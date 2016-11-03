Church events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties for Saturday, Nov. 5

AME ZION
Foundation AME Zion Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Annual barbecue, 11 a.m. Nov. 11-12. Deliveries available on some orders. To place orders call Tinnie Moore at 803-322-3835.
O’Zion AME Zion Church, Hamilton Road, Charlotte: Veterans service, 11 a.m. Nov. 13. Gifts to all veterans.
ARP
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Acoustic worship, 9 a.m., traditional worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Election Day prayer time, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Foundations for the family, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m. and traditional, 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Nursery available. Club at the Creek, 2:30-5 p.m. Thursday for kindergarten-fifth grade. Organ concert, 4 p.m. Nov. 13 with Lenora Morrow Jeffcoat. Operation Christmas Child packing party, 6 p.m. Nov. 13.
Tirzah ARP Church, Mount Gallant Road, York: Tirzah Fest, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday with sausage biscuits and coffee ($2.50) and Thanksgiving lunch ($9; take out available), vendors, baked goods and frozen casseroles.
BAPTIST
Black Rock Baptist Church, Old Richburg Road, Chester: Veterans will be honored Sunday.
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Church anniversary and building fund day, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. James Williams.
Fellowship Baptist Church, 3330 McConnells Highway, Rock Hill: Ladies Night, 7 p.m. Nov. 11. Food and fellowship at 6. Miriam Nadler of Word of Messiah Ministries will speak.
First Baptist Church, Chester Highway, McConnells: Fall bazaar, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 19 with crafts, bake sale, hot dog plates.
Flint Hill Baptist Church, Flint Hill Street, Rock Hill: Missionary Society annual celebration, noon, Saturday.
Great Joy Baptist Church, U.S. 321, McConnells: Annual Women’s Day service, 10 a.m. Nov. 13.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill:Women’s fall bazaar, 9:30-2 p.m. Saturday with vendors, crafts and merchandise. Youth fundraiser luncheon after worship, Sunday. 24 Hours of Prayer for the Nation, 7 a.m. Saturday-7 a.m. Sunday. Veterans Day service, 11 a.m. Nov. 13. Submit a photo in honor or memory of a veteran. Area veterans are invited to the service and asked to wear their uniform. Operation Christmas Child shoe boxes due Nov. 16.
Liberty Baptist Church, Liberty Road, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Liberty Kids and Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Women’s World Day of Prayer, Nov. 7 at the association office. Food pantry available.
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Hampton Street, Rock Hill: Youth Empowerment, 2-5 p.m. Nov. 12 with Minister Latoya McDonald.
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Dunlap Roddey Road, Rock Hill: Craft and yard sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 12. Tables, $20. For information or to get a table, call Leroy Crockett at 410-556-5938 or 443-742-9329.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: United We Stand concert, 6 p.m. Saturday with prayers for the community, state and nation.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: United We Stand, 6 p.m. Saturday at Rawlinson Road Baptist Church. Worship, 10:55 a.m. Sunday. Adult Bible study, Children’s and youth ministry, 6 p.m. Sunday. Youth mission groups and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
CATHOLIC
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Canned goods needed for Thanksgiving dinner for shut-ins and soup kitchen: green beans, sweet potatoes, corn, peas, gravy and cranberry sauce. “How do you Raise a Virtuous Child?,” 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. The St. Anne’s Council of the Knights of Columbus is hosting a Chicken for Charity Diner, 3-6:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at the St. Anne Parrish Center. The event, catered by FATZ Restaurant, will feature Calabash Chicken with green beans, mashed potatoes, poppy seed rolls, banana pudding and tea. Tickets are $10.Council Knights have tickets or call 803-366-5659. Proceeds go to the Columbus Hope Foundation to support children with physical and intellectual disabilities. Eighty-five percent stays in Rock Hill the remainder is used within South Carolina.
The Oratory, Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill: The Pentateuch of the Old Testament, at look at the first five books, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10 or 12 (same program both days). Cost, $40, lunch included.
