Church events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties for Saturday, Dec. 17

Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church, Stringfellow Road, Chester: Men’s Choir Christmas concert, 2 p.m. Sunday. Area males choirs and singer are invited.
Foundation AME Zion Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Fourth annual toy give away, 1-3 p.m. Sunday to give away toys and bicycles. There will be games for children and snacks.
Indian Hill AME Zion Church, Barberville Road, Fort Mill: Welcome for the new pastor, the Rev. Dorene Annette Boular, 2 p.m. Sunday, sponsored by the Stewardess Board.
O’Zion AME Zion Church, Hamilton Road, Charlotte: The Men of O’Zion Choir will sing during 10 a.m. worship for the fourth Sunday of Advent.
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Service of Lessons and Carols, 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school, 10 a.m. Just Joy Christmas worship, 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m. and traditional, 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Nursery available. Christmas Eve candlelight service Communion service, 6 p.m. Dec. 24. Organ prelude at 5:30 p.m.
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Sanctuary Choir Christmas concert, 5 p.m. Sunday. Watch night service 10 p.m.-midnight Dec. 31. Community Outreach with a free holiday dinner and toy, clothing and food give away, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday in the fellowship hall. Sponsored by Camp High Hopes, Liberty Hill AME Zion, Nazareth and Boyd Hill Baptist churches.
Calvary Baptist Church, North Jones Avenue, Rock Hill: Sunday. Lord’s Supper, 6 p.m. Sunday. Calvary Praise Choir presents “Christmas! We Remember, Rejoice, Worship,” 6 p.m. Sunday. Christmas at Calvary, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25. No afternoon or evening services.
Cross Road Baptist Church, Eden Terrace, Rock Hill: Christmas program and fellowship, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Ebenezer Baptist Church, South Herlong Avenue, Rock Hill: Youth Department leads worship, 10 a.m. Sunday. Youth Christmas programat 1 p.m. Watch Night service, 10 p.m. Dec. 31 Breakfast after the service. 125th annivesary service, Jan. 22.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Chester: Regular morning service, 10:20 a.m. Dec. 25. Church in Study at 9 a.m. and Church in Devotion at 10 a.m.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Angel Tree gifts due Dec. 14. Christmas musical, 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. Social hour after the performance Sunday. Bring finger foods. Men’s ministry is collecting non perishable food items for needy families.
Liberty Baptist Church, Liberty Road, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Christmas program, 6 p.m. Sunday. Christmas worship, 11 a.m. Dec. 25. Only service. Food pantry available.
Mount Do-Well Baptist Church, U.S. 321, McConnells: Christmas program after morning worship Sunday. Annual Christmas Gospel Extravaganza, 5 p.m. Sunday.
Mount Prospect Baptist Church, West Black Street, Rock Hill: Family and Friends Day, Sunday. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday school. Christmas dinner after worship. Youth Ministry Christmas play, 11:15 a.m. Dec. 25 with Sunday school at 10 a.m. Watch Night service, 11 p.m. Dec. 31 with fellowship at 10 p.m.
NewKirk Baptist Church, Museum Road, Rock Hill: Christmas cantata “Come and Behold Him,” 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
Oakdale Baptist Church, Rock Hill: Live Nativity scene, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday in front of Academy Sports off Dave Lyle Boulevard. The scene, with narration and music, repeats every 30 minutes.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: Christmas Eve candlelight service with carols and the Good News of Christ, 5 p.m. Dec. 24.
Right Direction Baptist Church, Cestrain Square, Chester: The Anointed Women of God New Year’s Eve praise party, 6 p.m. Dec. 31. Free gifts.
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Christmas worship, 9 a.m. Dec. 25. Watch Night service, 10 p.m. Dec. 31.
Second Baptist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Christmas special with The Hinson Girls, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Covered-dish lunch after. Main course provided. Christmas Day service, 10 a.m. Dec. 25. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Jan. 1.
Trinity Baptist Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Hymn Choir Workshop, 9 a.m. Saturday in the church annex.
Union Baptist Church, Ratchford Road, Filbert: Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University will be offered 6 p.m. beginning Jan. 22. For information, contact the church.
Union Baptist Church, S.C. 274 at Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Union Gospel Singers Reunion Choir rehearsal, 7 p.m. Dec. 29. All former members invited.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, 10:55 a.m. Sunday. Children’s Christmas program, “Star of Wonder,” 6 p.m. Sunday. Christmas party after.
