Church events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties for Saturday, Oct. 22

AME ZION
150th session of the South Carolina Annual Conference of the AME Zion Church, South Atlantic Episcopal District: The conference, which began Wednesday continues with the following events at Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center, 745 Saluda St., Rock Hill:
Christian Education Day service, 11:30 a.m. Saturday and conference meeting at 2:30 p.m.
Sunday worship, 9 a.m. with the Rev. William N. Long, worship leader. Appointments will be announced at the end of service.
ARP
Ebenezer ARP Church, Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill: Fall Festival, 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday on the back lawn featuring bluegrass, barbecue, bonfire and games for kids. Dress in your favorite costume (nothing scary). Barbecue is $4 with and $20 max for a family of 5 or more.
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Acoustic worship, 9 a.m., traditional worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Fall festival and carnival, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Just Joy worship, 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Tirzah ARP Church, Mount Gallant Road, York: Tirzah Fest, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 5 with sausage biscuits and coffee ($2.50) and Thanksgiving lunch ($9; take out available), vendors, baked goods and frozen casseroles.
ASSEMBLY OF GOD
Faith Assembly of God, Faith Boulevard, Rock Hill: Special presentation, “One Glorious Night,” 6 p.m. Sunday with music, dancing and drama.
BAPTIST
Black Rock Baptist Church, Old Richburg Road, Chester: Youth group presents Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Sunday, 10 a.m. Oct. 30. Wear Pink. Veterans will be honored Nov. 6.
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill:Brotherhood quarterly prayer breakfast, 9 a.m. Saturday. Free and open to the public.
Cross Road Baptist Church, Eden Terrace, Rock Hill: Pastor’s Aid annual Breast Cancer Awareness Program, 1:30 p.m. Saturday. A walk will be at 1 p.m. from Kentucky Fried Chicken at Anderson Road and Eden Terrace to the church. Lunch served after the program.
Eastside Baptist Church, North Jones Avenue, Rock Hill: Homecoming, 10:30 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Jim Holley and music by the Phillips Family of Gaffney. Lunch after worship. No Sunday school or evening service.
Flint Hill Baptist Church, Flint Hill Street, Rock Hill: Giveaway, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the church parking lot with clothing, shoes and much more. Sponsored by the Hunger Outreach program.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Chester: Junior Choir presents a Christian fashion show, “Kingdom Swag,” 5-8 p.m. Oct. 29 in the multi-purpose room. Donation $5. Door prizes.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Youth yard sale, 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Trunk or Treat, Oct. 26; wear your favorite costume. Cornhole tournament and fall festival, noon -4 p.m. Oct. 29 with rides games, food and music. Area veterans invited. Women’s fall bazaar, 9:30-2 p.m. Nov. 5 with vendors, crafts and merchandise. Fundraiser luncheon after worship, Nov. 6. 24 Hours of Prayer for the Nation, 7 a.m. Nov. 5-7 a.m. Nov. 6.
Liberty Baptist Church, Liberty Road, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Bible study, 10 a.m. Sunday. Family night at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Food pantry available. October is pastor appreciation month. Fall Festival and Bible Trail, 1 p.m. Oct. 29.
Mount Prospect Baptist Church, West Black Street, Rock Hill: Collegiate Gospel Fest, 6 p.m. Saturday showcasing local college gospel choirs. Free admission.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: Fall fun fair, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday with snacks, games, bounce house and hay rides. Free.
St. Luke II Baptist Church, S.C. 97, Sharon: Outreach Ministry and Potter’s House will have a food bank and clothing giveaway, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 29. Open to the community. For information, call 8030-297-7180.
Sisk Memorial Baptist Church, Massey Street, Fort Mill: Fall festival, 4-7 p.m. Oct. 30 with hot dogs, snacks, games, crafts, clowns and inflatables.
Trinity Baptist Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Family and Friends celebration, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, 10:55 a.m. Sunday. YBA annual session, 2:30 p.m. Adult Bible study, Children’s and youth ministry, 6 p.m. Sunday. Youth mission groups and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hearts of Gold to Empire Pizza and to see the US Marine Band in Clover, 4:30 p.m. Friday.