CHRISTIAN
Rock Hill Christian Church, Museum Road, Rock Hill: Benefit concert with Donna Ritter of Sharon and Mike Capps, 2 p.m. Nov. 13. Love offering for their sister Michelle Hall who is battling stage four cancer.
CHURCH OF GOD
Celriver Church of God, Celriver Road, Rock Hill: 65th Homecoming anniversary, 10 a.m. Nov. 13 with the Rev. Terry Scruggs. Music and dinner after worship. Members, former members and friends invited.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Holy Eucharist Rite I, 8 a.m., Rite II, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Baptism during 10:30 service. Feast of All Saints, Sunday. Evensong with music, 4:30 p.m. Sunday with a soup dinner after and donations accepted for the Pilgrimage Class Urban Adventure.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meeting at Unity Presbyterian Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Shabbat 7 p.m. first and third Fridays. For information, go to templekolamisc.org or call 803-701-0149.
Temple Solel, reform congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat services are 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays in the community room of the ministry building. For information, including directions, go to templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel S.C. on Facebook or call 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, North Congress Street, York: Yard sale and barbecue, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday with furniture, electronics, holiday decorations, kitchen items and more. Barbecue and barbecue chicken will be sold 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Nursery provided. Hunger Outreach meal preparation and delivery, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 13.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m., traditional, 11 a.m. Sunday, both with Holy Communion. Nursery available. Sunday school and coffee fellowship, 9:45 a.m. Generations in Faith luncheon, 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Family Promise guests Sunday-Nov. 13.
METHODIST
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Churchwide breakfast, 8-10 a.m. Sunday, hosted by the UMM. The UMW will have a bake sale, also. Annual barbecue pick up, 9-11 a.m. Nov. 12. To place orders, call the church at 803-366-4637. Eastern York County Crop Walk, 3 p.m. Sunday. Re-Ignite praise service, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the social hall.
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: UMW Holiday Pie Sale features a variety of pies. Orders to be placed by Friday with pick up Nov. 18. Place orders by calling 803-324-2455 or 803-417-0797 or email bethelrockhill@gmail.com or darnellesweatt1@gmail.com.
Clover First United Methodist Church, Bethel Street, Clover: Afternoon of Music, “Bach to Liebermann,” 3 p.m. Nov. 13 with John Austin King on piano and Alex Wilson on organ.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Women’s Bible study, 10 a.m. Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. All Saints Sunday, 11 a.m. Sunday. Gold Diggers, 10 a.m. Tuesday.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Worship, 8:30 a.m and 11 a.m. Sunday school, 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible study, 10 a.m. Wednesday. Youth group, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Best Years Fellowship, seniors soup, sandwich and bingo lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Community supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, tea or lemonade. Cost: $6 adults; $3, ages 6-10; free, ages 6 and younger. RSVP to 803-327-5779 by 8 p.m. Sunday. Proceeds to youth missions. United Methodist Women fall bazaar, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 19 with breakfast, lunch, vendors, baked goods and a ‘trash to treasure’ table. Proceeds to missions.
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, Smithford Road, Hickory Grove: First Sunday Holiday Lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday. Eat in or take out. To-go menu: turkey, ham, cornbread dressing, rice, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls and pound cake. Plates are $10 adults, $4 age 10 and younger. Eat-in or take out. All take-out plates, $10. Proceeds to missions. No lunch in December.
Osceola United Methodist Church, Charlotte Highway, Lancaster: Fall festival, 3-7 p.m. Saturday with games and food and a performance by the Hinson Girls.
Philadelphia United Methodist Church, Chester Highway, York: Breakfast, 7 a.m. and bazaar and bake sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 12.
Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: All Saints service, Sunday. Members are invited to honor loved ones who have passed. Youth basketball registration and information meeting, 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Cost is $20; includes T-shirt. Collecting ladies toiletries for Safe Passage.
