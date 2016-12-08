Church events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties for Saturday, Dec. 10

AME ZION
Foundation AME Zion Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: New pastor, the Rev. Raphael Gadson, will be welcomed at 2 p.m. Sunday. Fourth annual toy give away, 1-3 p.m. Dec. 18 to give away toys and bicycles. There will be games for children and snacks.
St. James AME Zion Church, Church Street, Hickory Grove: Annual Usher Board program, 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
ARP
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Acoustic worship, 9 a.m., traditional worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Foundations for the family, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m. and traditional, 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Nursery available. Club at the Creek, 2:30-5 p.m. Thursday for kindergarten-fifth grade. Christmas Festival concert, 6 p.m. Sunday featuring all the choirs. Reception after.
ASSEMBLY OF GOD
Faith Assembly, Faith Boulevard, Rock Hill: Children’s musical, “Fact or Fiction,” 6 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
BAPTIST
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Community Outreach with a free holiday dinner and toy, clothing and food give away, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 21 in the fellowship hall. Sponsored by Camp High Hopes, Liberty Hill AME Zion, Nazareth and Boyd Hill Baptist churches.
Calvary Baptist Church, North Jones Avenue, Rock Hill: Sunday. Lord’s Supper, 6 p.m. Sunday. Calvary Praise Choir presents “Christmas! We Remember, Rejoice, Worship,” 6 p.m. Dec. 18.
Cross Road Baptist Church, Eden Terrace, Rock Hill: Senior Saints celebration, 1-3 p.m. Saturday food, fun and fellowship.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Chester: Youth Day, Dec. 11 with the Rev. Clark A. Brown.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Angel Tree gifts due Dec. 14. Christmas musical, 6 p.m. Dec. 17 and 11 a.m. Dec. 18. Social hour after the performance Dec. 18. Bring finger foods. Men’s ministry is collecting non perishable food items for needy families.
Liberty Baptist Church, Liberty Road, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Liberty Kids and Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Mission march, Sunday. Food pantry available. Christmas program, 6 p.m. Dec. 18.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, McConnells: Annual Friends and Family Day, 10 a.m. Sunday.
NewKirk Baptist Church, Museum Road, Rock Hill: Doughnuts and photos with Santa, 4-6 p.m. Sunday. Christmas cantata “Come and Behold Him,” 10:45 a.m. Dec. 18.
Oakdale Baptist Church, Rock Hill: Live Nativity scene, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday-Dec 17 in front of Academy Sports off Dave Lyle Boulevard. The scene, with narration and music, repeats every 30 minutes.
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Dunlap Roddey Road, Rock Hill: Together as One Hymn Choir rehearsal, 7 p.m. Tuesday. All member should be present. Tommy Simpson’s 32nd annual Christmas Benefit program, 6 p.m. Sunday with Roy and Soul Saviors, Stars of Zion, Choirs of Pleasant Ridge, Cross Road and Boyd Hill and two special groups.
Second Baptist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Christmas special with The Hinson Girls, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 18. Covered-dish lunch after.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Sanctuary choir presents “Christmas! We Remember, Rejoice, Worship,” 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Worship, 10:55 a.m. Sunday. Youth mission groups and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
CATHOLIC
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Day of Reconciliation, Wednesday. Priest available for confession from 7:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. St. Anne School second, third and fourth grades present Christmas programs, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Oratory, Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill: Men’s retreat, “Man, Be Better,” 9:30 am.-2 p.m. Jan. 7 with liturgy and lunch. Cost, $35. Winter film series, 7 p.m. Mondays Jan. 9-30. Preregistration required. Donations accepted.
CHURCH OF GOD
Garden Sanctuary Church of God, Cedar Street, Rock Hill: Interactive “Trip to Bethlehem,” 5 p.m. Dec. 18 with a skit, a trip to the city with stories and crafts and a visit to the marketplace with food. The event ends at the Nativity. Free and open to the community.
CHURCH OF GOD
IN CHRIST
True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Sunday worship, 11:30 a.m. Christmas program, “’Tis the Reason to Jolly: Ringing in Christmas Around the World,” 5 p.m. Dec. 18.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Third Sunday in Advent. Holy Eucharist Rite I, 8 a.m., Rite II, 10:30 a.m. Women’s retreat bake sale in the parish hall after both services.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meeting at Unity Presbyterian Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Shabbat 7 p.m. first and third Fridays. For information, go to templekolamisc .org or call 803-701-0149.
Temple Solel, reform congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat services are 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays in the community room of the ministry building. For information, including directions, go to templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel S.C. on Facebook or call 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, North Congress Street, York: The Rev. Charles Aurand will have his lighted village and model trains on display, 4-8 p.m. Dec. 26-30 in the John A. Farris fellowship hall. Admission is a canned food item to be be donated to PATH and Tender Hearts. Among the trains in the display are the the pastor’s first Lionel train set from 1959, a replica of the 1958 “girls pink train set” and a Southern Railroad Crescent Train.
