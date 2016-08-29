Ask Angie's List: Should I use task lighting in my kitchen?

Looking for ways to spice up your kitchen? Consider task lighting.
Task lighting performs a specific function in the designated space. Steve Wilcox, owner of Wilcox Electric in Hyattsville, Md., says task lighting essentially serves as work lighting.
BENEFITS OF TASK LIGHTING
In kitchens, task lighting most often appears as under cabinet lighting, illuminating the countertops so when you're cooking, concentrated light focuses on your workspace.
"Personally, I have always encouraged task lighting as opposed to over-lighting the ceiling," Wilcox says. "You don't want 50 recessed lights, because you'll still get shades and shadows."
In addition to lighting your workspace, task lighting can improve the aesthetic appeal of your kitchen. "Everyone is spending so much money on countertops, so you get that 'wow' factor," Wilcox says.
Jerry Martin, owner of Jermar Electric in Cape Coral, Fla., says task lighting can also double as accent lighting.
"Some you can use as dual purpose, where it's good lighting if you're working, but if you have a nice backsplash in your kitchen, tile or granite or something like that, it highlights it at night when it's lit up well," Martin says.
COST OF TASK LIGHTING
According to Martin, kitchen task lighting typically includes use of one of three types of light bulbs: hockey puck lights, LED strip lights and LED tape lights.
Hockey puck halogen lights cost the least - about $350 or more for installing three lights. However, they tend to get hot when in use, and you have to replace the bulbs, so Martin says many don't want to deal with the hassle if they can afford other options.
LED strip lighting burns cool, so you don't need to worry about extra heat in the kitchen. A couple of LED strip lights plus installation costs $500 or more.
LED tape lights measure by the foot. According to Martin, these lights make countertops pop the most. Eight feet of LED tape lights plus installation costs $650 or more.
Keep in mind that costs may increase due to the complexity of the job. No two kitchens feature the same counters, cabinets or wiring, so some jobs may prove more complicated, and the price will increase accordingly.
OTHER CONSIDERATIONS FOR TASK LIGHTING
Remember to think about light switch location when talking to your contractor about task lighting. Keep the light switch next to the area you'll work in. You don't want to need to turn the light on when you're busy and have to walk across the room every time to do it.
Consider an additional light switch around a wall leading out of the kitchen. That way, you can turn the light off as you leave the room.
Also consider under which cabinets you want to include lights and what you store in those cabinets.
If you're using lights that get hot, such as halogen lights, make sure you don't store food in your cabinets. You don't want to grab a bag of chocolate chips to make cookies only to find the chocolate at one time melted into one big clump because of your under cabinet lighting.
Instead, make sure to store items that heat won't affect in cabinets with lighting.
Wilcox says homeowners should also search for task lighting that dims to get the most out of your lighting.
"At that point, now I go from task lighting to accent lighting with the same fixture, same application," Wilcox says. "You can do that through dimmers."
Kaley Belakovich is a reporter for Angie's List, a trusted provider of local consumer reviews and an online marketplace of services from top-rated providers. Visit AngiesList.com.
