Church events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties: Saturday, Sept. 10

AME ZION
Brooklyn Williamsville AME Zion Church, Ashford Road, Chester: Homecoming, 2 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Frankie Smith. Revival, 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday with the Rev. James Hawkins.
Mount Vernon AME Zion Church, Mount Vernon Road, Fort Lawn: Women’s Conference, “Keeping It Real,” 7 p.m. Friday with the Rev. Cynthia Mackey and 10 a.m. Sept. 17 with Bishop Gwen McIntyre.
Mount Zion AME Zion Church No. 1, Canal Road, Catawba: Souper Wheels Kitchen, 11:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Pleasant View AME Zion Church, Old Columbia Road, Chester: Appreciation celebration for the Rev. and Mrs. J. Martin Bouler Sr., 2 p.m. Sunday.
ARP
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Acoustic worship, 9 a.m., traditional worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Foundations for the Family, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BAPTIST
Calvary Baptist Church, North Jones Avenue, Rock Hill: AWANA resumes, 5-7 p.m. Sunday. The Compassion Experience continues through Monday. Ladies “Fall into Action” fellowship, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday. Senior adult trip to Hamricks, 9 a.m. Tuesday. Wednesday fellowship meals resume, 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesday. Calvary family picnic, 4:30-7:30 Sept. 25 at Westminster Park.
Center Baptist Church, South New Hope Road, Gastonia, N.C.: Benefit concert for Chloe Reid, 13, diagnosed with T-cell lymphoma, 3 p.m. Sept. 18 featuring the Adams Family Gospel Choir. For information, call Yvonne Lowry at 803-371-2854.
First Baptist Church, Chester Highway, McConnells: Homecoming, 10:30 p.m. Sept. 18 with the Rev. Lewis Vehaun and the Unity Quartet. Dinner after.
Great Joy Baptist Church, U.S. 321, McConnells: Homecoming, 2:30 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. George Shears. Revival, 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday with the Revs. Sandra Mason, James Mason, George Shears and James Mason, respectively.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: AWANA kick off, 5 p.m. Sunday. Wear favorite football team attire. Divorce Care, 5-7 p.m. Sunday. Women’s Bible study resumes, 10 a.m. Saturday. WMU “Parade of Tables” luncheon, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17 with speaker Dawn Jordan Smith. Tickets: $10.
Liberty Baptist Church, Liberty Road, Chester: Homecoming, Sunday with the Rev. Reggie Parker and revival 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday. Family night at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Food pantry available.
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Hampton Street, Rock Hill: Homecoming, 2 p.m. Sept. 25 with the Rev. A.J. Johnson. Revival, 7 p.m. Sept. 28-30 with the Rev. Billy Howze.
Union Baptist Church, Ratchford Road, Filbert: Special service to remember the 15th anniversay of 9/11. First responders will be recognized. Guests include Sheriff Bruce Bryant, Rep. Tommy Pope and York Mayor Eddie Lee. Open to the public.
Union Baptist Church, S.C. 274 at Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Willing Workers program, “Sunday’s Best Style and Cuisine,” 5 p.m. Saturday in the family life center. Music provided by Stars of Zion, Gospel Persuaders and Gerald Robinson and Deliverance. Tickets: $20. Meal and door prizes included.
West End Baptist Church, McConnells Highway, Rock Hill: Awana for age 2-fifth grade resumes 5 p.m. Sunday. Register at westendbaptist.org.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, 10:55 a.m. Sunday. State missions study, children’s and youth ministry, 6 p.m. Sunday. Kmart flu clinic, 8 a.m. Wednesday. Mission groups and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hearts of Gold, 5 p.m. Thursday to Pier 51 and Clover Auditorium. Paint day for Rolling in Rock Hill, 8 a.m. Sept. 17.
CATHOLIC
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Knights of Columbus pancake and egg breakfast, 7:30 a.m.-noon Sunday in the parish life center. Proceeds go to Pro Life charities. Quilts of Valor, 6 p.m. Tuesday. Parish’s 97th anniversary Mass, 7 a.m. Thursday. International Festival, Friday and Sept. 17 with seven Latin American food booths, two Asian, one African, two European and American and Southern.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Holy Eucharist Rite I, 8 a.m., Rite II, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Stop Hunger Now event, 10 a.m. Sept. 24. Interfaith service on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, 4 p.m. Sunday featuring “Requiem” by Gabriel Fauré sung by Our Saviour Choir and members of local church choirs. Conducted by Virginia S. Moe and accompanied by Shirley Fishburne. Stop Hunger Now event, 10 a.m. Sept. 24. Register at http://bit.ly/2c9HU9D.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meeting at Unity Presbyterian Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Shabbat 7 p.m. first and third Fridays. For information, go to templekolamisc.org or call 803-701-0149.
