How to buy an ice cream maker

Choosing an ice cream maker can be as difficult as picking a flavor, so we're breaking it down, explaining the types, and the pros and cons of each.
TYPES OF ICE CREAM MAKERS
For an old-fashioned experience, you might want to look into ice cream makers that have a wooden bucket you fill with ice and salt. Some are either hand-cranked (fun for the kids), while others have an electric motor to do the work (see Nostalgia Electrics Old Fashioned Wood Ice Cream Maker, $49.99 at www.bedbathandbeyond.com; White Mountain Products has both hand-cranked and electric models, starting at $179.99 at www.whitemountainproducts.com).
There are two other types of ice cream makers that run on electricity: those that need to be pre-chilled and those that have a built-in compressor, such as the Cuisinart ICE 100 Compressor Ice Cream and Gelato Maker ($215.10 at www.amazon.com) and Breville's The Smart Scoop ($399.99 at www.brevilleusa.com), said David Lebovitz, author of "The Perfect Scoop."
The pre-chilled models, such as the Cuisinart Stainless-Steel Ice Cream Maker ($89.99 at www.bedbathandbeyond.com), need to be frozen in advance. Pre-chilled models "do a good job, and they are more budget-friendly than those with built-in compressors," Lebovitz said. "If you make a lot of ice cream, the models with built-in compressors may be a good investment, since you can freeze one batch after the other, and there's nothing to pre-freeze."
PRE-CHILLED ICE CREAM MAKERS
These tend to be more budget-friendly - and the most commonly purchased ice cream machines, but you'll have to have more patience if you're going to get one. You need to store the metal canister in the freezer for at least six but more likely 24 hours before making the ice cream, said Elise Strachan, social media mogul and author of the upcoming cookbook "Sweet! Celebrations." They can also be noisy, and you need to allocate space in the freezer for long-term bowl storage and get organized the day before.
The upside of the pre-chilled makers is the cost, which is relatively low, said Bruce Weinstein, author of "The Ultimate Ice Cream Book" and "A La Mode." The downside: you can only make one batch, and then you need to refreeze the canister for 24 hours before using it again.
BUILT-IN COMPRESSOR ICE CREAM MAKERS
The high-end machines with built-in compressors that chill the machine as they churn are the most convenient because you don't need to store anything in the freezer and you can make batch after batch. "No freezing, no hassle," Weinstein said. These are usually a quieter option and yield a superior textured ice cream with a softer scoop and a faster freeze time (15-20 minutes), Strachan said.
But the downside is the cost, as these machines can run hundreds of dollars. "Think about how much work you want to do, think about how much of a mess you are willing to put up with and think about how often you really will make ice cream," Weinstein said.
ATTACHMENTS
If you don't want another appliance in your home, you can simply get an attachment if you already have a KitchenAid Mixer. Lebovitz said the attachment, which needs to be pre-frozen, does a great job in 25-30 minutes and is great for mix-ins. However, it's large, so it takes up a lot of space in the freezer. The cost ($79.99 at www.bedbathandbeyond.com) is comparable to pre-chilled ice cream makers, and while it may make creamy ice cream, it tends to taste icy rather than soft the following day, said Malcolm Stogo, author of numerous ice cream books, and founder of Ice Cream University, a company that specializes in all things ice cream.
Comments