NAZARENE
First Church of the Nazarene, North Jones Avenue, Rock Hill: Bazaar with Christmas crafts, yard sale and bake sale, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Trinity Church of the Nazarene, Fire Tower Road at Taylor’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Honoring Veterans, 10 a.m. Sunday.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
The 39th annual Eastern York County CROP Walk will be 3 p.m. Sunday beginning at the Dinkins Hall lawn at Winthrop University and walk on Oakland to downtown Rock Hill. Registration begins at 2 p.m. Returning this year is CanStruction, a competition to create sculptures out of canned goods. They will be on display at St. John’s United Methodist Church. Participants can vote on favorites from 10 am.-3 p.m. After the walk the canned good are donated to local food pantries. Local CROP walks have raised nearly $750,000 with more than $185,000 remaining with local agencies. For information on the walk, call 803-327-5640 or email winthropwesley@gmail.com. For information on CanStruction, call 803-327-3113 ext. 230 or email vkenney@stjohnsrh.org
Rock Hill Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Info: Call evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 9-10:30 a.m. Sundays on WRHI-FM (94.3) with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Gethsemane Church, Squire Road, Rock Hill: Revival, 7 p.m. Nov. 7-9 with Apostle Johnny Williams.
Higher Ground Church, Possum Hollow Road, Indian Land: Heritage Quartet in concert, 11 a.m. Nov. 20.
House of Agape, Ashton Street, Rock Hill: Fall festival, Saturday with vendors, yard sale and barbecue.
Lion of Judah Next Level Ministry, meeting at 914 Odgen Road, Rock Hill: Brandon Mingo will speak 4 p.m. Nov. 13 and Pastor Sharon Mingo will speak 4 p.m. Nov. 27
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: GAP and Legacy Thanksgiving meal, 2-5 p.m. Nov. 12. TRUTH youth, 7 p.m. Wednesday for ages 14-20. Power Surge junior youth and Glory Kids, 10:15 p.m. Sunday.
PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS
Landmark Pentecostal Holiness Church, Lancaster: 35th annual B&B Craft Show, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 26 at Springdale Recreation Center, South Plantation Road. More than 50 vendors will display crafts, give, jewelry, potter and art. Door prizes every hour. Santa pictures, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Homemade vegetable soup, cornbread and hot dogs for sale. For information, call 803-287-2667. Bring non perishable food donations for HOPE of Lancaster and KARE of Kershaw.
PRESBYTERIAN
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Children’s Sunday school, 11:15 a.m. Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for anyone who is hungry. Info: 803-366-8223.
First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Sunday school, 10 a.m., worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. CROP Walk, 3 p.m. Sunday. Ladies exercise group, 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Gaston room. Yarns of Love, 3 p.m. Thursday, church parlor. King’s Counterpoint Ensemble of Charleston performs 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Oakdale Presbyterian Church, S.C. 55 West, Clover: Annual Harvest Sale, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday with hash plates, hamburgers, cakes and pies. Hash can be bought in bulk. Gospel singing at 2 p.m. with the Riverside Boys and the Hamptons. Proceeds to the building fund.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Music at Oakland Concert Series features the Fortunato Ensemble, 7 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary. The ensemble includes D’Anna Fortunato, mezzo soprano; Peter H. Bloom, flute and Mary Jane Rupert, piano. Free and open to the public. Freewill offering accepted. Together on Wednesday, fall session through Nov. 16 with dinner at 5 p.m. and choirs and adult classes from 6-7 p.m. NAMI, general education meeting and support groups meet 6:15 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday. Giving Thanks preschool luncheon, Nov. 13 after 11 a.m. service. Ordination and Installations service for Landon Dillard, 3 p.m. Nov. 13. Reception after. Family Hoops Night, 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 for ages kindergarten-fifth grade.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Dimes for Hunger collected in October. Wednesday programs, 6 p.m. Wednesday.
WESLEYAN
Clover Wesleyan Church, Parkview Lane, Clover: Free coats and pinto bean supper, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 11. Coats, sweaters and blankets will be given away. Free Thanksgiving supper, 4-8 p.m. Nov. 19 with turkey, ham and all the fixings. Both open to the community.
