Street smarts: Teach kids safety rules

That school crossing guard will give your kids a big ol' high five when they follow these important safety rules from Kate Carr, president and CEO of Safe Kids Worldwide:
- Recite a rhyme
Every time you cross with your child, say: "Look left, right, left, and meet the driver's eye to make sure you're noticed before you cross by." It's from the book "Clifford Takes a Walk," which was created with the help of Safe Kids Worldwide, but no need to tell the tweens it's from the Big Red Dog!
- Put a pause on tech
"Distraction with phones or music is a major problem for older kids," says Carr. Teach them to hit mute on music and simply pocket phones when crossing the street. Texting and walking don't mix.
- Go against the flow
Kids should know that it's always safest to walk on a sidewalk, but if there isn't one available, it's best to walk as far to the left as possible while facing traffic. If you don't see the driver's face, you're on the wrong side!
Comments