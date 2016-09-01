Diggin' In: Conifers, evergreen 'bones' that tie a landscape together year-round

A landscape needs "bones" - plants that anchor the overall look throughout the year, not just during the growing season in spring and summer.
Evergreens typically form the "bones" of a good landscape design. In addition to providing a green backdrop, evergreens feature texture and form.
Throughout my gardening years, conifers have been my favorite family of evergreens for many reasons. Their softly textured foliage is pleasant to look at and touch. Their shapes and sizes are varied and artsy.
I've used conifers such as arborvitae as screening hedges along property lines, as stand-alone specimen plants in beds and as container gardens on patios. They need no pruning and generally have no major pest or disease problems. When bagworms once attacked one of my container-grown arborvitaes, I carefully picked them off and monitored the plant for any further issues, which never happened.
For the corners of a former house, I used a graceful-growing slender hinoki cypress, another conifer cousin that lends a look of art to a landscape. The word "conifer" generally refers to a plant that bears a cone as its fruit or method of reproduction, according to horticulturists.
There are evergreens I dislike, especially Leyland cypress, an overused shallow-rooted, disease-prone tree that many landscape designers are moving away from, according to Peggy Krapf, owner of Heart's Ease Landscape & Garden Design in James City County, Toana, Va.
"We are instead using Green Giant arborvitae," she says.
"They look similar to Leyland cypress but Green Giant appears to be deeper rooted (won't blow over in storms as readily), more pest and disease resistant, a U.S. (West Coast) native and appears to be very deer resistant. I also like the way the lower branches droop toward the ground rather than reaching upward as Leylands do."
Like Leylands, Green Giant is a large, soft, fast-growing evergreen pyramidal shrub used primarily for screening and should be planted where it has the space to reach its mature size. Plant 6 to 8 feet apart in sun or part shade, Krapf adds.
In Newport News, Jay Bussey says conifers are his favorites, too. He has more than 30 different species planted in his almost-acre yard.
"I enjoy their texture and year-round beauty," he says.
"During the winter months when everything is lifeless and dull, conifers steal the show.
"My favorite is any Blue Atlas cedar, followed by hinoki cypress."
Caring for conifers is relatively easy, he adds. The key is give them good topsoil and compost.
"After that, just enjoy them," he says.
"The only conifers I have ever lost were rescue or sickly ones, and they didn't survive the initial planting."
At Peninsula Hardwood Mulch in York County, nursery manager Allan Hull views conifers as a stable group of plants to use in the landscape. For that reason, Peninsula Hardwood Mulch is expanding its conifer selection.
"You can get different textures, colors, forms, sizes and habits that provide year round beauty with little trouble," he says.
"My favorite group of conifers are the Chamaecyparis, also known as cypress. These tend to have luscious foliage which are not usually prickly. The plants usually have a sculptured habit normally somewhat upright and pyramidal. Very seldom do they encounter pest or disease problems."
Some things to remember when selecting conifers, Hull advises:
_Dwarf is a relative term. It does not mean 3-by-3 feet. If the parent grows 30 feet, then 10 feet may be dwarf.
_Labeled mature sizes generally consider a 10-year growth span, and conifers live much longer than that so they often exceed the listed size. So leave more space than you think is necessary.
_Conifers, which mostly are evergreens, seldom disappoint. Like all evergreens, they keep foliage all year, but not necessarily the same leaves/needles. As a plant grows, older foliage turns brown or yellow and falls off. Then new growth occurs on the tips and hopefully conceals the inner branching as it grows. Most conifers do this in the fall, whereas most broadleafs do it in spring. As the plants get older you generally can see less and less of it.
RECOMMENDED CONIFERS
Hull's conifer recommendations include:
_Arborvitae Pyramidal, a screening plant for a narrow area. Upright growers Emerald Green and Jantar work in confined spaces, 12 feet tall and four feet wide and nine feet tall and three feet wide, respectively.
_Cephalotaxus Prostrate, also called false yew, nice ground cover that takes light shade or sun, one-foot tall and six feet wide.
_Cephalotaxus Harringtonia upright yew adapts to conifer and Oriental gardens; two-toned foliage makes nice specimen plant, 10 feet tall and 4 feet wide.
_Cryptomeria, commonly called Japanese cedar, has a coarse texture. The Gyokuryu type is a dwarf upright that grows about 10 feet tall, but can also spread and develop a mounding habit.
_Xanocyparis Alaskan Jubilee, a weeping hinoki specimen with bold drooping foliage, 20 feet tall and six feet wide.
_Juniper Angelica Blue with bluish foliage on a spreading plant, three feet high and six feet wide.
_Juniper Hollywood, a candelabra growth habit that can be planted in groups, 20 feet tall and 10 feet wide.
_Juniper Saybrook Gold with golden foliage on a spreading plant, three feet tall and 5 feet wide.
_Hinoki Cypress Split Rock, a dwarf silvery blue specimen or grouping, sculptured foliage and habit, six feet tall and wide.
_Juniper Robusta Green, which is similar to Hollywood Juniper except smaller and gray-green foliage, 12 feet tall and six feet wide.
_Juniper Hollywood Variegated. Same as Hollywood Juniper except for the variegation.
_Hinoki Cypress Minima/Minimus, very compact and dense dwarf, very slow grower, 12 feet tall and two feet wide.
_Hinoki Cypress Wells Special, nice tight sculptured foliage. Stately plant, good specimen or screen, used singularly or in groupings, 20 feet tall and 10 feet wide.
_Cryptomeria Globosa Nana, small rounded habit, has a coarse texture. Great for groupings or smaller spaces, three to four feet tall and wide.
_Cryptomeria Black Dragon, an upright dwarf conifer. Sometimes has a heavy cone set that can slow growth for that season. Sometimes may lean a little and requires a stake to straighten it. Slow grower, 9 feet tall and 3 feet wide.
_Cryptomeria Radicans or also Yoshino, Upright "Japanese cedar." Coarse texture used as a screen, accent plant or specimen. Tough, good street tree, 30 feet tall and 12 feet wide.
_Cypress Arizona Blue Ice, nice blue foliage on an upright plant, use as a screen, hedge or specimen, 30 feet tall and 15 feet wide, good replacement for Leyland cypress.
_Cypress Carolina Sapphire, larger than Blue Ice, 40 feet tall and 18 feet wide, another nice silvery blue foliage plant that can also replace Leyland cypress as a hedge or screen.
_Hinoki Cypress Confucious, a conical golden foliage plant that is lush and sculpted, somewhat layered. Good foundation plant, or stand-alone specimen in larger beds with good space, 12 feet tall and 10 feet wide.
_Hinoki Golden Spirited, a dwarf conical conifer with golden foliage that's frilly but still nicely sculpted, nine feet tall and three feet wide.
_Dragons Eye Pine, variegated pine showing lots of color in two-tone needles. Tough plant tolerates salt spray and clay soils; trunk is sometimes twisted or curved adding character, 25 feet tall and 15 feet wide.
"I just can't say enough good things about conifers," says Hull.
"One characteristic I like is their consistent root hardiness. Conifers are the first plants I suggest when someone is looking for a container plant they intend to keep potted for a long time. Conifers tolerate winters cold much better than broadleaf plants, especially broadleaf evergreens.
"Many do well decorated for Christmas, too."
(Kathy Van Mullekom is the garden/home columnist for the Daily Press in Newport News, Va.
