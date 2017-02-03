Church events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties for Saturday, Feb. 3

AME ZION
Foundation AME Zion Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Men on Mission will host its annual Valentine’s Day Ball, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the church. Admission is $25 and includes dinner, dancing and comedy. The FAKC Closet is open noon-2 p.m. the first and third Wednesday each month for those who need non perishable items. For information, call 803-329-4343.
New Home AME Zion Church, Charlotte Highway, York: Chinese auction, noon Saturday. Tickets available at the door. Drop time, 11 a.m.
Rehoboth AME Zion Church, S.C. 9, Chester: Male Choir annual program, 5 p.m. Saturday. Public invited.
St. James AME Zion Church, Church Street, Hickory Grove: Football jersey day, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12. Wear your favorite team jersey.
ARP
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Foundations for the family, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Club at the Creek, 2:30-5 p.m. Thursday for kindergarten-fifth grade. Men’s Ministry, 6 a.m. Fridays in the social hall.
Black Rock Baptist Church, Old Richburg Road, Chester: Mass Choir’s 42nd anniversary, 1:45 p.m. Sunday.
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Black History program, Sunday. Golden Crown Club inductions and recognition, 1:15 Sunday. Pastor’s Aide Chinese auction, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 11.
First Baptist Church, South Congress Street, York: Fat Tuesday Pancake supper, 6 p.m. Feb. 28 in the fellowship hall. Menu: pancakes, sausage, eggs, grits, coffee, juice and milk. Tickets: $6, adults; $3, ages 4-12 and free ages 3 and younger. Proceeds to the youth mission fund.
Fishing Creek Baptist Church, Springlake Road, York: Voices of Victory men’s choir fourth anniversary, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Church wide Super Bowl, Sunday. Wear your team jersey. No evening service. Baby dedication, 11 a.m. Feb. 12. Wednesday supper resumes Feb. 15. RSVP by noon Tuesdays
Liberty Baptist Church, Liberty Road, Chester: Family Missions, Liberty Kids and youth, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Food pantry available.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Youth mission groups and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hearts of Gold, 5 p.m. Thursday for dinner at Pier 51 and concert by Route 66 in Clover. Hearts of Gold Valentine’s dinner, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
CATHOLIC
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Souper Bowl collection for the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen after each Mass Sunday. Oratory Valentine dinner and dance, Feb. 10. For tickets, call Dave and Nancy Grimm at 803-325-2334. The 103 First Communion candidates retreat, Feb. 11.
The Oratory, Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill: February programs include “Giving Up Chocolate for Lent,” 9:30 a.m.-noon Feb. 25. Free. Registration appreciated. “Women through the Centuries,” Feb. 10-11. Cost: $50 and room and board is $40.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: An interfaith community concert will be 4:30 p.m. Feb. 11 to benefit The Haven Men’s Shelter. Open to the community. Those interested in singing with the choir, call Ginny Moe at 803-327-1131 or email music@ecoos.org.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meeting at Unity Presbyterian Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Shabbat 7 p.m. first and third Fridays. For information, go to templekolamisc .org or call 803-701-0149.
Temple Solel, reform congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat services 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays in the community room of the ministry building. For information, including directions, go to templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel S.C. on Facebook or call 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Ninth annual Chocolate Festival, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Hunger Outreach meal preparation and delivery, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Souper Bowl fellowship and lunch, 12:30 p.m. Sunday to raise money for the hungry in the community. Widow/widowers lunch, 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Michael’s Rock Hill Grille. Valentine’s concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday featuring Ilana Lubitch, Jeff Gwaltney and Josh Barbour.
METHODIST
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Women of the church will be taking donations Sunday for homemade soups for Souper Bowl Sunday. Scout Sunday celebration, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University, 3-5 p.m. Feb. 12 for nine weeks. Register at daveramsey.com/fpu/classes/1024701. Plentiful Harvest Soup Kitchen is February’s mission project. Re-Ignite praise service, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the social hall.
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: Bethel soup kitchen open 11 a.m. Thursdays through March. Donations accepted.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Discovery Bible Study on the Book of Acts, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Youth are hosting a Valentine’s dinner, 5-7 p.m. Feb. 11. Menu: lasagna, salad, rolls, dessert, tea or coffee. RSVP or drop-in.
Green Pond United Methodist Church, Bethel Street, Clover: Food distribution, 9 a.m. Monday and Feb. 15.
Harrison United Methodist Church, Lancaster Highway, Pineville: The church is collecting items for its April rummage sale to help school children in Haiti. For details email haitirummagesale@yahoo.com.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Youth group, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Community supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: stew beef and rice, vegetable, dinner roll, dessert, tea and lemonade. Cost: $6, adults; $3, ages 6-10; free, ages 6 and younger. RSVP to 803-327-5779 by 9 a.m. Monday. Proceeds to youth ministry.
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, Smithford Road, Hickory Grove: First Sunday Lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday. Eat in or take out. To-go menu: ham, chicken strips, brown rice, macaroni and cheese, green beans, slaw, rolls and pound cake. Plates are $10 adults, $4 age 10 and younger. Eat-in or take out. All take-out plates, $10. Proceeds to missions.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, St. Paul Church Road, Clover: Oyster stew, vegetable soup and hot dog supper, desserts and drinks, 4-7 p.m. Feb. 11. Donations accepted.
Sharon United Methodist Church, Shannon Street, Sharon: All-you-can-eat soup supper, 5-7 p.m. Feb. 11 in the fellowship hall. There will be a variety of soups, cornbread, crackers and desserts. Donations accepted.
Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: Men’s breakfast, 8 a.m. Sunday. Souper Bowl collection for Project HOPE after worship. Quilting ministry, 2 p.m. Monday. New Beth Moore Bible study, 10 a.m. Thursdays or 5 p.m. Sundays. Cost: $17. Abigail Circle is collecting women’s and babies’ toiletries for Safe Passage. “Everyone Brave is Forgiven” is the Reading Circle’s new selection.
NAZARENE
Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene, Harris Street, Fort Mill: Chicken stew with cornbread, dessert and drink, 4-6 p.m. Feb. 11. Cost: $5. Take available. Drawing for prizes at 6 p.m.
Trinity Church of the Nazarene, Fire Tower Road at Taylor’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Twin blankets for the Salvation Army Warming Center are being collected. T3 student ministry barbecue fundraiser, Feb. 18. Dine in or take out.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on WRHI-FM (94.3) with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Gethsemane Church, Squire Road, Rock Hill: Clothing giveaway, 9-11 a.m. Feb. 18.
River Hills Community Church, Hamilton’s Ferry Road, Lake Wylie: Small group opportunities are available Sunday mornings and during the week. There are a variety of topics offered. For information, go to rhcconline.org.
PRESBYTERIAN
Beth Shiloh Presbyterian Church, North Shiloh Road, York: Souper Bowl meal after 11 a.m. worship Sunday. Donations will go to Path in York and God’s Kitchen in Clover.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for anyone who is hungry. Info: 803-366-8223.
First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Communion, 11 a.m. Sunday. Souper Bowl of Caring event with chili, soup and dessert judging. Donations go to local food banks. Ladies exercise, 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday. Fellowship dinner, 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. RSVP at churchoffice. Yarns of Love, 3 p.m. Thursday.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Together on Wednesday, 5 p.m. dinner; 6 p.m. children’s choirs and adult classes.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Souper Bowl of Caring, Sunday. Women’s fellowship group luncheon, after worship Sunday. Wednesday night programs, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Bible Quiz, 9 a.m. Feb. 11.