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Nursery provided. Hunger Outreach program, 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday. Advent family program, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Food gifts will be collected and delivered to Family Promise.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Christmas Music Festival, 8:30 and 11 a.m. with Holy Communion. Nursery provided. Sunday school and coffee fellowship, 9:45 a.m.
METHODIST
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Christmas cantata, “Canticle of Joy,” 4 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Christmas caroling, 3:20 p.m Dec. 18. Children’s Christmas program, Dec. 18 after a spaghetti dinner at 5:30 p.m. Love offering for camper scholarships accepted. Re-Ignite praise service, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the social hall.
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: Christmas cantata, 11:15 a.m. Sunday with a Christmas gathering after. Light refreshments.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Christmas cantata, 11 a.m. Sunday.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Discovery Bible study class begins a study on the book of Acts, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Youth group, 5 p.m. Sunday. Chronic pain support group, 6:30 p.m. Monday. Open group.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Worship, 8:30 a.m and 11 a.m. Sunday school, 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible study, 10 a.m. Wednesday. Youth group, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Community supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: fried chicken, rice and gravy, green beans, biscuits, dessert, tea or lemonade. Cost: $6 adults; $3, ages 6-10; free, ages 6 and younger. RSVP to 803-327-5779 by 9 a.m. Monday.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Journey to Bethlehem, a walk through interactive pageant of the Living Christmas story, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday and 11. Ride through available for those with disabilities. Free and open to the public. Taize worship and Communion, noon Wednesdays through Dec. 21. Children’s choir and handbells Christmas carol program, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Supper at 5:45. Reservations at 803-327-3113. Lessons and Carols, 9 a.m. Dec. 18 in the Core and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. No First Light worship. The Alternative Giving Christmas Program provides a list of gifts by participating charity at a range of price points. Stop by the church office to participate.
Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: Cookie Walk, 9 a.m. Saturday. Boxes to fill are $6. This year’s event includes a decorating station for children.
NAZARENE
Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene, Harris Street, Fort Mill: Breakfast with Santa, 9 a.m. Saturday in the family life center featuring crafts, Santa will tell the story of the real meaning of Christmas and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures. Free and open to the public. Children’s Christmas program, “Shepherd, Sheep and a Savior,” 6 p.m. Dec. 18. Youth will present a short program after. Refreshments in the family life center.
Trinity Church of the Nazarene, Fire Tower Road at Taylor’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Ladies Christmas dinner, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Children’s Christmas musical, 10 a.m. Dec. 18. Sanctuary Choir Christmas musical, 6 p.m. Dec. 18.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
Rock Hill Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Info: Call evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on WRHI-FM (94.3) with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Agape International Ministries, The Well, South Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Campaign to collect shoes for Haiti and other international countries. Bring shoes to the church through Jan. 1. For information, call Deborah Tulay at 803-326-0421.
Gethsemane Church, Squire Road, Rock Hill: ADA Ministry presents Diving Healing, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 17. Light lunch served. 18th church anniversary, 3 p.m. Dec. 18 with Bishop Herbert Crump.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: TRUTH youth, 7 p.m. Wednesday for ages 14-20. Power Surge junior youth and Glory Kids, 10:15 p.m. Sunday. Special Christmas services, 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Dec. 18.
PRESBYTERIAN
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Children’s Sunday school, 11:15 a.m. Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for anyone who is hungry. Info: 803-366-8223.
First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Sunday school, 10 a.m., worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Ladies exercise group, 6:30 p.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Thursday.
Grace Presbyterian Church, S.C. 160 West, Fort Mill: Grace Notes Choir presents, “Let There be Christmas,” 7 p.m. Sunday. Longest Night service, 5 p.m. Dec. 18.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Third Sunday of Advent Lessons and Carols and Joy Gift offering, 8:45 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Joy Gift luncheon and Agape bake sale, noon in the activity center. NAMI support groups, 6:15 Wednesday and Dec. 27. Open education meeting, 7:30 Dec. 27. For information go to nami.org/sites/NAMIPiedmontTri-county. Holiday Healing Service, 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church in the sanctuary. The holidays aren’t joy and light for everyone. Sadness and grief, family tensions, job concerns, and other issues can make celebrating difficult. Churches, as always, face challenges that only God can meet. And, enduring the fall election has taken its toll on our divided country. Our whole world is in a time of uncertainty and unrest. On the longest night of the year, come lay down your burdens and lift up your prayers. Find healing and hope through music, prayer, Scripture, candles, and time for quiet reflection. Gather with others to be reminded that God is here in our messy world, offering comfort and peace in the midst of a suffering world.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. with the Purity Bells. Sandlappers Singers concert, 4 p.m. Sunday with donations to the Chester Ministerial Food Pantry. Children’s Christmas program, 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, India Hook Road, Rock Hill: Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University will be offered in January. The nine-week classes will be 5:30 p.m. Sundays beginning Jan. 15 and 6 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Jan. 18 in room 114 Westminster Hall. Cost is $100 with scholarships available. For information, call the church at 803-366-3107 or Dennis Hamric at 803-487-4330. The first lesson is open to anyone at no charge. Child care available on Wednesdays.