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: St. Anne School band and choir performance, 7 p.m. Monday. Christmas Vigil Masses, 4 and 7 p.m. and midnight Dec. 24 (Spanish Mass at 9 p.m. and Vietnamese Mass, 7:25 p.m. at The Oratory). Christmas Day Masses, 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25 with Spanish Mass at 12:30 p.m. Mary, Mother of God New Year’s Vigil, 5:30 p.m. (English) and 7:25 p.m (Vietnamese) Dec. 31. New Year’s Day Masses, regular Sunday schedule, Jan. 1.
The Oratory, Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill: Men’s retreat, “Man, Be Better,” 9:30 am.-2 p.m. Jan. 7 with liturgy and lunch. Cost, $35. Winter film series, 7 p.m. Mondays Jan. 9-30. Preregistration required. Donations accepted.
Garden Sanctuary Church of God, Cedar Street, Rock Hill: Interactive “Trip to Bethlehem,” 5 p.m. Sunday with a skit, a trip to the city with stories and crafts and a visit to the marketplace with food. The event ends at the Nativity. Free and open to the community.
True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Sunday worship, 11:30 a.m. Christmas program, “’Tis the Reason to Jolly: Ringing in Christmas Around the World,” 5 p.m. Sunday. Toys will given away after the program. Christmas service, 6:30 a.m. Dec. 25. Only service for the day. Watch Night Service, 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Fireworks show after.
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Fourth Sunday in Advent. Holy Eucharist Rite I, 8 a.m., Rite II, 10:30 a.m. with Advent Christmas pageant. Dec. 24 Feast of the Nativity, 4 p.m. Holy Eucharist with musical prelude at 3:30 p.m. and Festival Choral Eucharist, 11 p.m. and muscial prelude at 10:30 p.m. Christmas Day, 10:30 a.m. Holy Eucharist (no music).
Temple Kol Ami, meeting at Unity Presbyterian Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Shabbat 7 p.m. first and third Fridays. For information, go to templekolamisc .org or call 803-701-0149.
Temple Solel, reform congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat services are 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays in the community room of the ministry building. For information, including directions, go to templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel S.C. on Facebook or call 803-619-9707.
Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, North Congress Street, York: The Rev. Charles Aurand will have his lighted village and model trains on display, 4-8 p.m. Dec. 26-30 in the John A. Farris fellowship hall. Admission is a canned food item to be be donated to PATH and Tender Hearts. Among the trains in the display are the the pastor’s first Lionel train set from 1959, a replica of the 1958 “girls pink train set” and a Southern Railroad Crescent Train.
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Nursery provided. Advent family program, “A Silent Night,” 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Food gifts will be collected and delivered to Family Promise. Christmas Eve worship, 6 and 11 p.m. Dec. 24.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m., traditional, 11 a.m. Sunday, both with Holy Communion. Nursery available. Sunday school and coffee fellowship, 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Longest Night Service with Holy Communion and hymn singing, 6:30 p.m., Wednesday. Christmas eve worship, children’s service, 4 p.m., contemporary service, 6 p.m. and traditional service, 8 p.m., all with Holy Communion and candle lighting, Dec. 24. Christmas Day worship, 10 a.m. with Lessons and Carols Dec. 25.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Christmas caroling, 3:20 p.m Sunday. Children’s Christmas program, Sunday after a spaghetti dinner at 5:30 p.m. Love offering for camper scholarships accepted. Re-Ignite praise service, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the social hall.
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: Christmas Eve service, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24. Christmas worship, 11:15 a.m. Dec. 25. Soup kitchen opens Jan. 5.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Discovery Bible study class begins a study on the book of Acts, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Christmas cantata, “Infant Holy, Infant Lowly, 11 a.m. Sunday. Youth group, 5 p.m. Sunday. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 11 p.m. Dec. 24
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Children’s program, “Follow the Star,” 6 p.m. Saturday. Christmas cantata, “Breath of Heaven,” 11 a.m. Sunday (early service 8:30 a.m.). Covered-dish lunch with special guest, noon Sunday. Christmas Eve candlelight services, noon and 7 p.m. Dec. 24. Christmas Day worship, 10 a.m. Dec. 25. (Only service.)
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Community supper resumes Jan. 11.
