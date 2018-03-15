More Videos

Treating male hair loss 60

Treating male hair loss

Pause
Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 53

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

It's only temporary - smartphone blindness 59

It's only temporary - smartphone blindness

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 86

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA

Coffee may help slow effects of aging 91

Coffee may help slow effects of aging

Do you love your heart? Start exercising! 101

Do you love your heart? Start exercising!

Can you really suffer from a broken heart? 42

Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

Combating childhood obesity with systems science 233

Combating childhood obesity with systems science

Listeria is rare but dangerous 32

Listeria is rare but dangerous

Women with ovarian cancer who take oral contraceptives may have better outcomes, according to study 64

Women with ovarian cancer who take oral contraceptives may have better outcomes, according to study

'Kids are in the darkness': Clover mother discusses mental health awareness needs

A Clover therapist and the mother of 15-year-old Clover High School student Malaki Prescott, who took his own life on Jan. 29, discuss the need for more mental health awareness and education in schools and in the community.
Amanda Harris Herald Sun
Treating male hair loss

Health & Fitness

Treating male hair loss

Male-patterned hair loss has a genetic component. However, some hair loss can be caused by internal disease or medications. Dermatologists use physical examination, biopsies and blood tests to make a hair loss diagnosis.

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Health & Fitness

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others.

It's only temporary - smartphone blindness

Health & Fitness

It's only temporary - smartphone blindness

Smartphone habits may force doctors to ask patients a few more questions when diagnosing vision or neurological problems. “I think if a person experiences a temporary loss of vision in one eye, that’s potentially a very important problem for which they should seek medical attention,” says Mayo Clinic neurologist Dr. Dean Wingerchuk. “But, it doesn’t always mean there’s an abnormality.”

Do you love your heart? Start exercising!

Health & Fitness

Do you love your heart? Start exercising!

Exercise is one of the keys to preventing heart disease, the number one killer of both men and women in the United States. Dr. Steven Nissen, a Cleveland Clinic cardiologist, weighs in on a new Cleveland Clinic survey that shows Americans are confused about exercise related to heart health.

Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

Health & Fitness

Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

You've probably heard it in the movies--a person becoming so sad that they die of a 'broken heart'. While it's not usually a fatal event, there is such a thing as 'Broken Heart Syndrome'. Dr. Steven Nissen, a cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic, says Broken Heart Syndrome most often occurs after a person has suffered an extreme emotional experience and the symptoms mimic those of a heart attack.

Listeria is rare but dangerous

Health & Fitness

Listeria is rare but dangerous

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. The bacteria can grow in foods such as uncooked meats and vegetables soft, cheeses, and unpasteurized milk. Doctor Steven Gordon of Cleveland Clinic says that although listeria isn't very common, it can be very dangerous.

Women with ovarian cancer who take oral contraceptives may have better outcomes, according to study

Health & Fitness

Women with ovarian cancer who take oral contraceptives may have better outcomes, according to study

For decades, women have taken oral contraceptives as a method of birth control and to treat a number of other conditions. Multiple studies have shown that taking the pill is associated with a reduced risk of ovarian cancer. In a new study, Mayo Clinic experts report that women who develop ovarian cancer and also have a history of taking oral contraceptives may have better outcomes. Reporter Vivien Williams has more on this study, which is giving hope to some women diagnosed with this disease.

Are your kids getting enough sleep?

Health & Fitness

Are your kids getting enough sleep?

Sleep is essential for good health, and to promote optimal health for children, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine has released new sleep guidelines. Mayo Clinic experts support the recommendations, because inadequate sleep is associated with health risks. Pediatrician Dr. Alva Roche Green talks about how much sleep kids really need.

HIV and AIDS: The push to stop the virus

Health & Fitness

HIV and AIDS: The push to stop the virus

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1.1 million people in the United States are living with HIV infection, and one in eight of them don't even know they have it. Mayo Clinic infectious diseases specialist Dr. Stacey Rizza says, "Despite years of education and increased understanding, the number of HIV infections is not decreasing significantly, as 500,000 news cases are diagnosed in the U. S. each year." Globally, 50 million people are estimated to be currently infected.

What is a concussion?

Health & Fitness

What is a concussion?

Learn exactly what a concussion is and why it is so important to allow your brain to fully recover. Traumatic brain injuries contribute to "a substantial number of deaths and cases of permanent disability" each year, according to the CDC. In 2010, 2.5 million TBIs occurred either as an isolated injury or along with other injuries.