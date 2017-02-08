Clover teens to share culinary expertise

Three Clover teen-agers, participants in the York County 4-H Youth Development program, recently returned from a three-day summit on nutrition, physical fitness and wellness.
The girls, members of a culinary arts team who call themselves the Chefettes, also expect to compete in a national seafood competition in New Orleans in August.
Home school students Leya Greene, Madison Hibberts and Olivia Pritchard attended the state 4-H Healthy Lifestyles Summit in Columbia on Jan 27-29, according to Faith Isreal, Clemson Extension agent and York County 4-H leader.
More than 40 teenagers and 10 coaches represented 10 counties at the event. With help of a grant from Walmart, the 4-H members will conduct summer camps for children ages 9-14 on the importance of healthy eating and how to cook, Isreal said.
At the Healthy Lifestyles Summit, attendees were tutored in culinary skills by Chef Patrick Duggan, an instructor with the Lexington/Richland 5 school district. Among dishes they learned to create were manicotti marinara with fresh basil, baked eggplant parmesan, whole wheat pizza and a chicken stir fry – all made with healthy ingredients.
“Participants also enjoyed such healthy snacks as apple quesadillas, green smoothies and guacamole,” Isreal said. “These recipes – and more – they will share during the summer camps.”
Based on having won the S.C. 4-H Healthy Lifestyles Challenge at the State Fair last October, the Chefettes, including fourth member Maci McSwain of Rock Hill, qualified to compete in the Great American Seafood Cook-off: 4-H Edition, in New Orleans this summer.
The girls must raise money to cover travel expenses. For information on how to support the team or to learn on how to join 4-H Youth Development, contact Isreal at (803) 684-9919, ext. 113 or fisreal@clemson.edu.
