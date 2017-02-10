Church events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties for Saturday, Feb. 11

AME ZION
Rock Hill District: Lay Council, 9 a.m. Feb. 18 at New Mount Olivet AME Zion Church.
Foundation AME Zion Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Second Sunday Café, noon-3 p.m. Sunday. Menu: Chitterlings or smothered chicken dinner. Plates: $8. The FAKC Closet is open noon-2 p.m. Wednesday each month for those who need non perishable items. For information, call 803-329-4343.
Greater Unity AME Zion Church, S.C. 97, Sharon: Annual Missionary program, 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mount Zion AME Zion Church, Old Nations Road, Fort Mill: Valentine’s Gala, 5 p.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall. Four Gospel program, 2 p.m. Sunday. Missionary Day, 2 p.m. Feb. 19.
Pleasant View AME Zion Church, Old Columbia Road, Chester: 16th annual Black History Gospel Celebration, 2 p.m. Feb. 26. Open to the community.
Rehoboth AME Zion Church, S.C. 9, Chester: Chinese auction, 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at 977 Crawford Road, Rock Hill. Drop time is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets are buy four get one free. For tickets, contact Denise Cook at 803-616-4082 or 803-374-6225 or Louise Cook at 803-327-1256.
St. James AME Zion Church, Church Street, Hickory Grove: Football jersey day, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Wear your favorite team jersey.
ARP
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Foundations for the family, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Club at the Creek, 2:30-5 p.m. Thursday for kindergarten-fifth grade. Ladies tea, 2:34 p.m. Sunday.
Black Rock Baptist Church, Old Richburg Road, Chester:
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Black History program presented by the Newcomers, Sunday. Pastor’s Aide Chinese auction, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
First Baptist Church, South Congress Street, York: Fat Tuesday Pancake supper, 6 p.m. Feb. 28 in the fellowship hall. Menu: pancakes, sausage, eggs, grits, coffee, juice and milk. Tickets: $6, adults; $3, ages 4-12 and free ages 3 and younger. Proceeds to the youth mission fund.
Fishing Creek Baptist Church, Springlake Road, York: Voices of Victory men’s choir fourth anniversary, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
Flint Hill Baptist Church, Flint Hill Street, Rock Hill: In honor of Black History Month, Flint Hill will host its fourth annual Heritage Sunday, Feb. 26 with worship at 10:30 a.m. and Heritage dinner after. Ethnic attire is encouraged. The program will feature the Claflin University “DREAM” Gospel Choir, a Black History moment performed by members and a message from the new pastor the Rev. Christopher E. Harris.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Chester: Youth Day observance, Sunday.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Baby dedication, 11 a.m. Sunday. Wednesday supper resumes 5-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. RSVP by noon Tuesdays. Baptism, 11 a.m. Feb. 19. WMU luncheon, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 25 with Dawn Smith Jordan. Tickets still available. Jordan will speak during worship Feb. 26.
Liberty Baptist Church, Liberty Road, Chester: Liberty Kids and youth, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Food pantry available.
Mount Hopewell Baptist Church, Route 1, Sharon: Men’s Day, 3 p.m. Sunday. Church breakfast, 9:30 a.m. March 26. Open to the community.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Williamson Road, Rock Hill: New Zion celebrated its 121st church anniversary, 2 p.m. Feb. 19 with the Rev. John Robinson and choir of Rose of Sharon Baptist Church.
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Ridge Road, Bowling Green: Hymn Choir anniversary, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Together As One Hymn Choir rehearsal, 7 p.m. Tuesday. All member should attend.
Union Baptist Church, Ligon Street, Chester: Second pastoral anniversary for the Rev. Lamar Foster, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Hearts of Gold Valentine’s dinner, 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Youth mission groups and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Risk Management meeting, 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
CATHOLIC
The Oratory, Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill: February programs include “Giving Up Chocolate for Lent,” 9:30 a.m.-noon Feb. 25. Free. Registration appreciated.
True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Free food distribution, 1 p.m. March 3. No income restrictions.
CHURCH OF GOD OF PROPHECY
Clover Church of God of Prophecy, Hilltop Lane, Clover: Revival, 11 a.m. Sunday, 6:30 p.m. Monday-Feb. 18 and 11 a.m. Feb. 19 with Bishop Jeff White.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: An interfaith community concert will be 4:30 p.m. Saturday to benefit The Haven Men’s Shelter. Open to the community.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meeting at Unity Presbyterian Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Shabbat 7 p.m. first and third Fridays. For information, go to templekolamisc .org or call 803-701-0149.