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, Smithford Road, Hickory Grove: First Sunday Lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 1. Eat in or take out. To-go menu: roasted pork loin, chicken strips, brown rice, macaroni and cheese, green beans, slaw, rolls and pound cake. Plates are $10 adults, $4 age 10 and younger. Eat-in or take out. All take-out plates, $10. Proceeds to missions.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Taize worship and Communion, noon Wednesdays through Wednesday. Lessons and Carols, 9 a.m. Sunday in the Core and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. No First Light worship. The Alternative Giving Christmas Program provides a list of gifts by participating charity at a range of price points. Stop by the church office to participate. Blue Christmas service, 7 p.m. Wednesday, a meditative service for remembering and sharing hurt with God and preparing for the coming of Christ. Christmas Eve candlelight Communion services, 5 and 7 p.m Dec. 24. No nursery. Christmas Day worship, 11 a.m. Dec. 25. Children can wear their pajamas and a bring a toy to receive a blessing.
Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: Chancel Choir cantata, “A Celetic Christmas Celebration, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Quilting ministry, 2 p.m. Monday. Reading Circle to discuss “The Rainbow Comes and Goes,” Dec. 26.
Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene, Harris Street, Fort Mill: Children’s Christmas program, “Shepherd, Sheep and a Savior,” 6 p.m. Sunday. Youth will present a short program after. Refreshments in the family life center.
Trinity Church of the Nazarene, Fire Tower Road at Taylor’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Children’s Christmas musical, 10 a.m. Sunday. Sanctuary Choir Christmas musical, 6 p.m. Sunday.
Rock Hill Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Info: Call evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on WRHI-FM (94.3) with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Agape International Ministries, The Well, South Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Campaign to collect shoes for Haiti and other international countries. Bring shoes to the church through Jan. 1. For information, call Deborah Tulay at 803-326-0421. Food giveaway, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at All 4 One, 211 S. Charlotte Ave., Rock Hill, sponsored by the Eden Community Development Corp. and The Well.
Gethsemane Church, Squire Road, Rock Hill: ADA Ministry presents Diving Healing, 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Light lunch served. 18th church anniversary, 3 p.m. Sunday with Bishop Herbert Crump. Christmas Day worship, 10 a.m. Dec. 25 (only service). New Year’s Eve service, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 31. New Year’s Day worship, 10 a.m. Jan. 1 (only service).
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: TRUTH youth, 7 p.m. Wednesday for ages 14-20. Power Surge junior youth and Glory Kids, 10:15 p.m. Sunday. Special Christmas services, 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Christmas service, 10:15 a.m. Dec. 25 (only service). New Year’s Day service, 10:15 a.m. Jan. 1 (only service).
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Children’s Sunday school, 11:15 a.m. Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for anyone who is hungry. Info: 803-366-8223.
First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Sunday school, 10 a.m., worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Ladies exercise group, 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday. Disciple IV class, 9:15 .m. Tuesday, Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen, Thursday at St. Mary’s, Crawford Road. Yarns of Love, 3 p.m. Thursday. Christmas Eve candlelight and Communion Service, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24.
Grace Presbyterian Church, S.C. 160 West, Fort Mill: Longest Night service, 5 p.m. Sunday. Family Christmas Eve service, 5 p.m. Dec. 24 with the children’s choir, Christmas story, hymns, candles and communion. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 9 p.m. with special music hymns, mediation and communion. No nursery.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Fourth Sunday of Advent worship at 8:45 and 11 a.m. Sunday Holiday Healing Service, 7 p.m. Wednesday at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church in the sanctuary. The holidays aren’t joy and light for everyone. Sadness and grief, family tensions, job concerns, and other issues can make celebrating difficult. Gather with others to be reminded that God is here in our messy world, offering comfort and peace in the midst of a suffering world. Family candlelight Christmas Eve services, 5 p.m. Dec. 24 and 11 p.m. Candlelight Communion service with musical prelude at 11 p.m. Combined Christmas service, 11 a.m. Dec. 25. No Sunday school. Offices closed Dec. 23 and 26.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Bible study will meet for lunch Tuesday. Christmas Eve candlelight and Communion service, 7 p.m. Dec. 24.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, India Hook Road, Rock Hill: Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University will be offered in January. The nine-week classes will be 5:30 p.m. Sundays beginning Jan. 15 and 6 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Jan. 18 in room 114 Westminster Hall. Cost is $100 with scholarships available. For information, call the church at 803-366-3107 or Dennis Hamric at 803-487-4330. The first lesson is open to anyone at no charge. Child care available on Wednesdays.
Woodlawn Presbyterian Church, Sharon: Christmas Eve candlelight and Communion serivce, 6 p.m. Dec. 24.
First Wesleyan Church, York Highway, York: Santa at the Cross, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.
