Coffee may help slow effects of aging

Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us –other than getting us out of bed.
Listeria is rare but dangerous

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. The bacteria can grow in foods such as uncooked meats and vegetables soft, cheeses, and unpasteurized milk. Doctor Steven Gordon of Cleveland Clinic says that although listeria isn't very common, it can be very dangerous.

Women with ovarian cancer who take oral contraceptives may have better outcomes, according to study

For decades, women have taken oral contraceptives as a method of birth control and to treat a number of other conditions. Multiple studies have shown that taking the pill is associated with a reduced risk of ovarian cancer. In a new study, Mayo Clinic experts report that women who develop ovarian cancer and also have a history of taking oral contraceptives may have better outcomes. Reporter Vivien Williams has more on this study, which is giving hope to some women diagnosed with this disease.

Are your kids getting enough sleep?

Sleep is essential for good health, and to promote optimal health for children, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine has released new sleep guidelines. Mayo Clinic experts support the recommendations, because inadequate sleep is associated with health risks. Pediatrician Dr. Alva Roche Green talks about how much sleep kids really need.

HIV and AIDS: The push to stop the virus

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 12 million people in the United States are living with HIV infection, and one in eight of them don't even know they have it. Mayo Clinic infectious diseases specialist Dr. Stacey Rizza says, "Despite years of education and increased understanding, the number of HIV infections is not decreasing significantly, as 500,000 news cases are diagnosed in the U. S. each year." Globally, 50 million people are estimated to be currently infected.