Temple Solel, reform congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat services 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays in the community room of the ministry building. For information, including directions, go to templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel S.C. on Facebook or call 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Nursery provided. Hunger Outreach meal preparation and delivery, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday. Quarterly Beer and Hymns, 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m.; traditional, 11 a.m. Sunday both with Holy Communion. Nursery provided. Jack Watkins wil give a presentation on his South Africa Peace Corps experience at 9:45 a.m. Sunday.
METHODIST
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University, begins 3-5 p.m. Sunday for nine weeks. Register at daveramsey.com/fpu/classes/1024701. Plentiful Harvest Soup Kitchen is February’s mission project. Re-Ignite praise service, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the social hall.
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: Bethel soup kitchen open 11 a.m. Thursdays through March. Donations accepted.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Youth are hosting a Valentine’s dinner, 5-7 p.m. Saturday. Menu: lasagna, salad, rolls, dessert, tea or coffee. RSVP or drop-in. Discovery Bible Study on the Book of Acts, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Healing prayer service, 7 p.m. Tuesday for intercessory prayers for healing, family and other concerns. Open to the community.
Green Pond United Methodist Church, Bethel Street, Clover: Food distribution, 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Harrison United Methodist Church, Lancaster Highway, Pineville: The church is collecting items for its April rummage sale to help school children in Haiti. For details email haitirummagesale@yahoo.com.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Youth group, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Community supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: fried chicken, mashed potatoes, vegetable, biscuits, dessert, tea and lemonade. Cost: $6, adults; $3, ages 6-10; free, ages 6 and younger. RSVP to 803-327-5779 by 9 a.m. Monday. Proceeds to Asbury Hills campers.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: St. John’s contemporary service is 6:30 p.m. Monday with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Traditional service are 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. Shrove Tuesday pancake dinner, 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 28. Proceeds go to Salkehatchie Summer Service and Bethel Men’s Shelter. Youth will be in charge. To volunteer, contact the church.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, St. Paul Church Road, Clover: Oyster stew, vegetable soup and hot dog supper, desserts and drinks, 4-7 p.m. Saturday. Donations accepted.
Sharon United Methodist Church, Shannon Street, Sharon: All-you-can-eat soup supper, 5-7 p.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall. There will be a variety of soups, cornbread, crackers and desserts. Donations accepted.
Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: Valentine’s breakfast for seniors, 9 a.m. Sunday in the family life center. Sunday is Scout Sunday. Kids Club football frenzy, 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Wear your favorite sports team shirt. Abigail Circle is collecting toiletries for Safe Passage, shelter for women and children.
NAZARENE
Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene, Harris Street, Fort Mill: Chicken stew with cornbread, dessert and drink, 4-6 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Take available. Drawing for prizes at 6 p.m.
Trinity Church of the Nazarene, Fire Tower Road at Taylor’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Twin blankets for the Salvation Army Warming Center are being collected. T3 student ministry barbecue fundraiser, Feb. 18. Dine in or take out.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on WRHI-FM (94.3) with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Gethsemane Church, Squire Road, Rock Hill: Clothing giveaway, 9-11 a.m. Feb. 18.
Guiding Light ICF, York: Men’s Bible study based on “Man in the Mirror,” by Patrick Morley, 7-8 p.m. Thursday, 616 Mason Dickson Road, York. For information, call John D. Brown at 803-230-0623,
House of Agape, Ashton Street, Rock Hill: Indoor yard sale, March 4. Tables for rent, $10. For information email info@houseagape.net.
River Hills Community Church, Hamilton’s Ferry Road, Lake Wylie: Small group opportunities are available Sunday mornings and during the week. There are a variety of topics offered. For information, go to rhcconline.org.
Word is Life Temple, North Stonewall Street, Rock Hill: My Brother’s Keeper men’s conference, 9 a.m. March 18. Breakfast and lunch served. RSVP by March 11 to Fred Blakeney at 704-527-2136.
PRESBYTERIAN
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: The Hinson Girls will peform at 6 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary. Love offering taken. Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for anyone who is hungry. Info: 803-366-8223.
First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Ladies exercise, 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday. Fellowship dinner, 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. RSVP at church office.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Together on Wednesday, 5 p.m. dinner; 6 p.m. children’s choirs and adult classes.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Wednesday night programs, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Bible Quiz, 9 a.m. Saturday.
WESLEYAN
Clover Wesleyan Church, Parkview Lane, Clover: Fourth annual youth spaghetti supper, 6-8 p.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall. Menu: spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and tea. Tickets: $8, adults; $4, ages 5-10. Tickets for drawings will be $1 for one or $3 for five.