CATHOLIC
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: St. Anne School open house, 9 a.m. Oct. 29. St. Vincent DePaul Society fundraiser, 4-18 p.m. Oct. 29 with a fall festival, Halloween carnival, spaghetti dinner and costume contest.
The Oratory, Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill: The Pentateuch of the Old Testament, at look at the first five books, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10 or 12 (same program both days). Cost, $40, lunch included.
CHURCH OF GOD
Garden Sanctuary Church of God, Cedar Street, Rock Hill: Fall festival, 4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 with inflatables, petting zoo, hayrides, Trunk or Treat, pony rides, snacks. Free and open to the public. Chili dogs, chips and drinks will be for sale.
CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST
True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: The church will distribute free food at 1 p.m. Nov. 4 for anyone who needs it.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Holy Eucharist Rite I, 8 a.m., Rite II, 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meeting at Unity Presbyterian Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Shabbat 7 p.m. first and third Fridays. For information, go to templekolamisc.org or call 803-701-0149.
Temple Solel, reform congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat services are 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays in the community room of the ministry building. For information, including directions, go to templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel S.C. on Facebook or call 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, North Congress Street, York: Yard sale and barbecue, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 5 with furniture, electronics, holiday decorations, kitchen items and more. Barbecue and barbecue chicken will be sold 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Nursery provided. Family Promise ministry week, Oct. 30-Nov. 5. Special Beer and Hymns, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 3 at Ledo’s Pizza with the Chardon Polka Band of Ohio.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m., traditional, 11 a.m. Sunday, both with Holy Communion. Nursery available. Sunday school and coffee fellowship, 9:45 a.m.
METHODIST
Adnah United Methodist Church, Adnah Church Road, Rock Hill: Children’s Halloween Carnival, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 with snack, games, contests and activities. Wear your costume.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday with candy, treats, s’mores, hot dogs and hayrides Re-Ignite praise service, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the social hall.
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: UMW Holiday Pie Sale features a variety of pies. Orders to be placed by Nov. 11 with pick up Nov. 18. Place orders by calling 803-324-2455 or 803-417-0797 or email bethelrockhill@gmail.com or darnellesweatt1@gmail.com.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Hobby Club, 2 p.m. Tuesday to work on various crafts. Knit Wits, 6:30 p.m. Thursday. All skill levels welcome.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: United Methodist Men fall chicken barbecue sale, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the family life center. Whole chicken, $10; adult plates (1/2 chicken), $9; and a child’s plate (1/4 chicken), $5. Eat-in or take out. For orders, call 803-329-7787. United Methodist Women bake sale also. Worship, 8:30 a.m and 11 a.m. Sunday school, 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible study, 10 a.m. Wednesday. Youth group, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Fall festival, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 29.
Mount Harmony United Methodist Church, Ridge Road, Clover: Taste of Harmony plate sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 29 with chitterlings, fish, chicken, pigs feet and hot dog plates. Place orders at 803-831-7364.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Community supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: vegetable beef soup, cornbread or sandwich, dessert, tea or lemonade. Cost: $6 adults; $3, ages 6-10; free, ages 6 and younger. RSVP to 803-327-5779 by 8 p.m. Sunday. Combined service, 11 a.m. Oct. 30 with a covered-dish lunch after. Bring a dish and drink to share. Vendors and and gently used “Trash to Treasures” (no clothing) are being accepted for the UMW Circle 1 Fall Bazaar, Nov. 19. For information, call 803-328-5080.
Osceola United Methodist Church, Charlotte Highway, Lancaster: Fall festival, 3-7 p.m. Nov. 5 with games and food and a performance by the Hinson Girls.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Annual pumpkin patch hours are 10 a.m.-dark, Mondays-Saturdays and noon-dark Sundays through October.
Sharon United Methodist Church, Shannon Street, Sharon: Community senior social, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday with a salad lunch including chicken, tuna, congealed, pasta, potato and fruit. Desserts available.
Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: The pumpkin patch hours are 12:30-8 p.m. daily. Proceeds to youth ministries. Bible study groups for men and women meet Sunday afternoons.