Temple Solel, reform congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat services are 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays in the community room of the ministry building. For information, including directions, go to templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel S.C. on Facebook or call 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Nursery provided. Hunger Outreach Program meal delivery, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday. Oktoberfest, 4 p.m. Oct. 1.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m., traditional, 11 a.m. Sunday, both with Holy Communion. Nursery available. Sunday school and coffee fellowship, 9:45 a.m. Annual parish picnic, noon-3 p.m. Sunday. Service of healing of mind, body and spirit, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Habitat for Humanity faith build, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 17.
METHODIST
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Re-Ignite praise service, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the social hall. Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University will be offered this fall. To register for the nine week course go to http://bit.ly/2ccyRXH. Mission projects for September are Rolling in Rock Hill and UMCOR health kits.
Canaan United Methodist Church, Canaan Church Road, Smyrna: Homecoming, 11 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Ed Reynolds. Fellowship lunch after.
Clover First United Methodist Church, Bethel Street, Clover: Revival, 7 p.m. Sept. 18-20 with the Revs. John Culp, founder of Salkehatchie; Rebecca Campbell Wilkins, former Clover resident; and Ed Kilbourne, singer, guitarist and storyteller, respectively. For information, go to cloverfumc.com or call 803-222-3496.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Fish fry and bake sale, 4-7 p.m. Sept. 17. Menu: fish or chicken strips, slaw, hush puppies, fries, lemonade or iced tea. Plates: $10, adults; $5, ages 6-12; free, age 5 and younger.
First United Methodist Church, Bethel Street, Clover: Sept. 11 remembrance, 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Members of the Clover Fire Department, police department and York County Sheriff deputies will be honored.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Chronic pain support group, 6:30 p.m. Monday. Gold Diggers, 10 a.m. Tuesday. Women’s Bible study on the Gospel of Mark, 10 a.m. Sept. 17.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Worship, 11 a.m., Sunday school, 10 a.m., lakeside worship, 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Youth group, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Kings Mountain Chapel United Methodist Church, S.C. 161 at Philbeck Road, York: Yard sale, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 17. Outdoor 12-by-12 spaces available for $5. Set up at 6:30 a.m. Bake sale, sausage biscuits, coffee, hot dogs and drinks. Proceeds to mission projects.
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, Smithford Road, Hickory Grove: Homecoming, 11 a.m. Sept. 18 with the Rev. Larry Hyder. Fellowship lunch after.
Sharon United Methodist Church, Shannon Street, Sharon: Hot dog and brats supper with all the trimmings and desserts, 5-8 p.m. Saturday. Donations accepted.
Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: “Come Home to Woodland,” Sunday. Dinner after worship. New young adult Sunday school class begins Sunday. Kids Club, 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday. Reading Circle will discuss Orphan#8, Sept. 25. Sweat pants are being collected for Safe Passage.
NAZARENE
Trinity Church of the Nazarene, Fire Tower Road at Taylor’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: September is Alabaster month to raise money for Nazarene missionaries around the world.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
Rock Hill Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Info: Call evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 9-10:30 a.m. Sundays on WRHI-FM (94.3) with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Gethsemane Church, Squire Road, Rock Hill: ADA Ministry will host “Divine Healing, Faith and Bereavement,” 11:30-2:30 p.m Sept. 17 and 3-5 p.m. Sept. 18. For information, call Janice Mitchell, 803-517-6724 or Josephine Jordan at 803-329-2911 or Carol Freeman at 803-329-1263.
God’s Temple of Deliverance, South Congress Street, York: Revival 3 p.m. Sunday with Apostle Randolph Wary and 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday with the Rev. Hayward Boyd, Apostle Shirley Cole Raeford, Bishop Tyrone Brown and the Rev. John T. Brown, respectively.
PRESBYTERIAN
Bowling Green Presbyterian Church, Ridge Road, Clover: “Come Home to BGPC” for a special homecoming and celebration of 121 years of service, 11 a.m. Sunday. Covered dish lunch after. The church was built with granite quarried within a mile of the church. To pay for the church, members who were mostly farmers, planted an acre of cotton and when auctioned the proceeds went to building fund.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Children’s Sunday school, 11:15 a.m. Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for anyone who is hungry. Info: 803-366-8223. Women of the Church yard sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 17 (rain or shine). Spaces available for $25. For information, call the church 803-366-8223.
First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Sunday school, 10 a.m., worship, 11 a.m. Sunday.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Regular Sunday schedule resumes with worship at 8:45 and 11 a.m. Sunday for Rally Day. All ages meet first in the sanctuary. Together on Wednesday resumes Wednesday with dinner at 5 p.m. (take-out available) and children’s choirs and adult classes, 6-7 p.m. OAPC Daytrippers will visit the Lazy Five Ranch and Davidson College, Tuesday. Disciple I evening class begins 6:30 p.m. Thursday in room 207
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Women’s fellowship group, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Wednesday programs, 6 p.m.
