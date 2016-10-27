Church events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties for Saturday, Oct. 29

AME ZION
Cedar Grove AME Zion Church, East Chapel Road, Rock Hill: Gospel Choir will not have an anniversary Nov. 6.
ARP
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Acoustic worship, 9 a.m., traditional worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school at 10 a.m.
Tirzah ARP Church, Mount Gallant Road, York: Tirzah Fest, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 5 with sausage biscuits and coffee ($2.50) and Thanksgiving lunch ($9; take out available), vendors, baked goods and frozen casseroles.
ASSEMBLY OF GOD
Faith Assembly of God, Faith Boulevard, Rock Hill: Special presentation, “One Glorious Night,” 6 p.m. Sunday with music, dancing and drama.
BAPTIST
Black Rock Baptist Church, Old Richburg Road, Chester: Youth group presents Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Sunday, 10 a.m. Sunday. Wear Pink. Veterans will be honored Nov. 6.
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: 108th church anniversary and building fund, Nov. 6.
Calvary Baptist Church, North Jones Avenue, Rock Hill: Trunk or Treat, 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot with candy, music, games, bake sale and food.
Fellowship Baptist Church, 3330 McConnells Highway, Rock Hill: Ladies Night, 7 p.m. Nov. 11. Food and fellowship at 6. Miriam Nadler of Word of Messiah Ministries will speak.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Chester: Annual Cancer Walk, 10 a.m. Saturday; registration, 8:30-9:30. Junior Choir presents a Christian fashion show, “Kingdom Swag,” 5-8 p.m. Saturday in the multi-purpose room. Donation $5. Door prizes. Unity Sunday observance, Sunday.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Fall festival, noon -4 p.m. Saturday with rides games, food and music. Women’s fall bazaar, 9:30-2 p.m. Nov. 5 with vendors, crafts and merchandise. Youth fundraiser luncheon after worship, Nov. 6. 24 Hours of Prayer for the Nation, 7 a.m. Nov. 5-7 a.m. Nov. 6. Veterans Day service, 11 a.m. Nov. 13. Submit a photo in honor or memory of a veteran. Area veterans are invited to the service and asked to wear their uniform.
Liberty Baptist Church, Liberty Road, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Bible study, 10 a.m. Sunday. Fifth Sunday Song Service, 6 p.m. Sunday at Metropolitan AME Zion Church. Family night at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Food pantry available.
Mount Do-Well Baptist Church, U.S. 321, McConnells: Women’s Ministry will have a clothing giveaway, 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday in front of Parker’s Funeral Home, Saluda Street, Rock Hill.
Mount Prospect Baptist Church, West Black Street, Rock Hill: Youth Ministry annual Harvest Festival, 6 p.m. Sunday with Trunk or Treat, games, activities and food.
St. Luke II Baptist Church, S.C. 97, Sharon: Outreach Ministry and Potter’s House will have a food bank and clothing giveaway, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Open to the community. For information, call 8030-297-7180.
Sisk Memorial Baptist Church, Massey Street, Fort Mill: Fall festival, 4-7 p.m. Sunday with hot dogs, snacks, games, crafts, clowns and inflatables.
Trinity Baptist Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Family and Friends celebration, 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, 10:55 a.m. Sunday. Adult Bible study, Children’s and youth ministry, 6 p.m. Sunday. Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m. Monday. Youth mission groups and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. “United We Stand,” 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at Rawlinson Road Baptist Church.
CATHOLIC
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: St. Vincent DePaul Society fundraiser, 4-18 p.m. Saturday with a fall festival, Halloween carnival, spaghetti dinner and costume contest. Workshop on Catholic Bioethics and end-of-life issues, 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 5. All Saints’ Day Vigil Mass 7 p.m. Monday and Masses 6:30 a.m., 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday. All Souls’ Day Masses are 6:30 and 9 a.m. and p.m. Wednesday. The evening Mass is a special remembrance of loved ones.
St. Mary Catholic Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Rock Hill Deanery board, 9 a.m. Saturday, general meeting at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall. All Catholic women of York County are encouraged to attend. Registration, $7. All Saints Day Mass, 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday. Mass at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The Oratory, Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill: The Pentateuch of the Old Testament, at look at the first five books, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10 or 12 (same program both days). Cost, $40, lunch included.
CHURCH OF GOD
Garden Sanctuary Church of God, Cedar Street, Rock Hill: Fall festival, 4-6:30 p.m. Sunday with inflatables, petting zoo, hayrides, Trunk or Treat, pony rides, snacks. Free and open to the public. Chili dogs, chips and drinks will be for sale.
CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST
True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: The church will distribute free food at 1 p.m. Nov. 4 for anyone who needs it.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Holy Eucharist Rite I, 8 a.m., Rite II, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Vigil service for All Hallows Eve will be observed during Sunday Eucharist to celebrate light overcoming darkness, good over eveil and resurrection overcoming death. Feast of All Saints, Nov. 6.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meeting at Unity Presbyterian Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Shabbat 7 p.m. first and third Fridays. For information, go to templekolamisc.org or call 803-701-0149.
Temple Solel, reform congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat services are 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays in the community room of the ministry building. For information, including directions, go to templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel S.C. on Facebook or call 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, North Congress Street, York: Yard sale and barbecue, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 5 with furniture, electronics, holiday decorations, kitchen items and more. Barbecue and barbecue chicken will be sold 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Nursery provided. Family Promise ministry week begins 6 p.m. Sunday. Special Beer and Hymns, 6-9 p.m. Thursday. at Ledo’s Pizza with the Chardon Polka Band of Ohio.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m., traditional, 11 a.m. Sunday, both with Holy Communion. Nursery available. Sunday school and coffee fellowship, 9:45 a.m. “Under Our Skin,” book discussion, 9:45 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Thursday. Fall Festival,4:30 p.m. Sunday. Hunger Outreach, 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
METHODIST
Adnah United Methodist Church, Adnah Church Road, Rock Hill: Children’s Halloween Carnival, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday with snack, games, contests and activities. Wear your costume.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Churchwide breakfast, 8-10 a.m. Nov. 6, hosted by the UMM. The UMW will have a bake sale, also. Annual barbecue pick up, 9-11 a.m. Nov. 12. To place orders, call the church at 803-366-4637. Eastern York County Crop Walk, 3 p.m. Nov. 6. Church collecting donations for flood buckets and health kits. Re-Ignite praise service, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the social hall.
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: Halloween Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the church. Bring canned goods for Project HOPE. UMW Holiday Pie Sale features a variety of pies. Orders to be placed by Nov. 11 with pick up Nov. 18. Place orders by calling 803-324-2455 or 803-417-0797 or email bethelrockhill@gmail.com or darnellesweatt1@gmail.com.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Women’s Bible study, 10 a.m. Saturday andand 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Worship, 8:30 a.m and 11 a.m. Sunday school, 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible study, 10 a.m. Wednesday. Youth group, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mount Harmony United Methodist Church, Ridge Road, Clover: Taste of Harmony plate sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday with chitterlings, fish, chicken, pigs feet and hot dog plates. Place orders at 803-831-7364.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Community supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: beef brisket, macaroni and cheese, vegetables, dinner rolls, apple pie, tea or lemonade. Cost: $6 adults; $3, ages 6-10; free, ages 6 and younger. RSVP to 803-327-5779 by 8 p.m. Sunday. Combined service, 11 a.m. Sunday with a covered-dish lunch after. Bring a dish and drink to share. United Methodist Women fall bazaar, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 19 with breakfast, lunch, vendors, baked goods and a ‘trash to treasure’ table. Proceeds to missions.
Osceola United Methodist Church, Charlotte Highway, Lancaster: Fall festival, 3-7 p.m. Nov. 5 with games and food and a performance by the Hinson Girls.
Philadelphia United Methodist Church, Chester Highway, York: Breakfast, 7 a.m. and bazaar and bake sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 12.
Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: The pumpkin patch opens at 10 a.m. Saturday, 12:30 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. Proceeds to youth ministries. All Saints service, Nov. 6.
NAZARENE
Celebration Place Nazarene Church, Chester Highway at Flushing Drive, York: Dedication service of the new worship facility, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Lunch after.
First Church of the Nazarene, North Jones Avenue, Rock Hill: Homecoming combined service, 10 a.m. with the Rev. Jon Parrish. No evening service. Bazaar with Christmas crafts, yard sale and bake sale, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 5.
Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene, Harris Street, Fort Mill: Southern Gospel singing, 6 p.m. Sunday.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
The 39th annual Eastern York County CROP Walk will be 3 p.m. Nov. 6 beginning at the Dinkins Hall lawn at Winthrop University and walk on Oakland to downtown Rock Hill. Registration begins at 2 p.m. Returning this year is CanStruction, a competition to create sculptures out of canned goods. They will be on display at St. John’s United Methodist Church. Participants can vote on favorites from 10 am.-3 p.m. After the walk the canned good are donated to local food pantries. Local CROP walks have raised nearly $750,000 with more than $185,000 remaining with local agencies. For information on the walk, call 803-327-5640 or email winthropwesley@gmail.com. For information on CanStruction, call 803-327-3113 ext. 230 or email vkenney@stjohnsrh.org
Family and Friends Mass Choir of Great Falls: Fall concert honoring cancer survivors, 7 p.m. Saturday at Rossville AME Zion Church, 3599 Mountain Gap Road, Richburg. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Guests include New Birth Praise Team, Brandon Robinson & GOP, Just Blessed, the Boyd Children, Canzel Cathcart and the New Hope Singer, Clifton and Clifford Boyd and Reginald Funderburke and the Anointed Temples.
3M Productions presents “In My Father’s House,” an inspirational play by hosted by the Storyteller Margaret W. Caldwell, 6 p.m. Saturday at McGirt Auditorium, Crawford Road, Rock Hill. Door open at 5 p.m. Tickets, $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets available at Platinum Cuts, Saluda Street or call 803-329-3770.
Rock Hill Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Info: Call evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 9-10:30 a.m. Sundays on WRHI-FM (94.3) with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Gethsemane Church, Squire Road, Rock Hill: Revival, 7 p.m. Nov. 7-9 with Apostle Johnny Williams.
House of Agape, Ashton Street, Rock Hill: Fall festival, Nov. 5 with vendors, yard sale and barbecue.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: Fall Festival, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday. GAP and Legacy Thanksgiving meal, 2-5 p.m. Nov. 12.
Ultimate Life Church, Rubin Center Drive, Fort Mill: Carnival, 3-7 p.m. Sunday with food, carnival games and rides. Free and open to the public.
PRESBYTERIAN
Beth Shiloh Presbyterian Church, North Shiloh Road, York: Beth Shiloh and Tirzah Presbyterian churches will have a fall festival/trunk or treat, 3-6 p.m. Sunday. Free food and activities for the family.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Men of the church will be selling barbecue, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Pounds, $10; plates, $8 and sandwiches, $4.50. Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Children’s Sunday school, 11:15 a.m. Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for anyone who is hungry. Info: 803-366-8223.
Filbert Presbyterian Church, Filbert Highway, York: Filbert will host David and Patti Rountree Sunday for Reformation Sunday. Rountree is the pastor at New Covenant Church in Anderson and his wife grew up in Filbert. Sunday school at 10 a.m. with Patti sharing memories of growing up in Filbert and the founding of PCA in 1973. The Rev. Rountree will preach at 11 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Sunday school, 10 a.m., worship, 11 a.m. Sunday with Kirkin’ O’ the Tartans. Ladies exercise group, 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday. Yarns of Love, 3 p.m. Thursday.
Grace Presbyterian Church, S.C. 160 West, Fort Mill: Fall festival, 4-6 p.m. Sunday with Trunk or Treat, games and hot dogs. Kids of all ages can dress in costumes.
Hermon Presbyterian Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Gospel Choir annivesary party, 3 p.m. Sunday featuring Hermon’s Kids for Christ and Stephanie Moore lyrical dancer and Aces Dance Co.
Oakdale Presbyterian Church, S.C. 55 West, Clover: Annual Harvest Sale, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 5 with hash plates, hamburgers, cakes and pies. Hash can be bought in bulk. Gospel singing at 2 p.m. with the Riverside Boys and the Hamptons. Proceeds to the building fund.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday with hamburgers, hot dogs and fixings. There will be games. Wear a non-scary costume. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Friendship Fellowship, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday. Lunch and program on the church quilt ministry, $5. Music at Oakland Concert Series features the Fortunato Ensemble, 7 p.m. Nov. 5 in the sancutary. The ensemble includes D’Anna Fortunato, mezzo soprano; Peter H. Bloom, flute and Mary Jane Rupert, piano. Free and open to the public. Freewill offering accepted. Together on Wednesday, fall session through Nov. 16 with dinner at 5 p.m. and choirs and adult classes from 6-7 p.m.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Men’s breakfast, 8 a.m. Sunday. Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Dimes for Hunger collected in October. Wednesday programs, 6 p.m. Wednesday.
WESLEYAN
Clover Wesleyan Church, Parkview Lane, Clover: Fall festival, 1-4 p.m. Saturday with games, candy food, hayrides and prizes. Free and open to the community.
First Wesleyan Church, York Highway, York: Children’s Fall Festival, 5-8 p.m. Saturday with games, candy, hot dogs, inflatables and hayrides.
Send Church News items to churchnews@heraldonline.com or to 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Comments