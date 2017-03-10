‘Pastor Steven’ taking Elevation Church on global path –from ‘Waxhaw to Moscow’

1:53 Video: 8th graders sign letters of intent to Clover football Pause

2:18 Fort Mill High School band prepares for prestigious trip

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

1:58 Potential Waterford spec building sale 'a shot in the arm' for Rock Hill

2:37 Banks Trail Middle students talk battle of wits

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:11 Video: Northwestern's John Gilreath talks about throwing no-hitter

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:04 21-year-old denied bond in DUI fatal crash