools and additional family meal recipes, visit healthyeating.org.
