8 easy ways to make your living room extra cozy when you're bored

The year is practically over. We successfully got through the December grind, the holiday parties, the Christmas festivities and the overindulgent eating. For just a few days from now until the new year, we effectively have nothing on the agenda but to unwind, relax and recharge for the year ahead. Cue lots of Netflix and sofa naps.
Anyone partial to the sofa nap can attest there is an art to spending an afternoon doing absolutely nothing, and it all starts with having an extra-cozy living room from which to laze around guilt-free. So whether you're switching channels solo or having a movie marathon avec famille, these are the tricks that will make your living room feel ultra cozy. What you'll need: pillows, throws, side tables and a whole lot of "Stranger Things" episodes.
PILE ON THE PILLOWS
To rest your head when a Netflix binge turns into a Netflix nap or to rest your feet on when you're tired of sitting up straight, pillows are the foundation of a cozy living room. If you don't want to buy pillows, repurpose some from around the house. You can relocate them back to their original spot once the holidays are over, but an investment in some floor pillows will also make great extra seating for guests.
LIGHT A FIRE
Nothing says holiday movie marathon quite like the flickering of a fireplace. If you don't have the luxury of a hearth, try a woodfire-scented candle to re-create the cozy smell and feel of an afternoon by the fire.
SUPERSIZE YOUR SOFA
If you're considering a sofa upgrade, opt for an extra-deep one that's both great for entertaining larger crowds and nap-friendly. While you don't want your sofa to overpower your space, you also don't want one that's too small or too narrow to be comfortable.
MULTIPLY YOUR SEATING
If switching sofas isn't an option but you know you're having multiple guests around, make sure everyone has a place to sit. From lounge chairs to ottomans or even floor cushions, every solution counts as long as it's comfortable.
ADD TEXTURE
Beyond pillows, layer different textures to make your space feel extra cozy: Think soft rugs, throws, blankets and pillows - all of which will add to the comfort factor that will contribute to your ultimate lazy day.
COLLECT COZY THROWS
This is especially important when extended family is around: Keep a stash of throws and blankets for everyone to use. Nothing is worse than sharing a blanket with your sibling and have them consistently steal it from you. To each their own.
BLACK IT OUT
If you want to really give your living room a cozy feeling, nothing accomplishes that quite as easily as painting the walls a dark, moody color. Whether pitch black, blue-gray or forest green, a darker color will make you want to hunker down and truly unwind from the busy year you've had.
APPOINT ACCENT TABLES
Lastly, make sure everyone involved in your Netflix binge has a side table for their drinks and popcorn bowls. You'll be thankful when no glasses are spilled because someone was balancing it awkwardly on a sofa armrest.