NAZARENE
First Church of the Nazarene, North Jones Avenue, Rock Hill: Revival, 7 p.m. Wednesday-Oct. 29 and 10:30 a.m. Oct. 30 wit the Rev. Jon Parrish.
Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene, Harris Street, Fort Mill: Homecoming, 10:30 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Larry Spraker. Kelly and Susan Harvell will present special music. Lunch after in the family life center. Southern Gospel singing, 6 p.m. Oct. 30. Trunk or Treat, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 28 with a costume contest, treat, hot dogs, games and crafts. Free and open to the public.
Trinity Church of the Nazarene, Fire Tower Road at Taylor’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Celebration Sunday, 9 a.m. Sunday with Sunday school, worship, barbecue lunch and fall festival games and fellowship. Collecting new or gently use coats for Lesslie Elementary School through October. Ladies Quilting, 10 a.m.-noon Monday.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
Family and Friends Mass Choir of Great Falls: Fall concert honoring cancer survivors, 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at Rossville AME Zion Church, 3599 Mountain Gap Road, Richburg. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Guests include New Birth Praise Team, Brandon Robinson & GOP, Just Blessed, the Boyd Children, Canzel Cathcart and the New Hope Singer, Clifton and Clifford Boyd and Reginald Funderburke and the Anointed Temples.
Rock Hill Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Info: Call evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 9-10:30 a.m. Sundays on WRHI-FM (94.3) with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Gethsemane Church, Squire Road, Rock Hill: Annual Leadership Conference, 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. Revival, 7 p.m. Nov. 7-9 with Apostle Johnny Williams.
House of Agape, Ashton Street, Rock Hill: Fall festival, Nov. 5 with vendors, yard sale and barbecue.
Ultimate Life Church, Rubin Center Drive, Fort Mill: Carnival, 3-7 p.m. Oct. 30 with food, carnival games and rides. Free and open to the public.
PRESBYTERIAN
Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274, York: Blessing of the Animals, 10 a.m. Sunday. All animals or items that represent a pet are welcome. Children can dress up as their favorite animal. Bring pet food or old towels to donate to shelters.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Children’s Sunday school, 11:15 a.m. Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for anyone who is hungry. Info: 803-366-8223.
Filbert Presbyterian Church, Filbert Highway, York: Filbert will host David and Patti Roundtree Oct. 30 for Reformation Sunday. Roundtree is the pastor at New Covenant Church in Anderson and his wife grew up in Filbert. Sunday school at 10 a.m. with Patti sharing memories of growing up in Filbert and the founding of PCA in 1973. The Rev. Roundtree will preach at 11 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Sunday school, 10 a.m., worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. CROP Walk bake sale, 12:15 p.m. Sunday. Trunk or Treat and community blood drive, 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Hunger Outreach work day, 3 p.m. Tuesday. Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen work day, 10 a.m. Thursday. Yarns of Love, 3 p.m. Thursday. Ladies exercise class, 6 p.m. Thursday.
Grace Presbyterian Church, S.C. 160 West, Fort Mill: The Pumpkin Patch will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sundays with pumpkins and gourds of all sizes. Proceeds to the youth group. Fall festival, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30 with Trunk or Treat, games and hot dogs. Kids of all ages can dress in costumes.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Together on Wednesday, fall session through Nov. 16 with dinner at 5 p.m. and choirs and adult classes from 6-7 p.m. Music at Oakland Concert Series features the Fortunato Ensemble, 7 p.m. Nov. 5 in the sancutary. The ensemble includes D’Anna Fortunato, mezzo soprano; Peter H. Bloom, flute and Mary Jane Rupert, piano. Free and open to the public. Freewill offering accepted.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday with the Purity Bells. Dimes for Hunger collected in October. Wednesday programs, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Women’s craft night, 6 p.m. Wednesday.
WESLEYAN
Clover Wesleyan Church, Parkview Lane, Clover: Fall festival, 1-4 p.m. Oct. 29 with games, candy food, hayrides and prizes. Free and open to the community.
First Wesleyan Church, York Highway, York: Children’s Fall Festival, 5-8 p.m. Oct. 29 with games, candy, hot dogs, inflatables and hayrides.
Send Church News items to churchnews@heraldonline.com or to 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Comments